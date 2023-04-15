Taco Mesita
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A gourmet fast food shop serving woodfired cuisine on homemade corn and flour tortillas with savory snacks
Location
765 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92780
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hola Adios Coffeeshop - Old Town Tustin - 434 El Camino Real
No Reviews
434 El Camino Real Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant
Sugar Drip ♡ - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit C
No Reviews
17292 McFadden Ave Unit C Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tustin
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant