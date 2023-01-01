Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Tustin

Go
Tustin restaurants
Toast

Tustin restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Grasso Pizza

12932 Newport Avenue, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knots$10.00
Baked pizza dough knots, dipped in a mixture of olive oil and garlic herb sauce, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese
More about Grasso Pizza
Item pic

 

Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie

2459 Park Ave, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots x6$6.00
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.
Garlic Knots x12$10.00
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.
Garlic Knots x3$4.00
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.
More about Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie

Browse other tasty dishes in Tustin

Baklava

Cucumber Salad

Brulee

Chili

Vegetable Tempura

Tostadas

Cookies

Seaweed Salad

Map

More near Tustin to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1053 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1003 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston