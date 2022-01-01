PUBlic Legacy Orange
523 Reviews
$$
1547 West Katella Avenue
Suite 102
Orange, CA 92867
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Tomato Addiction
Herb-seasoned tomato, crushed garlic cloves, balsamic reduction, St. Andre brie, toasted house sourdough.
NYA Brussel & Cranberries
Golden fried Brussels sprouts, goat cheese crumbles, drunken cranberries, balsamic reduction.
Goat Toast
Herb goat cheese panini, sweet roasted tomatoes, balsamic reduction.
Mushrooms & Hummus
Sunflower tahini hummus, garlic roasted mushrooms, toasted house sourdough.
Mac & Cheese
Orecchiette, caramelized shallots, gouda, fontina, herb bread crumbs. We can do this vegan, too!
Stackin Poke
Sesame & spiced "TomatoTuna", avocado, togarashi aioli, rice chips.
Dan Talk Thai
Fresh mussels, tomato coconut broth, lemongrass, ginger, spice.
Sesame Broccoli
Flash-fried broccoli, soy ginger vinaigrette, sesame crunch.
Sweet & Spicy
Oven-roasted sweet potato caramelized with maple, chipotle & holiday spice.
Legacy Fries
Fried Kennebec potatoes, your choice of seasoning: -Citrus Truffle -Garlic Fennel -Plain (just salt)
Menage a Trois
Soup du Jour, grilled cheese & a salad.
Afternoons & Evenings
Kobe Wellington
Mushroom duxelle, fontina, whole-grain mustard, wilted arugula.
Legacy Smash Burger
House blend of beef & pork, cheddar, caramelized shallots, charred tomato, baby arugula, spicy dijon aioli.
Go Shorty
Slow-braised short rib, red wine jus, chef veg & starch.
Steak Darla
Grill-roasted angus filet mignon, peppercorn cognac sauce, chef veg & starch.
Ribeye
Chili & coffee-rubbed 16oz ribeye, charred lemon, chef veg & starch.
Vegan Thai Curry
The Reuben
Smoke-roasted corned beef, kraut, 2k, Emmentaler Swiss.
Chef Fish
Daily seafood special, ask your server all about it!
Spaghetti Sausage Bolo
San Marzano tomato, toasted garlic, fennel seed, spicy sausage.
Pink Peppercorn Pork Chop
House-brined pork chop, fingerling potatoes, greens, sherry vin.
Seafood Chowder
Manhattan-style seafood chowder. Tomato-based broth, mussels, fish, shrimp, aromatic herbs, leeks, house sourdough.
Spatch Chicken
Griddles five-spice half chicken, butter jus, sweet potato puree, wilted green stuffing.
Herb Chicken
Herby airline chicken breast, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veg.
For the Kids
Cocktails
Mary's Legacy
Hanson of Sonoma Vodka, bloody mary mix, prosciutto, pickled veg skewer, celery salt & black pepper rim.
PUBlic Defender
Cucumber-infused Ford's gin, lemon, Giffard's elderflower liqueur, agave.
PUBlic Speaker
Habanero-infused Sandovales tequila, chipotle agave, lemon, lime, pineapple, cilantro.
PUBlic Preacher
Peach-infused Old Forester bourbon, mint agave, chipotle tincture, lime.
PUBlic Policy
Buffalo Trace bourbon, maple bitters, sugar cube, orange, luxardo cherry, smoked glass.
PUBlic Cartel
Sazerac rye, Ancho Reyes, Licor 43, St. George NOLA coffee liqueur, smoked orange bitters.
Kissed by a Rose
Hanson of Sonoma vodka, rose water, champagne, lemon, simple syrup.
Full Disclosure
Xicaru mezcal, Sandovales tequila, green chartreuse, Orgeat, lemon, pineapple, mint agave.
La Pasion
Flor de Cana rum, yellow chartreuse, Falernum, coconut, passion fruit, lemon, nutmeg.
Hey Nana
Mahina dark rum, banana cordial, maple, lemon.
The Don
Espresso-infused Hanson of Sonoma vodka, Amaro, banana, St. George NOLA coffee liqueur.
Wine
William Hill Chardonnay
Raeburn Chardonnay
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Rabble Rosé
Codorniu Cava Brut
La Marca Prosecco
Martin Ray Cabernet Sauvignon
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
Angeline Pinot Noir
Tooth & Nail Red Blend
Bodega Norton Reserve Malbec
Terra d'Oro Zinfandel
Matua Sauv Blanc
William Hill Chardonnay
Raeburn Chardonnay
Matua Sauv Blanc
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Rabble Rosé
Codorniu Cava Brut
La Marca Prosecco
Martin Ray Cabernet Sauvignon
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
Angeline Pinot Noir
Tooth & Nail Red Blend
Bodega Norton Reserve Malbec
Terra d'Oro Zinfandel
Austin Hope Cab '20
Prisoner Red Blend '19
Peppoli Chianti
Sanford Pinot Noir '20
Caymus Cab '20
Phelps Cab '19
Justin Isos Cab Reserve '16
Pessimist Red Blend '20
Sanford Pinot Noir '16
Quilt Cab '18
Roth Cab '18
Stags Leap Cab '18
Frisk Riesling
Sonoma Curtrer
Whispering Angel Rosé
Veuve Cliquot Champagne
Perrier Jouet Champange
Beer
Ruekeller
German Lager - The Bruery - Placentia, CA - 5.2%
Schoner Tag
Hefeweizen - Enegren - Moorpark, CA - 5%
Tuava Guava
Guava Wheat - Laguna Beer Co -Laguna Beach - 5.4%
Real Dry
Apple Cider - Stem Ciders - Denver, CO - 6.8%
Huckleberry
Hard Seltzer - Brewery X - Anaheim, CA - 5%
Hawaiian Hibiscus
Hard Kombucha - Bambucha - Vista, CA - 6%
Pleased to Meet Me
Amber Ale -Stereo - Placentia, CA - 5.1%
Greeter's Ale
Pale Ale - Laguna Beer Co - Laguna Beach - 5.5%
Thousand Steps
WC IPA - Laguna Beer Co - Laguna Beach - 7%
Dictionary Roulette
Hazy IPA - Brewery X - Anaheim, CA - 7.4%
Tripel
Belgian Tripel - Allagash - Portland, ME - 9%
Spirits
Cutwater Fugu
Handsons Organic Vodka
Reyka
St. George Vodka
Titos
Uncle Ed's
Atlantico
Cana Brava
Flor de Cana
Myers's Rum
Ron Zacapa 23
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blanco
Ambhar Plata
El Tesoro Repo
Ambhar Anejo
Azunia Blanco
Azunia Reposado
Azunia Anejo
Azunia Black 2yr
Xicaru Mescal
Azunia Flight
Ambhar Repo
Dbl Don Julio 1942
Dbl Ambhar Plata
Dbl Ambhar Reposado
Dbl Ambhar Anejo
Dbl Azunia Blanco
Dbl Azunia Reposado
Dbl Azunia Anejo
Dbl Azunia Black 2yr
Dbl Xicaru Mescal
Don Julio Blanco
Benhams
Bombay Sapphire
The Botanist
Brokers
Cutwater Old Grove
Hendricks
Few
Ford's
Nolets
Russell Henry
Lillet
Kahlua
Disaronno
Cynar
Campari
Bailey's
Lorenzo Inga Grappa
Fernet Branca
Fernet Branca Menta
Chambord
Aperol
1792 Single Barrel
The nose is carried by sweet butterscotch notes, though a bit fruitier overall, with hints of ginger and Fuji apple. The palate is caramel-forward, with just a nip due to the rye, leading to a sweet finish tempered with warm bitter cloves.
Arrogant Bastard
This whiskey has been aged for 26 months in 30-gallon new charred American oak barrels and has notes of citrus, herbal tea, and allspice with a finish that consists of a warming, bright citrus zest.
Bardstown Bourbon Discovery #6 - 1 oz
A burst of vanilla, cedar, and candied orange evolves into dark chocolate and black cherry with floral accents. A bold, balanced and ringing finish completes this one-of-a kind cask strength blend.
Bardstown Bourbon Fusion Series #5
Rich bread pudding and caramelized plantains with a touch of orange zest leads to flavors of dark chocolate and bing cherry on the palate, concluding with the signature smooth and balanced fusion finish, perfect for a cocktail or summer sipper
Basil Hayden 10 Year
The 10 year has an aroma of big oak, hints of char, and vanilla and rye. The balanced taste of caramel sweetness and rye spice
Basil Haydens 2x2 Rye
Basil Hayden's Two by Two Rye Whiskey which is carefully distilled at Kentucky Springs Distilling Co is adored for its honey, spicy, woody and sweet flavor notes. Golden honey. Rich caramel on the nose with sweet aromas of brown sugar and hints of woody rye.
Basil Haydens Bourbon
Flavors of white pepper, orange peel, lemon and corn notes are offset by gentle cinnamon, rye spice and sweet caramel. Dry and rather brief finish with a big bang of refreshing nice cinnamon pepperiness and light vanilla oakiness.
Basil Hayden Caribbean Reserve Rye
The flavor profile leans toward Rye Whiskey, but adds turbinado sugars, fresh cut wood, and an exotic fruit note that’s hard to pinpoint.
Blantons
The taste profile is sweet, with notes of citrus and oak. The creamy vanilla nose is teased with caramel and butterscotch, all underscored by familiar baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, or cinnamon.
Booker's
A very complex and intense nose that runs from oak, leather, caramel and hints of fruits continues on the tongue with a very pleasant burn that gives way to more leather, oak, vanilla, and spice. Ridiculously long finish opens up hints of cherry along with more oak and leather
Buffalo Trace
This deep amber whiskey has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint and molasses. Pleasantly sweet to the taste with notes of brown sugar and spice that give way to oak, toffee, dark fruit and anise.
Bulleit Bourbon
An aroma rich and thick with warm spices, toasted oak, and toffee. Smooth taste, assertive at the same time with notes of vanilla, baking spices, English toffee, and a dash of pepper. Finishing smooth and drying with lingering toffee notes.
Bulleit Rye
Russet in color, with rich oaky aromas. The taste is exceptionally smooth, with hints of vanilla, honey, and spice. Finish is crisp and clean, with long, lingering flavors.
Bushmills
Fruity, aromatic palate. Salty butter, all kinds of blossom, sweet vanilla cream and citrus. Finish: A malty finish with cardamom and ginger on the tail.
Bushmills Black Bush
Black Bush is, like standard Bushmills, a blend of malt whiskey and (a bit of) Irish single grain whiskey to soften it. The real difference comes in the aging, with Black Bush picking up a darker color and a spicier, almost cinnamon kick from eight-plus years of Sherry barrel aging.
Clyde May's Special Reserve
Coppercraft
Crown Royal
On the palate, a slight sherried sweetness is in evidence, with vanilla, caramel, brown sugar and a nice oakiness to round out the flavor profile before a hint of rye spiciness passes over the palate.
Dickel 8 year
Spicy nose with caramel, charred oak and a little aniseed. Licorice-led palate with oak and cinnamon, a touch of banana too. Roasted and toasty finish, plenty of spice and citrus too.
George Dickel Rye
Sweet notes of vanilla, marshmallow, lightly charred wood, fallen leaves, and a hint of grilled peaches.
Dry Fly Cask Strength
E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof (1oz)
E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel (1oz)
E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch
Eagle Rare Bourbon
The nose is complex, with aromas of toffee, hints of orange peel, herbs, honey, leather and oak. The taste is bold, dry and delicate with notes of candied almonds and very rich cocoa.
Elijah Craig Small Batch
It's round, plush, and sweet on the palate, with well-integrated peppery spice notes. Finish: The vanilla and caramel sweetness that starts from the first sip lingers on the finish, with a drying note of toast and spice.
Elmer T. Lee (1oz)
Evan Williams
Vanilla, apples and peppery spices – ginger and black pepper, with a little oak. When tasted with a dried cranberry it takes the fruit notes out of the Bourbon and increases the spice with some old leather or tobacco notes coming out.
Few Single Malt
Cinnamon and clove with dark rich roasted notes. Smooth body and hints of coffee that builds up sip by sip, but never overpower our unique, bold take on bourbon. Finish offers a soft and Approachable profile that lingers on the palate.
Fistful of Bourbon
A blend of five straight American bourbons. A touch of sweetness, green/leafy/floral, warm spice/nutmeg, buttery toffee, and notes of cinnamon/licorice all blended together to make one bourbon that’s big, balanced and stands apart from all the rest.
Four Roses
Fruit, floral essences, gentle spice and honey. Crisp, soft and smooth, fresh fruit, hints of pear and apple. Mellow, long and pleasant.
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Garrison Brothers Single Barrel
Garrison Brothers Small Batch
Pine honey, butterschotch, cloves, shaved oak, tobacco, toasted oak, vanilla, white flowers.Candied orange, maple syrup, caramelized sugar, cinnamon, oak spices, chocolate. oak smoke. White peppers with young dates. Medium long, warm, corn porridge, baking spices, apple pie.
Gentleman Jack
Without that oily char character it's tasting much more like a traditional bourbon with caramel and vanilla sitting up front. A very palpable nuttiness runs through it with hints of pepper, brown sugar, maple, cinnamon and a light fruitiness to it.
George Dickel Bourbon
Hancock's Reserve Single Barrel
Hibiki Suntory
Grapefruit, green grapes, peppermint, thyme. Subtly sweet and spicy finish with a hint of vanilla oak, white pepper and ginger.
High N' Wicked
A rich and assertive nose; dark cherries, red currants, dried orange peel, cacao nibs, toffee, dried apricots, and a touch of cedar humidor. The palate is layered and full, with subtle complexities – red fruits and citrus on the open, evolving into cranberries, cherries, and spearmint with hints of dark cocoa, leather and subtle baking spice at the close. Finishes dry and evolves in the glass. Silky and slightly tannic mouthfeel, inviting for the next sip.
High N' Wicked The Honorable 12yr
High West Double Rye
Great blend of all my favorite whiskeys! High West Campfire Whiskey which is carefully distilled at High West is adored for its rye, smoky, peaty and honey flavor notes.
High West Rendezvous Rye
NOSE: Poached pear, bitter orange, ground ginger, lavender, wet sandalwood, tanned leather on a well-used wooden work bench. Persimmon, dried apricot, snickerdoodle, ginger chews, walnut sauce, spiced caramels in a cedar gift box. Cocoa nibs, allspice, toasted oak
High West Rye
Great blend of all my favorite whiskeys! High West Campfire Whiskey which is carefully distilled at High West is adored for its rye, smoky, peaty and honey flavor notes.
High West Silver Whiskey
Soft with subtle vanilla, sweet grain and faint lemon rind. Lightly sweet, cocoa- and coconut-infused character with a smooth vanilla finish. Very subtle fruitiness
Jack Daniels
It pleases you with the sweet aromas of brown sugar, wood, resin and fresh leaves. It tastes sweet and reminds you of oranges, wood and warm cinnamon. The aftertaste is pleasant and comes with flavors of oranges and dark chocolate.
Jameson
Jameson brings a light floral fragrance on the nose, peppered with spicy wood and sweet notes before an exceptional balance of spicy, nutty and vanilla tones on the palate with hints of sweet sherry that develop into an incredibly smooth and mellow finish.
Jameson Black Barrel
Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill
Ground nuts and new leather on the nose, with oodles of red fruit aromas, namely plum and berries, and cinnamon shortbread. The palate is dried fruit sweetness, with Medjool date and apricot, jam-filled croissant and peppery oak, with lighter notes of tinned peach. A finish of cinnamon-spiced popcorn and oak char, both tannic and dry.
Jefferson's Reserve
First aromas of gentle, dried fruits, hay, warming, hints of spice, cream, vanilla. Lovely sweetness. The flavors of a very summery, light and supple bourbon which offers good, clean delivery, pleasant sweetness, hints of cigar leaf, pepper and toffee. A long finish, with good oak integration, a little sweetness and dry spice lingers.
Jefferson's Very Small Batch
Nose: Classic Bourbon notes with caramel, honey, vanilla, and mild spice. Flavor: Pecan pie, light caramel, spice cake. Finish: Long and "woody" with shortbread biscuits.
Kaiyo The Signature
Kamiki Sakura
Tobacco and white pepper with caramel sweetness and raw wood. It is like standing in a carpenters workshop while they are sanding, and the wood dust burns your eyes and throat. The first bit of wood is warming, but then it quickly becomes overwhelming. Light fruity notes with cinnamon.
Kentucky Owl: Confiscated
Lairds Applejack
Gentle apple notes hit your nose along with a tiny bit of char smoke. The flavor is tangy and slightly sweet and shows mild wood spices. It is smooth and light bodied on your palate with a pleasant taste of biting into bittersweet apples at the back end. Really nice for what it is.
Larceny
Laws Cask
Limavady
Aroma: Rich, round and complex. The aroma opens with caramelized tree fruits - apples, pears and a hint of fig. This evolves into toffee, pie crust, and stone fruits - plums and peaches. Apple butter lingers at the close balanced out by baking spice and a hint of wildflower honey. Palate: Delightful and layered. Deceptively smooth. Dutch apple pie, and caramelized pears, brown butter, fig jam and brioche with honey. This is like multiple dessert courses in a glass. Finishes long but smooth with great nutty characters.
Maker's Mark 101
Makers Mark
A big blast of sweetness immediately greets you with this one. Notes of vanilla, caramel, brown sugar and even a bit of strawberry. Decidedly less sweet than the nose alludes to, but nevertheless still pleasant and unassuming. Notes of toffee, vanilla, and oak are most prevalent with fainter hints of toasted nut and cinnamon. Finishes quiet, sweet with butterscotch and dry oak spice.
Michter's Sour Mash
As a unique bourbon/rye hybrid, the nose lends aromas of chewy caramel and nougat, sweet stewed stone fruits, vanilla and spice. The flavors are rich and sweet with honey, butterscotch, and more vanilla, delicate eucalyptus, and bold spice with candied berries and orange peel. The finish lingers with spicy ginger, black pepper and cinnamon spice with hints of cooked fruits on the tail end
Michter's Straight Rye
Werther's Original, dry wood, plenty of spicy rye notes, a hint of blackcurrant. The taste of Dried orange peel and stem ginger, followed by brown sugar, cherry, hickory, cumin and buttered corn.
Nikka Coffey Grain
The nose is a medium-body with good balance. There are notes of cut flowers and fresh fruits, spice and a little oak. Full-bodied and punchy palate. There is plenty of winter spice and toffee, a little caramel and vanilla and a good mouthful of fruit. Finishes long, warming and fruity with a little oaken spice.
Old Charter Oak French Oak (1oz)
Old Forester
Orange marmalade aromas. Pancakes. Maple. Oak and Cedar. Rye spices and Rye bread. Sweet Maple Syrup on the palate. Oak and Pine. Like a forest of flavors. Finishes with Oranges, Oak and a touch of spiciness.
Old Forester 1870 Original Batch
Cloves Notes spice up a medley of citrus fruit (orange, grapefruit, blood orange) all softened with a delicate, sweet, floral honeysuckle character. A Flavor baking spices that flow into a citrus fruit mix and shortbread sweetness. The finish is soft, lingering fruit and spice character.
Old Forester 1897 Bottle in Bond
Robust, intense caramel aroma with rich vanilla with roasted coffee notes, spiced dark fruit and mature oak. The flabor is mouth filling sweet and intense with deep fruit, spice and oak notes layered over dark caramel and vanilla. The finish is big and bold with long soft oak and caramel notes lingering on.
Old Forester 1910 Old World Whiskey
Aroma of interlaced layers of butter cream, sticky toffee, cedar, and apricot. The smooth taste is well rounded mingling of sweet oatmeal raisin cookie leading into caramel corn and evolving spice. The finish is charred oak with a clean peripheral spice.
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition
An Intense melody of cherry preserves, dripping caramel, dark chocolate, thickened maple syrup and seasoned oak spiciness. The taste of dark caramel coats layers of malt nuttiness and sweet graham cracker all warmed by green peppercorn and coriander spice brightened with hint of cedar. The finish is of tart apple crispness and long smoky finish full of toasted marshmallow, chocolate and graham cracker sweetness.
Old Olverholt Rye
The nose is mild rye spice, alongside some sweetness and fruitiness, especially apples. Tastes of vanilla, then that rye spice, summer fruits with some darker spices developing. More prominent rye on the finish.
Peerless
A heavy dose of caramel intermingles with a punch of savory tobacco. Toasted marshmallows, barrel char, and light butterscotch echo in the background. Light rye spice weaves in towards the end. It’s surprisingly modest considering the proof, and has a great mouthfeel resulting in an impressive sip overall.
Powers
Cinnamon, clove oil and white pepper in balance with russet apples and ripe pears, on a back-ground of charred oak. Cinnamon, green peppers and a touch of nutmeg combined with orchard fruits, vanilla and toasted oak.
Rabbit Hole - Cavehill - 1 oz
The Marvel of modern distillation wows the senses with lovely aromas of spice and fresh apples. When sipped, you experience honey, mint, and creamy orange. As Cavehill falls to the back of your palate, it evolves into vanilla and custard.
Rabbit Hole - Heigold
It Lures you in with a beautiful aroma of toasted malt and warm baking spices. On the pallet, Heigold opens with sily butterscotch and hints of bright citrus finishing with thrilling crescendo of pepper spice.
Rabbit Hole Boxergrail
This premium American Whiskey boasts a lavish bouquet of spice and butterscotch. When imbibed, you taste flabors of citrus and black tea, giving this rye a perfect balance of sweet and spice
Redemption Bourbon
Caramel with just a touch of spice and hints of over-ripe bananas. Toffe, Kola nut, and baking spice dominate with nuanced anise adn black pepper.
Redwood Empire Emerald Giant
Natural rye aroma followed by a mix of brown sugar and cinnamon with a faint hint of pepper. Unparalleled spice complexity with smooth rye notes. a hint of honey and orange peel becomes peppery with a lingering cinnamon finish.
Redwood Empire Lost Monarch
Complex, with clove, cinnamon, vanilla, orange citrus zest and butterscotch notes, and an intriguing hint of sandalwood. Sweetness from corn and spiciness from rye combine with an almost maple syrup like flavor. Vanilla and caramel notes lead to a persistent, yet subdued peppery finish.
Rittenhouse Rye
A nose of dried fruits and soft spices. Cocoa and butterscotch, alongside orange peel, cinnamon and caramel. A thick, fruity palate with chocolate oranges, cassia bark, nutmeg and oak. Finishing with tangy fruit while quite coppery. Marmalade and spice.
Rock Hill Farms (1oz)
Russel's Reserve 10 Year
Vanilla, nuts, and brown sugar with notes of oak and Cinnamon. Its taste is spicy, bold and deeply complex with creamy toffee, licorice, and vanlilla
Sagamore Spirit Rye
Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey is a blend of two straight rye mash bills, aged 4 to 6 years in high-char American oak barrels. The first is a high-rye, which adds notes of cinnamon and clove, and the second, a low-rye, contributes notes of caramel, honey, and citrus peel. The final spirit is proofed with limestone-filtered water from our spring house built in 1909 and represents our team's thoughtful approach to crafting a classic Maryland-style rye whiskey.
Sazerac 18 Year (1 oz)
Very mature, with notes of oak, leather molasses and all-spice. The long, warm finish is preceded by notes of mint, eucalyptus, cinnamon, vanilla, and lingering pepper.
Sazerac Rye
Aromas of orange zest, clove, and raisin greet the senses, with hints of rye spice and anise underneath. It’s soft with a gentle delivery, allowing a deeper inhale to draw out the fainter scents. Quite pleasant overall and a nice way to start the sip.
Seagrams 7
Almond, caramel and a hint of pink wafer biscuits. Palate: Brown sugar, corn, white pepper and light oak. Finish: A few touches of menthol remain.
Stagg Jr.
Suntory Toki
Templeton Rye 4 year
Medium-Bodied, Silky Smooth, Smokey, Spiced, Charred, Oak, Hints of Butterscotch, Caramel, Toffee, and Allspice.
Templeton Rye 6 year
Templeton Rye 6 Year is a full-flavored rye showing aromas of cherry, apple, and ginger spice. Upfront sweet flavors of honey lead into sweet baking spices, oak, and a touch of peppermint. The drinker is rewarded with a long smooth spicy finish.
Thomas H. Handy Sazerac (1 oz)
Aromas of clove, vanilla, anise and pepper. Subtle notes of candied spices and citrus. The big finish is smooth with hints of licorice.
Thomas S. Moore Cabernet Cask
Thomas S. Moore Chardonnay Cask
Thomas S. Moore Port Cask
Uncle Nearest
A sniff is reminiscent of a graham cracker with caramel drizzled over the top, plus shavings of candy corn. The flavor follows in that vein, only now all of that is put on top of a cinnamon graham cracker. The finish starts sweet, then turns a little cinnamon spicy as it fades away.
Uncle Nearest 1884
Van Winkle Bourbon 12 year
Many attribute Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve's taste to its heavy use of wheat over rye or corn. It gives it less of a bite, and is softer than most other bourbons, which compliments its velvety mouthfeel and notes of vanilla, cherry, and light smokiness very well.
Weller C.Y.P.B. (1oz)
William Larue Weller Bourbon (1 oz)
Fragrant scents of caramel corn, new leather, plums, light toffee and pipe tobacco. The palate tastes of marshmallow, salted almonds, nougat, figs and dates. This whiskey finishes smooth, composed and flavorfully sweet.
Weller 12yr (1 oz)
Very mature, with notes of oak, leather molasses and all-spice. The long, warm finish is preceded by notes of mint, eucalyptus, cinnamon, vanilla, and lingering pepper.
Whistle Pig Farmstock Rye
Werther's Original, dry wood, plenty of spicy rye notes, a hint of blackcurrant. The taste of Dried orange peel and stem ginger, followed by brown sugar, cherry, hickory, cumin and buttered corn.
Whistle Pig Roadstock Rye
The nose almost speaks bourbon: vanilla and dried fig with honey and a little tobacco perfume.The spice shows up on the palate – strong and dry: black pepper, allspice, cedar. Really pleasant. There’s a bit of bite, but just enough to spark up the spice instead of destroy your palate. The finish rolls out a stretch of cinnamon.
Whistle Pig 10 Year Small Batch Rye
WhistlePig 10 Year Old Straight Rye Whiskey which is carefully distilled at WhistlePig is adored for its rye, spicy, caramel and mint flavor notes. Butterscotch and honey, spice and a hint of mint. Powerful baking spices and pralines with vanilla and more.
Whistle Pig Old World Rye 12 yr
Widow Jane 10 yr
An array of Vanilla, Cinnamon, nutmeg, cream aroma with flabor of Orange, maple, cherry, and almost. The finish is of charred oak and spice.
Widow Jane Decadence
Branded nose of sugared pecans, maple, birch, beer and charred oak. The palate of Vanilla, burnt sugar, cinnamon bark and finsihed with brown sugar, shortbread, mellow tabbaco and Old Whiskey
Wiseman
With THE WISEMAN Bourbon the first thing you discover is a sweet caramel aroma, followed by a warming allspice lift, a sprinkling of citrus and a hint of oak.THE WISEMAN Bourbon offers caramel and allspice which present an excellent flavor as the mildly silky liquid crosses the tongue. The allspice sticks around for a longer finish with caramel.
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Rye
Spicy with distinct notes of rye, black pepper, cedar and cassia bark sweetened with a dusting of marzipan. Hints of pear, apple and almond dance in its depths.
Yellow Rose Outlaw
A delicate fusion of flavors from seventh-generation distillers, this straight bourbon features a handpicked blend of 4- and 7-year-old bourbons, for an exclusive old-fashioned whiskey that honors its deep family origins. Nose. Rye spice with soft, leathered cherries Palate. Smoked caramel Finish.Smoky oak and brown sugar
Yellowstone Bourbon
A delicate fusion of flavors from seventh-generation distillers, this straight bourbon features a handpicked blend of 4- and 7-year-old bourbons, for an exclusive old-fashioned whiskey that honors its deep family origins. Nose. Rye spice with soft, leathered cherries Palate. Smoked caramel Finish.Smoky oak and brown sugar
Yellowstone Select
Fusion of rye spice with soft leathered cherries and full flavor of smoked caramel. The finish is of smoky oak and brown sugar.
High N' Wicked: The Wild Rover
Balvenie 12 year American Oak
The nose is lusciously malty with some sweet fudge, followed by citrusy and oak vanilla aromas with layers of spicy oak notes of ginger and cinnamon. Candied orange and lemon peel palate with vanilla toffee and butterscotch, layers of blossom honey, some melted brown sugar and oak spices at the end. Finishing rich and malty with gentle waves of oak vanilla and subtle spices.
Balvenie 12 year Double Wood
Sweet with good body. The bourbon characters develop; gentle spice with a little vanilla, a hint of balancing peat lurking quietly in the substrata. Dried fruit too, combining with nuts, nutmeg, cinnamon, back into the bourbon notes - so well integrated.
Balvenie 12 year Single Barrel
Toasted, sweet nose with all kinds of charred oak and spice. Hints of maple syrup and allspice, a little vanilla and sweet coffee.A complex, thick palate with allspice and toffee apples. Cooked fruit and baking spices, hints of sponge cake and creamy caramel.
Benriach The Original Ten
Benriach The Twelve
Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie
Bruichladdich Port Charlotte 10 year
Chivas Regal
Round and creamy with a rich taste of honey and ripe pears alongside vanilla, hazelnut and butterscotch notes.
Glenfiddich 12 year
Matured for at least 12 years in American and Spanish oak casks, this single malt Scotch whisky possesses Glenfiddich’s signature sweet and fruity essence, this single malt lingers with an aroma of pear and notes of butterscotch, cream and malt, dwelling on the palate with a subtle oak flavour.
Glenfiddich 15 year
Nose: Sherry, citrus - orange in particular, dry wood. Slight suggestion of smoke? Palate: Medium, Sherry, raisins. Fruitcake, spices, sweetness. Finish: Candied fruits, raisins, spices, Christmas pudding, oak takes over.
Glenlivet 12 year
The Glenlivet reveals a delicate balanced whisky with floral and citrus flavors, a bright fresh minerality, and a lingering sweetness. ... There is a cereally brightness to the flavor, developing out of the initial burn with notes of vanilla, spices, and brown sugar.
Haig Club
An apple crumble aroma with expressed lemon peel and a touch of mango. Toffee and vanilla flavors with cardamon and pleasant supporting oak notes. A hint of nougat and honeycomb pieces. Finished with praline, cinnamon and a little ginger with perhaps a hint of cardamom returning right at the death.
Highland Park 12 year
Highland Park Valfather
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Black Label exhibits an intense, rich gold hue and is accompanied by rich, complex and full-bodied aromas which are fruity, spicy, smoky and also show hints of vanilla. Black Label is undoubtedly smooth and warming on the palate with a medium sweet, rich finish and offers hints of peat.
Laphroaig 10 Year
A huge smokey nose, seaweedy, "medicinal", with a hint of sweetness. Full bodied. Surprising sweet flavor with hints of salt and layers of peatiness, and a finish that lingers.
Macallan Double Cask 12 Year
Macallan Sherry Oak 18 Year (1oz)
Stranahan's Blue Peak
The Famous Grouse Smoky Black
The Feathery
Intense aroma of chocolate, raisins, leather and mixed nuts. Flavors of orange candy, toffee, malt and black cherry dominate the palate, and lead to a finish accented with oak, licorice and dates.
Monkey Shoulder
N/A Bev
Anaheim Day Spa
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Cran
Cream Soda
Fountain Drink
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit
Hot Tea
Ice Tea Btl
Kombucha
Orange Juice
Pineapple
Red Bull
Rootbeer
SF Red Bull
Sole Sparky
Hope Like Berries
Gk Cooler
Gma On A Wagon
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
1547 West Katella Avenue, Suite 102, Orange, CA 92867