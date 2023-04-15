Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Mesita

765 El Camino Real

Tustin, CA 92780

Popular Items

White Gold Horchata


SNACKS

Fresh Corn Chips + Salsa

$2.50

Freshly made chips from homemade corn tortillas topped with Taco Mesita's lime and chili powder mix.

Vegan Blue Corn Tamalito

$6.50

A small blue corn tamale with corn truffle, mushroom topped with vegan mole and fresh onions & cilantro.

Masa Quesadilla

$5.25

Corn masa stuffed with cheese, zucchini, corn, peppers and onions.

Woodfired Corn on the Cob

$3.50

Woodfired corn dipped in a butter brine, topped with lime, mayo, parmesan, and homemade chili powder.

Escabeche

$3.00

Pickled carrots, cauliflower, onion, garlic, serrano pepper and cilantro, with olive oil

Guacamole

$6.50

Ripe avocados mashed with light seasoning and a dash of lime.

Churros

$4.25

Lightly processed (unbleached) flour churros served with dark chocolate.

Extra Salsa

Whipped Jalapeño or Smoky Tomato.

Drinks

White Gold Horchata

$5.50

Tiger nut (superfood), cinnamon, with organic agave nectar; a healthier alternative to rice-made horchata.

Spiced Pineapple Drink (Tepache)

$4.50

Fermented pineapple with cinnamon - a delicious, refreshing drink :D

Topo Chico

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Orange Jarritos

$3.50

Lime Jarritos

$3.50

Hot Draft Coffee

$4.50

MoonGoat Darkside Coffee from hot draft (fresh all day)

Breakfast

Potato & Chorizo Burrito

$8.00

eggs, caramelized onion

Coffee

$4.50

Egg Torta

$7.50

Egg Burrito

$6.00

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.00

Vegetarian pinto beans, Oaxaca cheese, wrapped in a toasted, homemade flour tortilla.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
A gourmet fast food shop serving woodfired cuisine on homemade corn and flour tortillas with savory snacks

765 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92780

