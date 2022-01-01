Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Ahipoki - South Scottsdale

review star

No reviews yet

$$

15040 KENSINGTON PARK DR

#210

TUSTIN, CA 92782

Popular Items

3 Scoop Poke Bowl
2 Scoop Poke Bowl
1 piece Unagi Musubi

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl with your choice of toppings

2 Scoop Poke Bowl

$13.49

2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

3 Scoop Poke Bowl

$15.49
Kids Poke Bowl

Kids Poke Bowl

$7.25

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

Add-ons

Add Miso Soup

Add Miso Soup

$1.25

Add Tuna

$0.75

Macaron

$3.75

Ice Cream Cup

$1.75
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Add Avocado

$1.50

Add Yellow Tail

$1.50

Add Unagi

$1.50

Sides of all $5.95

$5.95

Side of Salad $3.0

$3.00

Side of Rice $3.0

$3.00

Protein Cup

$8.99

Add 1 scoop

$2.50

Extra 1 Sauce $0.75

$0.75

Grilled Menu

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$8.95

Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$12.99

Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

1 piece Spam Musubi

1 piece Spam Musubi

$2.95

Grilled Spam Musubi

1 piece Unagi Musubi

1 piece Unagi Musubi

$3.75

Grilled Unagi Musubi (1 piece)

Spam Musubi (2)

Spam Musubi (2)

$5.29

2 Grilled Spam Musubis

Unagi Musubi (2)

Unagi Musubi (2)

$6.25

Grilled Spam Musubi (2 pieces)

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Tropical Drink

$3.99

Guava Drink

$3.99

Oolong Tea Bottled

$3.50

Perrier

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

BOBA

$0.75

Coconut Water

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Cut Daily! Thank you for your patronage! The Mauipoki Team

Location

15040 KENSINGTON PARK DR, #210, TUSTIN, CA 92782

Directions

Gallery
Mauipoki image
Mauipoki image
Mauipoki image

Map
