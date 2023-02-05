  • Home
  Tustin
  Off The Boat Fish Grill- Tustin - 17582 17th Street, Suite 105
Off The Boat Fish Grill- Tustin 17582 17th Street, Suite 105

No reviews yet

17582 17th Street

Tustin, CA 92780

Popular Items

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob Plate
Barramundi Plate
Greek Salad

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

6oz of our freshly made red salsa *Vegetarian

Chips & Guac (6 Oz)

Chips & Guac (6 Oz)

$7.95

6oz red salsa and 6oz gaucamole *Vegetarian

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$5.95

Served on a tostada

Ahi Tostada

Ahi Tostada

$5.95

Sushi grade ahi tuna served on a tostada

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Crispy calamari, includes cocktail sauce and lemon wedge

Garlic & Pita Appetizer

Garlic & Pita Appetizer

$4.95

*Vegetarian Does not contain butter or cream. Includes 1 grilled pita.

Hummus & Pita Appetizer

Hummus & Pita Appetizer

$6.95

Includes 1 pita. *Vegetarian

Spicy Hummus & Pita Appetizer

$7.95

Includes 1 pita. *Vegetarian

Tzatziki & Pita Appetizer

Tzatziki & Pita Appetizer

$7.95

*Vegetarian Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, olive oil, mint. Served with 1 pita.

Fried Cauliflower Appetizer

Fried Cauliflower Appetizer

$8.95

*Vegetarian Lightly fried organic cauliflower (not breaded), served with tzatziki & pita.

Dolma Appetizer (5pc)

Dolma Appetizer (5pc)

$8.95

*Vegetarian 5 pieces of stuffed vegetarian grape leaves. Includes hummus, tzatziki and 1pc grilled pita.

Falafel Appetizer Combo (3pc)

Falafel Appetizer Combo (3pc)

$8.95

*Vegetarian 3 falafels with tzatziki, hummus and 1 grilled pita.

Combo Appetizer Platter

$10.95

*Vegetarian Perfect for sharing! A Combination of our Mediterranean appetizers. Includes: Hummus, tzatziki, garlic sauce, falafel, dolma (stuffed vegetarian grape leaves), fried organic cauliflower and 2 grilled pitas.

Soups

Cajun Soup

$5.94+

Cajun-veggie broth with grilled fish

Lentil Soup

$4.74+

Lentils cooked in vegetable broth

Salads

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and fire roasted corn.

Greek Salad

$5.94+

With feta cheese and Kalamata olives

Grilled Cod Salad

$11.95

Battered Cod Salad

$12.95

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Salad

$13.95

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.95

Grilled Barramundi Salad

$13.95

Asian seabass with Veracruzano sauce

Grilled Shrimp (4pc) Salad

$14.95

Seared Ahi Salad

$13.95

Seafood Sashimi Salad

$14.95

Sushi grade ahi tuna & salmon, octopus, shrimp, mixed greens, spicy ponzu & sesame seeds

Chicken Kabob Salad

$10.95

Lamb Gyro Salad

$11.95

Filet Mignon Salad

$13.95

Falafel (3pc) Salad

$8.95

Veggie-Feta Salad

$10.95

Fried Cauliflower Salad

$9.95

Char-broiler Plates

Basmati rice, grilled veggies and salad

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Battered cod, seasoned fries and coleslaw

Grilled Fish Plate

$13.95

Battered Fish Plate

$14.95

Mahi-Mahi Plate

$16.95

Mahi Veracruzano

$18.95

Salmon Plate

$15.95

Barramundi Plate

$16.95

Asian seabass topped with Veracruzano sauce

Seared Ahi Plate

$16.95

Grilled Shrimp Plate (5pc)

$16.95

Battered Shrimp Plate (5pc)

$17.95

1 Skewer Ground Sirloin Kabob Plate

$12.95

2 Skewer Ground Sirloin Kabob

$15.95

Chicken Kabob Plate

$14.95

Filet Mignon Plate

$19.95

Carnitas Plate

$14.95

Gyro Plate

$14.95

Falafel Plate (5pc)

$12.95

Veggie-Feta Plate

$13.95

Chicken & Sirloin Plate

$18.95

Chicken & Filet-Mignon Kabob

$27.95

Surf N’ Turf

$29.95

Pita Wraps

Garlic sauce, pickles, tomatoes, onions and mixed greens

Grilled Fish Pita Wrap

$10.95

Battered Fish Pita Wrap

$11.95

Mahi-Mahi Pita Wrap

$12.95

Salmon Pita Wrap

$10.95

Barramundi Pita Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Shrimp Pita Wrap

$11.95

Baja Shrimp Pita Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Pita Wrap

$9.95

Gyro Pita Wrap

$9.95

Ground Sirloin Pita Wrap

$10.95

Carnitas Pita Wrap

$10.95

Filet Mignon Pita Wrap

$12.95

Falafel Pita Wrap

$7.95

Veggie-Feta Pita Wrap

$9.95

Cauliflower Pita Wrap

$9.95

Baja Bowls

Rice, beans, jack cheese, and lettuce (cabbage for fish bowls); topped with spicy pico de gallo.

Grilled Fish (Cod) Bowl

$10.95

Battered Fish (Cod) Bowl

$11.95

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$10.95

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Bowl

$11.95

Grilled Barramundi Bowl

$13.95

Asian seabass topped with Veracruzano sauce

Grilled Shrimp (4pc) Bowl

$13.95

Battered Shrimp (4pc) Bowl

$14.95

Chicken Kabob Bowl

$10.95

Lamb Gyro Bowl

$11.95

Carnitas (Caramelized Pork) Bowl

$11.95

Filet Mignon Bowl

$13.95

Falafel Bowl

$9.95

Veggie-Feta Bowl

$10.95

Fried Cauliflower Bowl

$9.95

Taco (Individual)

Garlic sauce, jack cheese, spicy pico de gallo, and lettuce (cabbage for fish tacos)

Grilled Fish Taco

$3.75

Battered Fish Taco

$3.95

Mahi Taco

$3.95

Salmon Taco

$3.95

Barramundi Taco

$3.95

Asian seabass topped with Veracruzano sauce

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Battered Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Chicken Taco

$3.45

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Filet Mignon Taco

$4.95

Lamb Gyro Taco

$3.50

Veggie-Feta Taco

$2.95

Taco Plates

Two tacos, rice and beans. Tacos include: Garlic sauce, jack cheese, spicy pico de gallo, and lettuce (cabbage for fish tacos)

Grilled Fish (Cod) Taco Plate

$11.95

Battered Fish (Cod) Taco Plate

$12.95

Grilled Mahi Taco Plate

$11.95

Grilled Salmon Taco Plate

$11.95

Grilled Barramundi Taco Plate

$12.95

Asian seabass topped with Veracruzano sauce

Grilled Shrimp Taco Plate

$13.95

Battered Shrimp Taco Plate

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Taco Plate

$10.95

Carnitas Taco Plate

$11.95

Filet Mignon Taco Plate

$14.95

Lamb Gyro Taco Plate

$10.95

Veggie-Feta Taco Plate

$9.95

Family Meals

Mixed Grill

$37.95

Three meat skewers; filet mignon, chicken & ground sirloin. Served with basmati rice, salad, hummus, tzatziki, grilled veggies & pita bread.

Meat Tablita

$37.95

Carnitas, chicken and filet mignon. Served with rice, beans, salad, tortillas, grilled veggies

Seafood Tablita

$42.95

Grilled shrimp, grilled salmon and barramundi (Asian Seabass). Served with rice, beans, salad, tortillas, grilled veggies & topped w/spicy pico de gallo

Sliders

Salmon Slider

$3.95

Mahi Slider

$3.95

Barramundi Slider

$3.95

Ground Sirloin Slider

$3.75

Carnitas Slider

$3.75

Gyro Slider

$3.75

Chicken Slider

$3.75

Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.95

Salmon Poke Bowl

$12.95

Ahi & Salmon Poke Bowl

$12.95

Proteins A La Carte

Chicken Kabob A la Carte

$7.95

Filet Mignon Kabob A la Carte

$14.95

Ground Sirloin Kabob A la Carte

$5.95

Gyro A la Carte

$7.95

Carnitas A la Carte

$9.95

Mahi A la Carte

$12.95

Salmon A la Carte

$12.95

Grilled Fish A la Carte

$11.95

Battered Fish A la Carte

$12.95

Seared Ahi A la Carte

$12.95

Grilled Shrimp (5pc) a la Carte

$13.95

Battered Shrimp (5pc) a la Carte

$14.95

Barramundi A la Carte

$12.95

With Veracruzano Sauce

Sides

Pita 1pc

$1.25

Side Rice

$2.25

Side Beans

$2.25

Seasoned Fries

$3.95

Hummus (3oz)

$2.25

Fire Roasted Corn

$5.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.95

Side Veggies

$3.95

Coleslaw (6oz)

$3.95

Tortillas 3pc

$1.25

Side Cauliflower Rice

$3.95

Grilled Tomato

$1.95

Grilled Jalapeno 1pc

$0.95

Falafel 1pc

$1.25

Tostada 1pc

$0.80

Side Feta

$1.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

SIDE TZATZIKI (3oz)

$2.25

SIDE GARLIC (3oz)

$2.25

SIDE SPICY TARTAR (3oz)

$2.25

Side Veracruzano (3oz)

$2.25

SIDE DIABLO (3oz)

$2.25

Kids Menu

Kids Slider

$6.95

Ground sirloin or chicken, with fries

Pita Quesadilla

$6.95

With fries. Add Chicken or Lamb Gyro Meat for $3.99

Kids Meal

Desserts

Banana Banoffi

$6.95

Baklava (3pc)

$6.95

Baklava (1pc)

$2.55

Add Utensils

Add Utensils

Fountain Drink (22oz)

Fountain Drink

$1.95

Bottled Drink

Perrier

$2.45

Bottled Water

$1.65

Bottled Coke

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh and healthy food cooked to order

Location

17582 17th Street, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

