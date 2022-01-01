Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bean burritos in
Tustin
/
Tustin
/
Bean Burritos
Tustin restaurants that serve bean burritos
TACOS
Mezquite Tacos & Fuego
14075 Newport Avenue, Tustin
Avg 4.3
(445 reviews)
Bean and Cheese Burrito
$6.99
flour tortilla, smashed pinto beans and shredded cheese
More about Mezquite Tacos & Fuego
Taco Chico Tustin
17582 E. 17th St. Suite 104, Tustin
No reviews yet
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$6.95
More about Taco Chico Tustin
