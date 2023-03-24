  • Home
  • /
  • Tustin
  • /
  • Parlor at Stafford Prime - 15771 Red Hill Ave. Suite 100B
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parlor at Stafford Prime 15771 Red Hill Ave. Suite 100B

review star

No reviews yet

15771 Red Hill Ave. Suite 100B

Tustin, CA 92780

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese
Pepperoni Pizza
Green Goddess Salad

The Parlor at Stafford Prime

Daily Specials

Zuppa del Giorno (Soup of the Day)

$8.00

Panino del Giorno (Sandwich of the Day)

$17.00

Pasta del Giorno (Pasta of the Day)

$16.00

Gelato del Giorno (Gelato of the Day)

$7.00

Afogato

$10.00

Insalata

Bright Greens Salad(House Salad)

$12.00

mixed baby lettuce, mint, shaved fennel, pickled fresno chiles, cucumber vinaigrette

Green Goddess Salad

$13.00

little gem, cilantro, pepitas, cotija cheese, avocado, sourdough breadcrumbs, lime vinaigrette

Wild Arugula Salad

$13.00

wild arugula, artichokes, parmigiano-reggiano, pine nuts, preserved lemon vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

wild arugula, iceburg, green olives, basil, pepperoncini, genoa salami, fresh mozzarella, parmesan breadcrumbs, red wine vinaigrette

Il Panino

The Grinder

$16.00

semolina bread, soppresaata, mortadella, prosciutto di san daniele, stracchino, giardiniera shredded lettuce

Caprese

$14.00

semolina bread, fresh mozzarella, [farmer's market] tomatoes, basil, jalapeno pesto - add [pasturebird] chicken{6} or proscuitto{5}

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

san marzano, fior di latte, basil, pecorino romano, olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

san marzano, fior di latte, padron pepper, italian pepperoni, parmesan-reggiano

Guanciale Pizza

$18.00

fior di latte, castelvetrano olives, pickled fresno chile, rosemary

Fiori e Limone Pizza

$17.00

fior di latte, squash blossom, zucchini, meyer lemon, stracciatella, black pepper

Funghi e Cavolo Pizza

$16.00

san marzano fior di latte, mushroom, cavolo nero, red onion, green pepper

Pasta

Paccheri alla Norma

$14.00

pomodoro, eggplant, wild arugula, ricotta salata

Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

$12.00

black pepper, pecorino romano, parmesan-reggiano

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

$14.00

guanciale, pomodoro, oregano, pecorino romano

Rigatoni Bolognese

$15.00

beef short rib ragu, grana padano

Fusilli con Salsiccia

$15.00

roasted cauliflower, capers, crispy shallots, breadcrumbs

Condiments To-Go

Chile de Arbol

$8.00

Guajillo Mojo

$8.00

Pickled Red Onion

$8.00

Pickled Fresno Chilis

$9.00

Macha Salsa

$14.00

Firelli Hot Sauce

$10.00

Apricot Habanero Jam

$15.00

Calabrian Chilis

$12.00

Martine Lavender Honey

$22.00

Arnett Farms Persimmons 1lb.

$24.00

Arnett Farms Pistachios 1 lb.

$22.00

Arbeqina Extra Virgin Olive Oil 750 mL

$20.00

Sides

Pecorino Romano

$0.95

Jalapeno Vin. Dress

$0.75

White Truffle Oil

$1.00

NA Beverages

Aqua Panna

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fresh Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Kombucha

$4.50

Limonata Carbonated (Can)

$4.50

Red Bull

$3.50

San Pellegrino 500mL

$3.50

Sprite

$2.00

WELL Alkaline Water Bottle

$5.00

USA Soda

$3.00

Alcohol

Red By Bottle

White by bottle

Sparkling Wine

Beer

Coffee/ Tea

Americano

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Decaf

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

Xtra shot espresso

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Sweeteners

$0.75

Iced Latte

$4.50

Breakfast -Colazione

Coffee/Tea

Americano

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Xtra shot

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Decaf

$3.00

Juices

Green Juice

$5.00

Zinger

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Bakery

Tollhouse

$2.25Out of stock

Brown Butter Coconut

$2.25Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Hazlenut

$2.25Out of stock

GF Peanut Butter

$2.25

Rasberry Almond Bars

$2.00Out of stock

Dozen Cookies

$18.00Out of stock

Tostada de Fruita

Muffins

$5.00Out of stock

9 Pack Muffins

$45.00Out of stock

Coffee Crumble Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Panxinita Whole Pie

$32.00

Retail

Cheeses

House Pulled Mozzarella 1 lb.

$10.00

Cacio cavallo 6 oz.

$9.00

Grana Padano

$14.00

Pecorino Romano

$8.00

Cypress Grove Midnight Moon Goat

$14.00

Condiments To-Go

Chile de Arbol

$8.00

Guajillo Mojo

$8.00

Pickled Red Onion

$8.00

Pickled Fresno Chilis

$9.00

Salsa Macha

$14.00

Firelli Hot Sauce Bottle

$10.00

Habanero Apricot Jam

$15.00

Calabrian Chilis

$12.00

Pantry/Dried Goods

Arbeqina Extra Virgin Olive Oil 750mL

$20.00

Costadoro Ground Coffee 1lb.

$10.00

Martine Lavender Honey

$22.00

Persimmons Arnett Farms 1lb.

$24.00

Pistachios Arnett Farms 1lb.

$22.00

Pasta by the lbs.

1lb.

$12.00

Sauces

Pomadoro sauce

$18.00

Bolognese Short Rib

$36.00

Cacio e Pepe

$21.00

Amatriciana

$32.00

Merchandise/Gear

Parlor patch Hat

$35.00

Black T-shirt

$25.00

White T-shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the imaginative kitchen of Executive Chef Jimmy Stafford. Indulge in traditional Italian bites with the volume turned up.

Website

Location

15771 Red Hill Ave. Suite 100B, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stafford Prime
orange starNo Reviews
15771 Red Hill Avenue Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Avatar Coffee Roasters - 1951 East Dyer Road, Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
1951 East Dyer Road, Unit B Santa Ana, CA 92705
View restaurantnext
Big Parm - 1705 Flight Wy #2
orange starNo Reviews
1705 Flight Wy #2 Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - South Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
15040 KENSINGTON PARK DR TUSTIN, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Apola Greek Grill - - Irvine
orange starNo Reviews
16569 Von Karman Ave Irvine, CA 92606
View restaurantnext
Baked Dessert Bar - Tustin - Tustin/Irivine
orange starNo Reviews
2423 Park Ave Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tustin

Chocolate Bash - Tustin
orange star4.6 • 3,704
14099 Newport Ave Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
orange star4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Boba Square at The District
orange star4.4 • 877
2481 Park Ave Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001550 - The Village at Tustin Legacy
orange star4.2 • 413
15190 Kensington Park Dr Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tustin
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
No reviews yet
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston