Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Baja Fish Tacos - Main St Orange

373 Reviews

$$

745 S Main St

Ste 170

Orange, CA 92868

Popular Items

Two Tacos Combo
Chips & Guacamole
Two Enchiladas Combo

Combos

Served with seasoned white rice and black beans or pinto beans.

One Taco Combo

$8.00

Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.

Two Tacos Combo

$12.00

Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.

Burrito Combo

$13.50

Make it wet $1.50

Taco & Enchilada Combo

$12.00

Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.

Two Enchiladas Combo

$12.00

Two cheese or choice of meat

One Enchilada Combo

$8.00

Charbroiled Fish Platter

$15.50

Charbroiled fish served with tomato, guacamole and corn tortillas.

Blackened Fish Platter

$15.50

Blackened fish served with tomato, guacamole and corn tortillas.

Chicken Platter

$15.50

Charbroiled chicken served with tomato, guacamole and corn tortillas.

Carne Asada Platter

$20.00

Tender steak served with tomato, guacamole and corn tortillas.

Ensenada Fish Platter

$15.50

Ensenada style fish served with tomato, guacamole and corn tortillas.

Shrimp Platter

$25.00

Sautéed shrimp cooked in garlic butter & white wine, served with tomato, guacamole and corn tortillas.

Blackened Chicken Platter

$15.50

Burritos

Blackened Fish Burrito

$11.50

Burrito stuffed with cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.

Carne Asada Burrito

$14.50

Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.

Charbroiled Chicken Burrito

$11.50

Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.

Charbroiled Fish Burrito

$11.50

Burrito stuffed with cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.

Ensenada Fish Burrito

$11.50

Burrito stuffed with cabbage, baja sauce and guacamole.

Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Sautéed Shrimp Cooked In Garlic Butter & White Wine, Stuffed With Cabbage Relish, Baja Sauce, Cotija Cheese

Pinto Beans & Cheese Burrito

$5.75

Black Beans & Cheese Burrito

$5.75

Vegetarian Burrito

$6.85

Burrito stuffed with seasoned white rice, black beans, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.

Bravo Burrito (Blackened Chicken)

$11.50

Served with Cabbage Relish, Cotija Cheese and Baja Sauce.

Tacos

Charbroiled Fish Taco

$4.50

Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).

Blackened Fish Taco

$4.50

Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).

Charbroiled Chicken Taco

$4.50

Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).

Carne Asada Taco

$5.50

Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).

Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Sautéed shrimp cooked in garlic butter & white wine, served with cabbage relish, baja sauce and cotija cheese on a flour tortilla.

Ensenada-Style Taco

$4.50

Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.

Veggie Taco

$3.00

Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, seasoned white rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese and guacamole. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).

Bravo Taco (Blackened Chicken)

$4.50

Served With Cabbage Relish, Baja Sauce, Cotija Cheese On A Corn Tortilla

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$4.25

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Green Salad

$5.50

1/2 Order Chips

$3.00

Fish Ceviche

$12.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00
Shrimp Taquitos

Shrimp Taquitos

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$5.50

Baja Bowls

Served with seasoned white rice, black or pinto beans, lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo with choice of meat.

Charbroiled Fish Bowl

$11.50

Blackened Fish Bowl

$11.50

Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Carne Asada Bowl

$14.50

Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

Ensenada Bowl

$11.50

Veggie Bowl

$6.85

Blackened Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Baja Salads

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, radish, red onions, jack cheese, tomato, avocado slices with dressing on the side and choice of meat.

Charbroiled Fish Salad

$15.50

Blackened Fish Salad

$15.50

Chicken Salad

$15.50

Carne Asada Salad

$20.00

Shrimp Salad

$25.00

Ensenada Salad

$15.50

Green Salad

$5.50

Blackened Chicken Salad

$15.50

Baja Unwraps

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, radish, red onions, corn, jack cheese, tomato, guacamole with dressing on the side and choice of meat.

Charbroiled Fish Unwrap

$11.50

Blackened Fish Unwrap

$11.50

Chicken Unwrap

$11.50

Carne Asada Unwrap

$14.50

Ensenada Unwrap

$11.50

Shrimp Unwrap

$17.00

Veggie Unwrap

$6.85

Rice & black beans instead of meat choice.

Blackened Chicken Unwrap

$11.50

Enchiladas

Corn tortillas stuffed with jack cheese and choice of meat, doused in red or green sauce.

Charbroiled Fish Enchilada

$4.50

Blackened Fish Enchilada

$4.50

Chicken Enchilada

$4.50

Carne Asada Enchilada

$5.50

Cheese Enchilada

$4.50

Ensenada Enchilada

$4.50

Shrimp Enchilada

$7.50

Blackened Chicken Enchilada

$4.50

Nachos

Fresh corn chips, pinto beans, melted jack cheese, choice of meat with guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Carne Asada Nachos

$14.50

Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Charbroiled Fish Nachos

$11.50

Blackened Fish Nachos

$11.50

Shrimp Nachos

$17.00

Ensenada Nachos

$11.50

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Blackened Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Quesadillas

Flour tortilla, melted jack cheese, choice of meat with guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$14.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Charbroiled Fish Quesadilla

$11.50

Blackened Fish Quesadilla

$11.50

Ensenada Quesadilla

$11.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

A La Carte

Side of Rice & Pintos

$4.20

Side of Rice & Black Beans

$4.20

Side of Rice

$4.20

Side of Pinto Beans

$4.20

Side of Black Beans

$4.20

Side of Pintos w/Cheese

$4.73

Sour Cream

$0.68

Small Guacamole (2 oz)

$2.10

Large Guacamole ( 6 oz)

$5.25

Baja Sauce

$0.68

Corn Tortillas

$0.68

Flour Tortillas

$0.68

Side of Cheese

$0.68

Side of Cotija Cheese

$0.68

Champagne Dressing

$0.68

Cilantro Lime Dressing

$0.68

Side of Avocado

$2.10

Salsa Container ( 6 oz)

$2.36

Extra Meat

Side of Charbroiled Fish

$4.20

Side of Blackened Fish

$4.20

Side of Carne Asada

$5.50

Side of Chicken

$4.20

Side of Ensenada Fish

$4.20

Side of Shrimp

$6.90

Side of Blackened Chicken

$4.20
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

745 S Main St, Ste 170, Orange, CA 92868

Directions

Baja Fish Tacos - Main St image
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St image
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St image
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St image

