California rolls in Tustin

Tustin restaurants
Tustin restaurants that serve california rolls

Item pic

 

Kitajima Sushi & Thai

658 El Camino Real, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$8.00
More about Kitajima Sushi & Thai
Sushi Bear image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B

17292 McFadden Ave Unit B, Tustin

Avg 4.2 (1806 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Cut Roll$7.00
California Hand Roll$5.00
More about Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B

