Garlic knots in Tustin
Tustin restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Grasso Pizza
Grasso Pizza
12932 Newport Avenue, Tustin
|Garlic Knots
|$10.00
Baked pizza dough knots, dipped in a mixture of olive oil and garlic herb sauce, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese
More about Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
2459 Park Ave, Tustin
|Garlic Knots x6
|$6.00
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.
|Garlic Knots x12
|$10.00
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.
|Garlic Knots x3
|$4.00
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.