Royal Khyber 3800 S Plaza Drive Suite 53
3800 S Plaza Drive Suite 53
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Soup and Salad
Indian Tapas
Vegetable Samosa
JUMBO SIZED crispy turnovers ﬁlled with potatoes and green peas
Lamb Keema Samosa
JUMBO SIZED crispy turnovers ﬁlled with minced lamb and green peas
Onion Bhajia
Onion and gram flour batter fried crisp
Warm Eggplant Salad
Thinly sliced eggplant tossed with bell peppers, red onion cilantro and lemon juice
Gobhi Manchurian
Crisp fried cauliflower florets with a spicy Asian sauce
Fish Amritsari
A specialty from Amritsar, battered fish fried crisp
Paneer Cheese Pakoda
Crisp fried house-crafter cheese
Curried Mussels
Mussels cooked in olive oil-coconut-tomato wine sauce
Vegetarian Starters
Non- Vegetarian Starters
Tandoori Chicken
Nations favorite - Whole chicken marinated in yogurt and spices, grilled in Tandoor oven
Tandoori Salmon Tikka
Salmon steaks in green chutney marinade, skewered and grilled in tandoor, served on bed caramelized onion and bell pepper
Saffron Shrimp
Saffron flavored shrimps skewered and grilled in tandoor, served top of grilled onion and peppers
Chicken Seekh Kebab
Finely minced chicken mixed with spices and herbs, rolled and finished in the tandoor
Lamb Seekh Kebab
Finely minced lamb mixed with spices and herbs, rolled and finished in the tandoor
Spicy Kebabs
On popular demand of our regulars- Lamb seekh kebab and chicken tikka tossed in onion and garlic tempered makhani sauce
Mixed Tandoori
Sampler of tandoori chicken, lamb seekh kebab & chicken on popular demand of our regulars tikka tossed in onion & garlic tempered makhani sauce
Chicken Malai Kebab
Chicken creamy chicken tikka grilled in tandoor
Masala Lamb Chops
Aromatic lamb chops with masala spices and cooked in tandoor
Vegetarian Entrees
Yellow Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils, cumin seeds, onion, garlic & curry leaves - includes basmati rice
Dal Rogani
Mélange of three different lentils in flavored oil - includes basmati rice
Dal Makhni
Mélange of three different lentils in flavored butter & cream - includes basmati rice
Naram Dil Kofta
Paneer & potato dumplings with nuts in a creamy saffron sauce - includes basmati rice
Pindi Garvanzo Choley
The traditional flavor chana masala - includes basmati rice
Eggplant Bharta
Fire roasted eggplant and mash, cooked with spices - includes basmati rice
Aloo Gobhi Pudina
Potatoes and cauliflower with onion, tomato masala and fresh mint - includes basmati rice
Saag Paneer
Garlic, spinach & house-crafted cheese - includes basmati rice
Shahi Paneer
Cheese in a cashew gravy with kewra water & cream - includes basmati rice
Kashmiri Dum Aloo
Cheese stuffed red potatoes in Kashmiri gravy - includes basmati rice
Bhindi Masala
Fried okra, onions & peppers with freshly ground spices - includes basmati rice
Aloo Saag
Potato cooked in spinach - includes basmati rice
Paneer tikka masala
Non Vegetarian Entrees
Butter Chicken
Tandoori chicken tikka in a creamy tomato sauce - includes basmati rice
Chicken Tikka Masala
Char grilled chicken tikka in a creamy tomato onion sauce - includes basmati rice
Methi Chicken
Grilled chicken pieces with fenugreek in a yogurt sauce - includes basmati rice
Chicken Chettinad
Famous South Indian curry from the Chettinad region - includes basmati rice
Basil Coconut Chicken
Chicken in coconut sauce with fresh basil - includes basmati rice
Chicken Vindaloo
Goan specialty - fiery preparation of chicken curry with malt vinegar - includes basmati rice
Khyber's Nectar
Lamb shanks slow-cooked for 14 hours- a Royal Khyber specialty - includes basmati rice
Lamb Roganjosh
Lamb curry with Kashmiri spices - includes basmati rice
Lamb Vindaloo
Goan specialty - fiery preparation of lamb curry with malt vinegar - includes basmati rice
Lamb Tikka Masala
Char grilled lamb tikka in a creamy tomato onion sauce - includes basmati rice
Goan Prawn Masala
Jumbo prawns with garlic, tomato sauce & white wine - includes basmati rice
Salmon Malabar
RK's twist to the contemporary - Salmon in a Kadahi sauce - includes basmati rice
Basmati Ka Khazana
Nawabi Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice with vegetables, saffron, kewra, and mint leaves
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice with chicken, spices, herbs, saﬀron & brown onions
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice with lamb, spices, herbs, saﬀron and prunes
Jeera Mattar Rice
Long grain basmati rice with cumin seeds and green peas
Basmati Rice Pilaf
Perfectly prepared with a hint of bay leaf and star anise
Shrimp Biryani
Tandoori Breads
Plain Naan
Delicious leavened flour bread plain
Butter Naan
Delicious leavened flour bread with butter
Garlic Naan
Delicious leavened flour bread with garlic
Tandoori Roti
Plain or buttered unleavened whole wheat bread baked in tandoor oven
Ajjwaini parantha
Layered whole wheat flour bread with carom seeds or plain
Lachha Parantha
Layered whole wheat flour bread with carom seeds or plain
Jodhpuri Lachha Parantha
Layered whole wheat flour bread with sesame seeds and mint
Onion Basil Kulcha
Bread stuﬀed with onions and fresh basil
Methi Aloo Pyaz Ka Kulcha
Bread stuffed with cumin tempered potato and onions
Bathura
Yogurt Drinks
Coffee/Tea
Martini
Cocktails
Cognac
Scotch
Single Malt
Beers
Sparkling
White Wine
Sonoma Curter Russian River Chard, Napa Valley
Glass or Bottle
Jordan Chardonay, Sonoma
Bottle
Cakebread Chardonnay, Napa Valley
Bottle
Landmark Chardonnay, Sonoma
Glass or Bottle
Campagnola Pinot Grigio, Italy
Glass or Bottle
Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Glass or Bottle
Groth Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley
Bottle
Chateau St Michelle Riesling, Washington
Glass or Bottle
Beringer White Zinfandel, Napa Valley
Glass or Bottle
Louis Latour Pouilly Fuisse, France
Bottle
Caymous Conundrum White, California
Glass or Bottle
Olivier Leflaive Puligny Montrachet, France
Bottle
Far Niente Chardonnay, Napa Valley
Bottle
White 1/2 Bottle
Red 1/2 Bottle
Wine Specials
Pinot Noir
Merlot
Cabernet Sauvignon
J Lohr, Paso Robles
Glass or Bottle
Louis Martini, Sonoma
Glass or Bottle
Heitz Cellars, Napa Valley
Bottle
Stags Leap Winery, Napa Valley
Bottle
Jordan, Sonoma
Bottle
Chateau Montelena, Napa Valley
Bottle
Beringer Private Reserve, Napa Valley
Bottle
Caymus, Napa Valley
Bottle
Justin napa cab
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3800 S Plaza Drive Suite 53, Santa Ana, CA 92704
