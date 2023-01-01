Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Tustin
/
Tustin
/
Scallops
Tustin restaurants that serve scallops
Kitajima Sushi & Thai
658 El Camino Real, Tustin
No reviews yet
Scallop Hand Roll
$7.00
More about Kitajima Sushi & Thai
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B, Tustin
Avg 4.2
(1806 reviews)
Scallop Cut Roll
$8.00
Scallop (Bay Scallop) Sushi
$5.00
Japanese Jumbo Scallop Sushi
$7.50
More about Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
Browse other tasty dishes in Tustin
Tiramisu
Chicken Curry
Tuna Salad
Cake
Burritos
Baklava
Coleslaw
Seaweed Salad
More near Tustin to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(103 restaurants)
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1026 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(863 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(401 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(984 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(232 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(140 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(208 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston