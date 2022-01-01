Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Tustin

Go
Tustin restaurants
Toast

Tustin restaurants that serve bean burritos

Mezquite Tacos & Fuego image

TACOS

Mezquite Tacos & Fuego

14075 Newport Avenue, Tustin

Avg 4.3 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.99
flour tortilla, smashed pinto beans and shredded cheese
More about Mezquite Tacos & Fuego
Consumer pic

 

Taco Chico Tustin

17582 E. 17th St. Suite 104, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.95
More about Taco Chico Tustin

Browse other tasty dishes in Tustin

Cookies

Curry

Burritos

Fried Rice

Chili

Cheesecake

Tacos

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Tustin to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston