PUBlic Legacy Orange

Balvenie 12 year American Oak

$17.00

The nose is lusciously malty with some sweet fudge, followed by citrusy and oak vanilla aromas with layers of spicy oak notes of ginger and cinnamon. Candied orange and lemon peel palate with vanilla toffee and butterscotch, layers of blossom honey, some melted brown sugar and oak spices at the end. Finishing rich and malty with gentle waves of oak vanilla and subtle spices.