American
PUBlic Legacy Orange

523 Reviews

$$

1547 West Katella Avenue

Suite 102

Orange, CA 92867

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Tomato Addiction

Tomato Addiction

$14.00

Herb-seasoned tomato, crushed garlic cloves, balsamic reduction, St. Andre brie, toasted house sourdough.

NYA Brussel & Cranberries

NYA Brussel & Cranberries

$12.00

Golden fried Brussels sprouts, goat cheese crumbles, drunken cranberries, balsamic reduction.

Goat Toast

$12.00

Herb goat cheese panini, sweet roasted tomatoes, balsamic reduction.

Mushrooms & Hummus

$12.00

Sunflower tahini hummus, garlic roasted mushrooms, toasted house sourdough.

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Orecchiette, caramelized shallots, gouda, fontina, herb bread crumbs. We can do this vegan, too!

Stackin Poke

$13.00

Sesame & spiced "TomatoTuna", avocado, togarashi aioli, rice chips.

Dan Talk Thai

$15.00

Fresh mussels, tomato coconut broth, lemongrass, ginger, spice.

Sesame Broccoli

$12.00

Flash-fried broccoli, soy ginger vinaigrette, sesame crunch.

Sweet & Spicy

$12.00

Oven-roasted sweet potato caramelized with maple, chipotle & holiday spice.

Legacy Fries

$6.00

Fried Kennebec potatoes, your choice of seasoning: -Citrus Truffle -Garlic Fennel -Plain (just salt)

Menage a Trois

$15.00

Soup du Jour, grilled cheese & a salad.

Afternoons & Evenings

Kobe Wellington

$20.00

Mushroom duxelle, fontina, whole-grain mustard, wilted arugula.

Legacy Smash Burger

$15.00

House blend of beef & pork, cheddar, caramelized shallots, charred tomato, baby arugula, spicy dijon aioli.

Go Shorty

$28.00

Slow-braised short rib, red wine jus, chef veg & starch.

Steak Darla

$38.00

Grill-roasted angus filet mignon, peppercorn cognac sauce, chef veg & starch.

Ribeye

$45.00

Chili & coffee-rubbed 16oz ribeye, charred lemon, chef veg & starch.

Vegan Thai Curry

$18.00

The Reuben

$19.00

Smoke-roasted corned beef, kraut, 2k, Emmentaler Swiss.

Chef Fish

Daily seafood special, ask your server all about it!

Spaghetti Sausage Bolo

$22.00

San Marzano tomato, toasted garlic, fennel seed, spicy sausage.

Pink Peppercorn Pork Chop

$26.00

House-brined pork chop, fingerling potatoes, greens, sherry vin.

Seafood Chowder

Manhattan-style seafood chowder. Tomato-based broth, mussels, fish, shrimp, aromatic herbs, leeks, house sourdough.

Spatch Chicken

Griddles five-spice half chicken, butter jus, sweet potato puree, wilted green stuffing.

Herb Chicken

Herby airline chicken breast, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veg.

For the Kids

Kid's Chicken

Kid's Mac

Kid's Burger

Sweets

Next Level S'mores

Seasonal Fruit Cobbler

Creme Brulee

Cocktails

Mary's Legacy

$15.00

Hanson of Sonoma Vodka, bloody mary mix, prosciutto, pickled veg skewer, celery salt & black pepper rim.

PUBlic Defender

$15.00

Cucumber-infused Ford's gin, lemon, Giffard's elderflower liqueur, agave.

PUBlic Speaker

$15.00

Habanero-infused Sandovales tequila, chipotle agave, lemon, lime, pineapple, cilantro.

PUBlic Preacher

$15.00

Peach-infused Old Forester bourbon, mint agave, chipotle tincture, lime.

PUBlic Policy

$16.00

Buffalo Trace bourbon, maple bitters, sugar cube, orange, luxardo cherry, smoked glass.

PUBlic Cartel

$16.00

Sazerac rye, Ancho Reyes, Licor 43, St. George NOLA coffee liqueur, smoked orange bitters.

Kissed by a Rose

$15.00

Hanson of Sonoma vodka, rose water, champagne, lemon, simple syrup.

Full Disclosure

$15.00

Xicaru mezcal, Sandovales tequila, green chartreuse, Orgeat, lemon, pineapple, mint agave.

La Pasion

$15.00

Flor de Cana rum, yellow chartreuse, Falernum, coconut, passion fruit, lemon, nutmeg.

Hey Nana

$15.00

Mahina dark rum, banana cordial, maple, lemon.

The Don

$15.00

Espresso-infused Hanson of Sonoma vodka, Amaro, banana, St. George NOLA coffee liqueur.

Wine

Matua Sauv Blanc

$13.00+

William Hill Chardonnay

$14.00+

Raeburn Chardonnay

$17.00+

Matua Sauv Blanc

$13.00+

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$20.00+

Rabble Rosé

$15.00+

Codorniu Cava Brut

$9.00

La Marca Prosecco

$11.00

Martin Ray Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00+

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00+

Angeline Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Tooth & Nail Red Blend

$17.00+

Bodega Norton Reserve Malbec

$17.00+

Terra d'Oro Zinfandel

$15.00+

Austin Hope Cab '20

Prisoner Red Blend '19

Peppoli Chianti

Sanford Pinot Noir '20

Caymus Cab '20

Phelps Cab '19

Justin Isos Cab Reserve '16

Pessimist Red Blend '20

Sanford Pinot Noir '16

Quilt Cab '18

Roth Cab '18

Stags Leap Cab '18

Frisk Riesling

Sonoma Curtrer

Whispering Angel Rosé

Veuve Cliquot Champagne

Perrier Jouet Champange

Beer

Ruekeller

$7.00

German Lager - The Bruery - Placentia, CA - 5.2%

Schoner Tag

$7.00

Hefeweizen - Enegren - Moorpark, CA - 5%

Tuava Guava

$7.00

Guava Wheat - Laguna Beer Co -Laguna Beach - 5.4%

Real Dry

$7.00

Apple Cider - Stem Ciders - Denver, CO - 6.8%

Huckleberry

$7.00

Hard Seltzer - Brewery X - Anaheim, CA - 5%

Hawaiian Hibiscus

$7.00

Hard Kombucha - Bambucha - Vista, CA - 6%

Pleased to Meet Me

$7.00

Amber Ale -Stereo - Placentia, CA - 5.1%

Greeter's Ale

$7.00

Pale Ale - Laguna Beer Co - Laguna Beach - 5.5%

Thousand Steps

$8.00

WC IPA - Laguna Beer Co - Laguna Beach - 7%

Dictionary Roulette

$8.00

Hazy IPA - Brewery X - Anaheim, CA - 7.4%

Tripel

$8.00

Belgian Tripel - Allagash - Portland, ME - 9%

Spirits

Cutwater Fugu

$11.00

Handsons Organic Vodka

$12.00

Reyka

$10.00

St. George Vodka

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Uncle Ed's

$11.00

Atlantico

$12.00

Cana Brava

$10.00

Flor de Cana

$12.00

Myers's Rum

$11.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$26.25

Don Julio Blanco

$14.25

Ambhar Plata

$10.00

El Tesoro Repo

$13.25

Ambhar Anejo

$12.25

Azunia Blanco

$9.25

Azunia Reposado

$12.25

Azunia Anejo

$12.25

Azunia Black 2yr

$19.25

Xicaru Mescal

$10.25

Azunia Flight

$30.00

Ambhar Repo

$12.00

Dbl Don Julio 1942

$51.50

Dbl Ambhar Plata

$19.00

Dbl Ambhar Reposado

$21.50

Dbl Ambhar Anejo

$23.50

Dbl Azunia Blanco

$17.50

Dbl Azunia Reposado

$21.50

Dbl Azunia Anejo

$23.50

Dbl Azunia Black 2yr

$37.50

Dbl Xicaru Mescal

$19.50

Don Julio Blanco

$27.50

Benhams

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

The Botanist

$13.00

Brokers

$10.00

Cutwater Old Grove

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Few

$13.00

Ford's

$10.00

Nolets

$13.00

Russell Henry

$14.00

Lillet

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Cynar

$11.00

Campari

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Lorenzo Inga Grappa

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Fernet Branca Menta

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00
1792 Single Barrel

1792 Single Barrel

$15.00

The nose is carried by sweet butterscotch notes, though a bit fruitier overall, with hints of ginger and Fuji apple. The palate is caramel-forward, with just a nip due to the rye, leading to a sweet finish tempered with warm bitter cloves.

Arrogant Bastard

Arrogant Bastard

$15.00

This whiskey has been aged for 26 months in 30-gallon new charred American oak barrels and has notes of citrus, herbal tea, and allspice with a finish that consists of a warming, bright citrus zest.

Bardstown Bourbon Discovery #6 - 1 oz

Bardstown Bourbon Discovery #6 - 1 oz

$35.00

A burst of vanilla, cedar, and candied orange evolves into dark chocolate and black cherry with floral accents. A bold, balanced and ringing finish completes this one-of-a kind cask strength blend.

Bardstown Bourbon Fusion Series #5

Bardstown Bourbon Fusion Series #5

$17.00

Rich bread pudding and caramelized plantains with a touch of orange zest leads to flavors of dark chocolate and bing cherry on the palate, concluding with the signature smooth and balanced fusion finish, perfect for a cocktail or summer sipper

Basil Hayden 10 Year

Basil Hayden 10 Year

$18.00

The 10 year has an aroma of big oak, hints of char, and vanilla and rye. The balanced taste of caramel sweetness and rye spice

Basil Haydens 2x2 Rye

Basil Haydens 2x2 Rye

$15.00

Basil Hayden's Two by Two Rye Whiskey which is carefully distilled at Kentucky Springs Distilling Co is adored for its honey, spicy, woody and sweet flavor notes. Golden honey. Rich caramel on the nose with sweet aromas of brown sugar and hints of woody rye.

Basil Haydens Bourbon

Basil Haydens Bourbon

$15.00

Flavors of white pepper, orange peel, lemon and corn notes are offset by gentle cinnamon, rye spice and sweet caramel. Dry and rather brief finish with a big bang of refreshing nice cinnamon pepperiness and light vanilla oakiness.

Basil Hayden Caribbean Reserve Rye

Basil Hayden Caribbean Reserve Rye

$15.00

The flavor profile leans toward Rye Whiskey, but adds turbinado sugars, fresh cut wood, and an exotic fruit note that’s hard to pinpoint.

Blantons

Blantons

$18.00

The taste profile is sweet, with notes of citrus and oak. The creamy vanilla nose is teased with caramel and butterscotch, all underscored by familiar baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, or cinnamon.

Booker's

Booker's

$18.00

A very complex and intense nose that runs from oak, leather, caramel and hints of fruits continues on the tongue with a very pleasant burn that gives way to more leather, oak, vanilla, and spice. Ridiculously long finish opens up hints of cherry along with more oak and leather

Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

This deep amber whiskey has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint and molasses. Pleasantly sweet to the taste with notes of brown sugar and spice that give way to oak, toffee, dark fruit and anise.

Bulleit Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

An aroma rich and thick with warm spices, toasted oak, and toffee. Smooth taste, assertive at the same time with notes of vanilla, baking spices, English toffee, and a dash of pepper. Finishing smooth and drying with lingering toffee notes.

Bulleit Rye

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Russet in color, with rich oaky aromas. The taste is exceptionally smooth, with hints of vanilla, honey, and spice. Finish is crisp and clean, with long, lingering flavors.

Bushmills

Bushmills

$12.00

Fruity, aromatic palate. Salty butter, all kinds of blossom, sweet vanilla cream and citrus. Finish: A malty finish with cardamom and ginger on the tail.

Bushmills Black Bush

Bushmills Black Bush

$14.00

Black Bush is, like standard Bushmills, a blend of malt whiskey and (a bit of) Irish single grain whiskey to soften it. The real difference comes in the aging, with Black Bush picking up a darker color and a spicier, almost cinnamon kick from eight-plus years of Sherry barrel aging.

Clyde May's Special Reserve

$18.00
Coppercraft

Coppercraft

$15.00
Crown Royal

Crown Royal

$14.00

On the palate, a slight sherried sweetness is in evidence, with vanilla, caramel, brown sugar and a nice oakiness to round out the flavor profile before a hint of rye spiciness passes over the palate.

Dickel 8 year

Dickel 8 year

$12.00

Spicy nose with caramel, charred oak and a little aniseed. Licorice-led palate with oak and cinnamon, a touch of banana too. Roasted and toasty finish, plenty of spice and citrus too.

George Dickel Rye

George Dickel Rye

$10.00

Sweet notes of vanilla, marshmallow, lightly charred wood, fallen leaves, and a hint of grilled peaches.

Dry Fly Cask Strength

$16.00

E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof (1oz)

$55.00

E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel (1oz)

$30.00

E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch

$38.00
Eagle Rare Bourbon

Eagle Rare Bourbon

$15.00

The nose is complex, with aromas of toffee, hints of orange peel, herbs, honey, leather and oak. The taste is bold, dry and delicate with notes of candied almonds and very rich cocoa.

Elijah Craig Small Batch

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

It's round, plush, and sweet on the palate, with well-integrated peppery spice notes. Finish: The vanilla and caramel sweetness that starts from the first sip lingers on the finish, with a drying note of toast and spice.

Elmer T. Lee (1oz)

$40.00
Evan Williams

Evan Williams

$12.00

Vanilla, apples and peppery spices – ginger and black pepper, with a little oak. When tasted with a dried cranberry it takes the fruit notes out of the Bourbon and increases the spice with some old leather or tobacco notes coming out.

Few Single Malt

Few Single Malt

$15.00

Cinnamon and clove with dark rich roasted notes. Smooth body and hints of coffee that builds up sip by sip, but never overpower our unique, bold take on bourbon. Finish offers a soft and Approachable profile that lingers on the palate.

Fistful of Bourbon

Fistful of Bourbon

$12.00

A blend of five straight American bourbons. A touch of sweetness, green/leafy/floral, warm spice/nutmeg, buttery toffee, and notes of cinnamon/licorice all blended together to make one bourbon that’s big, balanced and stands apart from all the rest.

Four Roses

Four Roses

$12.00

Fruit, floral essences, gentle spice and honey. Crisp, soft and smooth, fresh fruit, hints of pear and apple. Mellow, long and pleasant.

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$16.00

Garrison Brothers Single Barrel

$30.00
Garrison Brothers Small Batch

Garrison Brothers Small Batch

$19.00

Pine honey, butterschotch, cloves, shaved oak, tobacco, toasted oak, vanilla, white flowers.Candied orange, maple syrup, caramelized sugar, cinnamon, oak spices, chocolate. oak smoke. White peppers with young dates. Medium long, warm, corn porridge, baking spices, apple pie.

Gentleman Jack

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Without that oily char character it's tasting much more like a traditional bourbon with caramel and vanilla sitting up front. A very palpable nuttiness runs through it with hints of pepper, brown sugar, maple, cinnamon and a light fruitiness to it.

George Dickel Bourbon

$12.00

Hancock's Reserve Single Barrel

$30.00
Hibiki Suntory

Hibiki Suntory

$12.00

Grapefruit, green grapes, peppermint, thyme. Subtly sweet and spicy finish with a hint of vanilla oak, white pepper and ginger.

High N' Wicked

High N' Wicked

$13.00

A rich and assertive nose; dark cherries, red currants, dried orange peel, cacao nibs, toffee, dried apricots, and a touch of cedar humidor. The palate is layered and full, with subtle complexities – red fruits and citrus on the open, evolving into cranberries, cherries, and spearmint with hints of dark cocoa, leather and subtle baking spice at the close. Finishes dry and evolves in the glass. Silky and slightly tannic mouthfeel, inviting for the next sip.

High N' Wicked The Honorable 12yr

$19.00
High West Double Rye

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Great blend of all my favorite whiskeys! High West Campfire Whiskey which is carefully distilled at High West is adored for its rye, smoky, peaty and honey flavor notes.

High West Rendezvous Rye

High West Rendezvous Rye

$16.00

NOSE: Poached pear, bitter orange, ground ginger, lavender, wet sandalwood, tanned leather on a well-used wooden work bench. Persimmon, dried apricot, snickerdoodle, ginger chews, walnut sauce, spiced caramels in a cedar gift box. Cocoa nibs, allspice, toasted oak

High West Rye

High West Rye

$18.00

Great blend of all my favorite whiskeys! High West Campfire Whiskey which is carefully distilled at High West is adored for its rye, smoky, peaty and honey flavor notes.

High West Silver Whiskey

High West Silver Whiskey

$14.00

Soft with subtle vanilla, sweet grain and faint lemon rind. Lightly sweet, cocoa- and coconut-infused character with a smooth vanilla finish. Very subtle fruitiness

Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels

$12.00

It pleases you with the sweet aromas of brown sugar, wood, resin and fresh leaves. It tastes sweet and reminds you of oranges, wood and warm cinnamon. The aftertaste is pleasant and comes with flavors of oranges and dark chocolate.

Jameson

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson brings a light floral fragrance on the nose, peppered with spicy wood and sweet notes before an exceptional balance of spicy, nutty and vanilla tones on the palate with hints of sweet sherry that develop into an incredibly smooth and mellow finish.

Jameson Black Barrel

$15.00
Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill

Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill

$18.00

Ground nuts and new leather on the nose, with oodles of red fruit aromas, namely plum and berries, and cinnamon shortbread. The palate is dried fruit sweetness, with Medjool date and apricot, jam-filled croissant and peppery oak, with lighter notes of tinned peach. A finish of cinnamon-spiced popcorn and oak char, both tannic and dry.

Jefferson's Reserve

Jefferson's Reserve

$15.00

First aromas of gentle, dried fruits, hay, warming, hints of spice, cream, vanilla. Lovely sweetness. The flavors of a very summery, light and supple bourbon which offers good, clean delivery, pleasant sweetness, hints of cigar leaf, pepper and toffee. A long finish, with good oak integration, a little sweetness and dry spice lingers.

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

$13.00

Nose: Classic Bourbon notes with caramel, honey, vanilla, and mild spice. Flavor: Pecan pie, light caramel, spice cake. Finish: Long and "woody" with shortbread biscuits.

Kaiyo The Signature

$16.00
Kamiki Sakura

Kamiki Sakura

$19.00

Tobacco and white pepper with caramel sweetness and raw wood. It is like standing in a carpenters workshop while they are sanding, and the wood dust burns your eyes and throat. The first bit of wood is warming, but then it quickly becomes overwhelming. Light fruity notes with cinnamon.

Kentucky Owl: Confiscated

$35.00
Lairds Applejack

Lairds Applejack

$14.00

Gentle apple notes hit your nose along with a tiny bit of char smoke. The flavor is tangy and slightly sweet and shows mild wood spices. It is smooth and light bodied on your palate with a pleasant taste of biting into bittersweet apples at the back end. Really nice for what it is.

Larceny

$12.00

Laws Cask

$16.00
Limavady

Limavady

$15.00

Aroma: Rich, round and complex. The aroma opens with caramelized tree fruits - apples, pears and a hint of fig. This evolves into toffee, pie crust, and stone fruits - plums and peaches. Apple butter lingers at the close balanced out by baking spice and a hint of wildflower honey.⁠ ⁠ Palate: Delightful and layered. Deceptively smooth. Dutch apple pie, and caramelized pears, brown butter, fig jam and brioche with honey. This is like multiple dessert courses in a glass. Finishes long but smooth with great nutty characters.⁠

Maker's Mark 101

$15.00
Makers Mark

Makers Mark

$12.00Out of stock

A big blast of sweetness immediately greets you with this one. Notes of vanilla, caramel, brown sugar and even a bit of strawberry. Decidedly less sweet than the nose alludes to, but nevertheless still pleasant and unassuming. Notes of toffee, vanilla, and oak are most prevalent with fainter hints of toasted nut and cinnamon. Finishes quiet, sweet with butterscotch and dry oak spice.

Michter's Sour Mash

Michter's Sour Mash

$15.00

As a unique bourbon/rye hybrid, the nose lends aromas of chewy caramel and nougat, sweet stewed stone fruits, vanilla and spice. The flavors are rich and sweet with honey, butterscotch, and more vanilla, delicate eucalyptus, and bold spice with candied berries and orange peel. The finish lingers with spicy ginger, black pepper and cinnamon spice with hints of cooked fruits on the tail end

Michter's Straight Rye

Michter's Straight Rye

$15.00

Werther's Original, dry wood, plenty of spicy rye notes, a hint of blackcurrant. The taste of Dried orange peel and stem ginger, followed by brown sugar, cherry, hickory, cumin and buttered corn.

Nikka Coffey Grain

Nikka Coffey Grain

$16.00

The nose is a medium-body with good balance. There are notes of cut flowers and fresh fruits, spice and a little oak. Full-bodied and punchy palate. There is plenty of winter spice and toffee, a little caramel and vanilla and a good mouthful of fruit. Finishes long, warming and fruity with a little oaken spice.

Old Charter Oak French Oak (1oz)

$50.00
Old Forester

Old Forester

$12.00

Orange marmalade aromas. Pancakes. Maple. Oak and Cedar. Rye spices and Rye bread. Sweet Maple Syrup on the palate. Oak and Pine. Like a forest of flavors. Finishes with Oranges, Oak and a touch of spiciness.

Old Forester 1870 Original Batch

Old Forester 1870 Original Batch

$15.00

Cloves Notes spice up a medley of citrus fruit (orange, grapefruit, blood orange) all softened with a delicate, sweet, floral honeysuckle character. A Flavor baking spices that flow into a citrus fruit mix and shortbread sweetness. The finish is soft, lingering fruit and spice character.

Old Forester 1897 Bottle in Bond

Old Forester 1897 Bottle in Bond

$15.00

Robust, intense caramel aroma with rich vanilla with roasted coffee notes, spiced dark fruit and mature oak. The flabor is mouth filling sweet and intense with deep fruit, spice and oak notes layered over dark caramel and vanilla. The finish is big and bold with long soft oak and caramel notes lingering on.

Old Forester 1910 Old World Whiskey

Old Forester 1910 Old World Whiskey

$16.00

Aroma of interlaced layers of butter cream, sticky toffee, cedar, and apricot. The smooth taste is well rounded mingling of sweet oatmeal raisin cookie leading into caramel corn and evolving spice. The finish is charred oak with a clean peripheral spice.

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

$16.00

An Intense melody of cherry preserves, dripping caramel, dark chocolate, thickened maple syrup and seasoned oak spiciness. The taste of dark caramel coats layers of malt nuttiness and sweet graham cracker all warmed by green peppercorn and coriander spice brightened with hint of cedar. The finish is of tart apple crispness and long smoky finish full of toasted marshmallow, chocolate and graham cracker sweetness.

Old Olverholt Rye

Old Olverholt Rye

$12.00Out of stock

The nose is mild rye spice, alongside some sweetness and fruitiness, especially apples. Tastes of vanilla, then that rye spice, summer fruits with some darker spices developing. More prominent rye on the finish.

Peerless

Peerless

$16.00

A heavy dose of caramel intermingles with a punch of savory tobacco. Toasted marshmallows, barrel char, and light butterscotch echo in the background. Light rye spice weaves in towards the end. It’s surprisingly modest considering the proof, and has a great mouthfeel resulting in an impressive sip overall.

Powers

Powers

$12.00

Cinnamon, clove oil and white pepper in balance with russet apples and ripe pears, on a back-ground of charred oak. Cinnamon, green peppers and a touch of nutmeg combined with orchard fruits, vanilla and toasted oak.

Rabbit Hole - Cavehill - 1 oz

Rabbit Hole - Cavehill - 1 oz

$20.00

The Marvel of modern distillation wows the senses with lovely aromas of spice and fresh apples. When sipped, you experience honey, mint, and creamy orange. As Cavehill falls to the back of your palate, it evolves into vanilla and custard.

Rabbit Hole - Heigold

Rabbit Hole - Heigold

$17.00

It Lures you in with a beautiful aroma of toasted malt and warm baking spices. On the pallet, Heigold opens with sily butterscotch and hints of bright citrus finishing with thrilling crescendo of pepper spice.

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail

$18.00

This premium American Whiskey boasts a lavish bouquet of spice and butterscotch. When imbibed, you taste flabors of citrus and black tea, giving this rye a perfect balance of sweet and spice

Redemption Bourbon

Redemption Bourbon

$12.00

Caramel with just a touch of spice and hints of over-ripe bananas. Toffe, Kola nut, and baking spice dominate with nuanced anise adn black pepper.

Redwood Empire Emerald Giant

Redwood Empire Emerald Giant

$16.00

Natural rye aroma followed by a mix of brown sugar and cinnamon with a faint hint of pepper. Unparalleled spice complexity with smooth rye notes. a hint of honey and orange peel becomes peppery with a lingering cinnamon finish.

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch

$14.00

Complex, with clove, cinnamon, vanilla, orange citrus zest and butterscotch notes, and an intriguing hint of sandalwood. Sweetness from corn and spiciness from rye combine with an almost maple syrup like flavor. Vanilla and caramel notes lead to a persistent, yet subdued peppery finish.

Rittenhouse Rye

Rittenhouse Rye

$14.00Out of stock

A nose of dried fruits and soft spices. Cocoa and butterscotch, alongside orange peel, cinnamon and caramel. A thick, fruity palate with chocolate oranges, cassia bark, nutmeg and oak. Finishing with tangy fruit while quite coppery. Marmalade and spice.

Rock Hill Farms (1oz)

$25.00
Russel's Reserve 10 Year

Russel's Reserve 10 Year

$15.00

Vanilla, nuts, and brown sugar with notes of oak and Cinnamon. Its taste is spicy, bold and deeply complex with creamy toffee, licorice, and vanlilla

Sagamore Spirit Rye

Sagamore Spirit Rye

$14.00

Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey is a blend of two straight rye mash bills, aged 4 to 6 years in high-char American oak barrels. The first is a high-rye, which adds notes of cinnamon and clove, and the second, a low-rye, contributes notes of caramel, honey, and citrus peel. The final spirit is proofed with limestone-filtered water from our spring house built in 1909 and represents our team's thoughtful approach to crafting a classic Maryland-style rye whiskey.

Sazerac 18 Year (1 oz)

Sazerac 18 Year (1 oz)

$200.00

Very mature, with notes of oak, leather molasses and all-spice. The long, warm finish is preceded by notes of mint, eucalyptus, cinnamon, vanilla, and lingering pepper.

Sazerac Rye

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Aromas of orange zest, clove, and raisin greet the senses, with hints of rye spice and anise underneath. It’s soft with a gentle delivery, allowing a deeper inhale to draw out the fainter scents. Quite pleasant overall and a nice way to start the sip.

Seagrams 7

Seagrams 7

$12.00

Almond, caramel and a hint of pink wafer biscuits. Palate: Brown sugar, corn, white pepper and light oak. Finish: A few touches of menthol remain.

Stagg Jr.

$30.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00
Templeton Rye 4 year

Templeton Rye 4 year

$12.00

Medium-Bodied, Silky Smooth, Smokey, Spiced, Charred, Oak, Hints of Butterscotch, Caramel, Toffee, and Allspice.

Templeton Rye 6 year

Templeton Rye 6 year

$14.00

Templeton Rye 6 Year is a full-flavored rye showing aromas of cherry, apple, and ginger spice. Upfront sweet flavors of honey lead into sweet baking spices, oak, and a touch of peppermint. The drinker is rewarded with a long smooth spicy finish.

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac (1 oz)

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac (1 oz)

$130.00

Aromas of clove, vanilla, anise and pepper. Subtle notes of candied spices and citrus. The big finish is smooth with hints of licorice.

Thomas S. Moore Cabernet Cask

Thomas S. Moore Cabernet Cask

$18.00
Thomas S. Moore Chardonnay Cask

Thomas S. Moore Chardonnay Cask

$18.00
Thomas S. Moore Port Cask

Thomas S. Moore Port Cask

$18.00
Uncle Nearest

Uncle Nearest

$15.00

A sniff is reminiscent of a graham cracker with caramel drizzled over the top, plus shavings of candy corn. The flavor follows in that vein, only now all of that is put on top of a cinnamon graham cracker. The finish starts sweet, then turns a little cinnamon spicy as it fades away.

Uncle Nearest 1884

$15.00
Van Winkle Bourbon 12 year

Van Winkle Bourbon 12 year

$26.00Out of stock

Many attribute Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve's taste to its heavy use of wheat over rye or corn. It gives it less of a bite, and is softer than most other bourbons, which compliments its velvety mouthfeel and notes of vanilla, cherry, and light smokiness very well.

Weller C.Y.P.B. (1oz)

$70.00
William Larue Weller Bourbon (1 oz)

William Larue Weller Bourbon (1 oz)

$100.00

Fragrant scents of caramel corn, new leather, plums, light toffee and pipe tobacco. The palate tastes of marshmallow, salted almonds, nougat, figs and dates. This whiskey finishes smooth, composed and flavorfully sweet.

Weller 12yr (1 oz)

Weller 12yr (1 oz)

$40.00

Very mature, with notes of oak, leather molasses and all-spice. The long, warm finish is preceded by notes of mint, eucalyptus, cinnamon, vanilla, and lingering pepper.

Whistle Pig Farmstock Rye

Whistle Pig Farmstock Rye

$16.00

Werther's Original, dry wood, plenty of spicy rye notes, a hint of blackcurrant. The taste of Dried orange peel and stem ginger, followed by brown sugar, cherry, hickory, cumin and buttered corn.

Whistle Pig Roadstock Rye

Whistle Pig Roadstock Rye

$18.00

The nose almost speaks bourbon: vanilla and dried fig with honey and a little tobacco perfume.The spice shows up on the palate – strong and dry: black pepper, allspice, cedar. Really pleasant. There’s a bit of bite, but just enough to spark up the spice instead of destroy your palate. The finish rolls out a stretch of cinnamon.

Whistle Pig 10 Year Small Batch Rye

Whistle Pig 10 Year Small Batch Rye

$18.00

WhistlePig 10 Year Old Straight Rye Whiskey which is carefully distilled at WhistlePig is adored for its rye, spicy, caramel and mint flavor notes. Butterscotch and honey, spice and a hint of mint. Powerful baking spices and pralines with vanilla and more.

Whistle Pig Old World Rye 12 yr

Whistle Pig Old World Rye 12 yr

$30.00
Widow Jane 10 yr

Widow Jane 10 yr

$15.00

An array of Vanilla, Cinnamon, nutmeg, cream aroma with flabor of Orange, maple, cherry, and almost. The finish is of charred oak and spice.

Widow Jane Decadence

Widow Jane Decadence

$20.00

Branded nose of sugared pecans, maple, birch, beer and charred oak. The palate of Vanilla, burnt sugar, cinnamon bark and finsihed with brown sugar, shortbread, mellow tabbaco and Old Whiskey

Wiseman

Wiseman

$13.00

With THE WISEMAN Bourbon the first thing you discover is a sweet caramel aroma, followed by a warming allspice lift, a sprinkling of citrus and a hint of oak.THE WISEMAN Bourbon offers caramel and allspice which present an excellent flavor as the mildly silky liquid crosses the tongue. The allspice sticks around for a longer finish with caramel.

Woodford Reserve

$12.00
Woodford Reserve Rye

Woodford Reserve Rye

$14.00

Spicy with distinct notes of rye, black pepper, cedar and cassia bark sweetened with a dusting of marzipan. Hints of pear, apple and almond dance in its depths.

Yellow Rose Outlaw

Yellow Rose Outlaw

$15.00

A delicate fusion of flavors from seventh-generation distillers, this straight bourbon features a handpicked blend of 4- and 7-year-old bourbons, for an exclusive old-fashioned whiskey that honors its deep family origins. Nose. Rye spice with soft, leathered cherries Palate. Smoked caramel Finish.Smoky oak and brown sugar

Yellowstone Bourbon

Yellowstone Bourbon

$13.00

A delicate fusion of flavors from seventh-generation distillers, this straight bourbon features a handpicked blend of 4- and 7-year-old bourbons, for an exclusive old-fashioned whiskey that honors its deep family origins. Nose. Rye spice with soft, leathered cherries Palate. Smoked caramel Finish.Smoky oak and brown sugar

Yellowstone Select

Yellowstone Select

$15.00

Fusion of rye spice with soft leathered cherries and full flavor of smoked caramel. The finish is of smoky oak and brown sugar.

High N' Wicked: The Wild Rover

$35.00
Balvenie 12 year American Oak

Balvenie 12 year American Oak

$17.00

The nose is lusciously malty with some sweet fudge, followed by citrusy and oak vanilla aromas with layers of spicy oak notes of ginger and cinnamon. Candied orange and lemon peel palate with vanilla toffee and butterscotch, layers of blossom honey, some melted brown sugar and oak spices at the end. Finishing rich and malty with gentle waves of oak vanilla and subtle spices.

Balvenie 12 year Double Wood

Balvenie 12 year Double Wood

$16.00

Sweet with good body. The bourbon characters develop; gentle spice with a little vanilla, a hint of balancing peat lurking quietly in the substrata. Dried fruit too, combining with nuts, nutmeg, cinnamon, back into the bourbon notes - so well integrated.

Balvenie 12 year Single Barrel

Balvenie 12 year Single Barrel

$18.00

Toasted, sweet nose with all kinds of charred oak and spice. Hints of maple syrup and allspice, a little vanilla and sweet coffee.A complex, thick palate with allspice and toffee apples. Cooked fruit and baking spices, hints of sponge cake and creamy caramel.

Benriach The Original Ten

Benriach The Original Ten

$15.00
Benriach The Twelve

Benriach The Twelve

$15.00
Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie

Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie

$16.00
Bruichladdich Port Charlotte 10 year

Bruichladdich Port Charlotte 10 year

$17.00
Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Round and creamy with a rich taste of honey and ripe pears alongside vanilla, hazelnut and butterscotch notes.

Glenfiddich 12 year

Glenfiddich 12 year

$15.00

Matured for at least 12 years in American and Spanish oak casks, this single malt Scotch whisky possesses Glenfiddich’s signature sweet and fruity essence, this single malt lingers with an aroma of pear and notes of butterscotch, cream and malt, dwelling on the palate with a subtle oak flavour.

Glenfiddich 15 year

Glenfiddich 15 year

$16.00

Nose: Sherry, citrus - orange in particular, dry wood. Slight suggestion of smoke? Palate: Medium, Sherry, raisins. Fruitcake, spices, sweetness. Finish: Candied fruits, raisins, spices, Christmas pudding, oak takes over.

Glenlivet 12 year

Glenlivet 12 year

$12.00

The Glenlivet reveals a delicate balanced whisky with floral and citrus flavors, a bright fresh minerality, and a lingering sweetness. ... There is a cereally brightness to the flavor, developing out of the initial burn with notes of vanilla, spices, and brown sugar.

Haig Club

Haig Club

$16.00

An apple crumble aroma with expressed lemon peel and a touch of mango. Toffee and vanilla flavors with cardamon and pleasant supporting oak notes. A hint of nougat and honeycomb pieces. Finished with praline, cinnamon and a little ginger with perhaps a hint of cardamom returning right at the death.

Highland Park 12 year

$15.00
Highland Park Valfather

Highland Park Valfather

$19.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$14.00

Black Label exhibits an intense, rich gold hue and is accompanied by rich, complex and full-bodied aromas which are fruity, spicy, smoky and also show hints of vanilla. Black Label is undoubtedly smooth and warming on the palate with a medium sweet, rich finish and offers hints of peat.

Laphroaig 10 Year

Laphroaig 10 Year

$15.00

A huge smokey nose, seaweedy, "medicinal", with a hint of sweetness. Full bodied. Surprising sweet flavor with hints of salt and layers of peatiness, and a finish that lingers.

Macallan Double Cask 12 Year

$16.00

Macallan Sherry Oak 18 Year (1oz)

$40.00

Stranahan's Blue Peak

$14.00

The Famous Grouse Smoky Black

$12.00
The Feathery

The Feathery

$16.00

Intense aroma of chocolate, raisins, leather and mixed nuts. Flavors of orange candy, toffee, malt and black cherry dominate the palate, and lead to a finish accented with oak, licorice and dates.

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

N/A Bev

Anaheim Day Spa

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cran

$3.75

Cream Soda

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea Btl

$4.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pineapple

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.50

SF Red Bull

$3.00

Sole Sparky

$7.00

Hope Like Berries

$8.00

Gk Cooler

$8.00

Gma On A Wagon

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

1547 West Katella Avenue, Suite 102, Orange, CA 92867

