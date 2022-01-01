A map showing the location of Eat Fantastic TustinView gallery
American
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Eat Fantastic Tustin

review star

No reviews yet

171 E First St

Tustin, CA 92780

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

DBL Cheeseburger

$10.00

Fantastic Burger

$11.00

Yorker

$12.00

Maui

$11.00

City Slicker

$11.10

Mamba Burger

$10.24

Combos

Hamburger Combo

$10.00

Cheeseburger Combo

$11.00

DBL Cheeseburger Combo

$14.00

Fantastic Burger Combo

$15.00

Yorker Combo

$16.00

Maui Combo

$15.00

City Slicker Combo

$15.00

Mamba Burger Combo

$14.24

Meal Deals

Lunch Box

$12.00

Meals

79. Bkfast Burrito

$9.00

80. Sunrise Sammie

$8.50

81. Croissant Melt

$9.00

82. Brkfast Bowl

$10.00

83. Tacos Brkfast

$9.00

84. 3-Egg Plate

$10.00

85. Pancake Plate

$10.00

86. French Toast Plate

$10.00

A La Carte

Pancakes

$5.50+

French Toast

$5.50+

Brkfast Sides

Side Egg

$1.75

Side Hash Browns

$2.50

Side of Toast

$2.00

Side of Bacon (2)

$3.00

Side of Sausage (2)

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side Ham

$4.50

Boxes

2 Box

$9.00

3 Box

$11.00

4 Box

$13.00

6 Box

$15.00

A la Carte

1 pc Tender

$3.00

2 pc Tenders

$5.00

3 pc Tenders

$7.00

4 pc Tenders

$9.00

6 pc Tenders

$12.50

Family Pack

Family 12 Box

$45.00

A La Carte

Pastrami

$15.00

Tuna

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

B.L.T.A

$9.00

Turkey Club

$11.00

Steak Sando

$15.00

Combos

Pastrami Combo

$19.00

Tuna Combo

$14.00

Grilled Cheese Combo

$10.00

B.L.T.A Combo

$13.00

Turkey Club Combo

$15.00

Steak Sando Combo

$19.00

Sandwich

Sando

$8.00

Melt

$10.00

Wrap

$9.00

Tacos

$9.00

Combos

Sando Combo

$12.00

Melt Combo

$14.00

Wrap Combo

$13.00

Tacos Combo

$13.00

Salad

House salad

$11.00

Fresh Cut Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Zucchini Stix

$7.00

Chili Cheese

$9.00

Garlic

$9.00

Fantastic

$9.00

Buffalo

$9.00

Mamba Fries

$12.88

Tater Tots

$5.00

A la carte

Cookie

$1.50

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Bacon (2)

$3.00

Side of Pastrami

$4.00

Side of Chili

$4.50

Side of Jalapeño

$1.50

Side of Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side of Turkey

$4.00

Side Patty

$3.00

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Soda Pop

Pepsi

$3.00+

Diet Pepsi

$3.00+

Dr Pepper

$3.00+

Sierra Mist

$3.00+

Pink Lemonade

$3.00+

Root Beer

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00+

Drinks

Coffee

$2.75

Greek Coffee

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.90

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Oreo Shake

$6.00

Neapolitan Shake

$6.00

Van/straw Shake

$6.00

Van/Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Straw/Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Straw/Oreo Shake

$6.00

Choc/Oreo Shake

$6.00

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$0.75

Spread

$0.75

Fan Sauce

$0.75

Honey Chipotle

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

171 E First St, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bruxie - Orange
orange star4.6 • 9,509
292 N Glassell St Orange, CA 92866
View restaurantnext
Taco Mesa - Orange
orange star4.2 • 1,532
3533 East Chapman Ave #C Orange, CA 92869
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Tustin CA
orange star5.0 • 1
15090 Kensington Park Dr. Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Santa Ana CA
orange star4.3 • 151
117 W. 4th Street Santa Ana, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
Detention
orange star4.6 • 2,148
220 E 4th St Santa Ana, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
Recess
orange starNo Reviews
220 E 4th Street Santa Ana, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tustin

Chocolate Bash - Tustin
orange star4.6 • 3,704
14099 Newport Ave Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
orange star4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Boba Square at The District
orange star4.4 • 877
2481 Park Ave Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Mezquite Tacos
orange star4.3 • 445
14075 Newport Avenue Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001550 - The Village at Tustin Legacy
orange star4.2 • 413
15190 Kensington Park Dr Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
ROBA NOODLE
orange star4.2 • 357
2493 Park Ave Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tustin
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston