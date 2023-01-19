A map showing the location of Royal Khyber 3800 S Plaza Drive Suite 53View gallery

Royal Khyber 3800 S Plaza Drive Suite 53

3800 S Plaza Drive Suite 53

Santa Ana, CA 92704

Soup and Salad

Dal Soup- In-House Specialty

$8.00

Creamy black lentil soup

Ginger Basil Chicken Soup

$12.00

Chicken broth with market fresh basil & ginger

Heart To Heart Khyber Salad

$12.00

Greens, carrots, apples, tomato, walnuts with tamarind dressing

Indian Green Salad

$6.00

Indian Tapas

Vegetable Samosa

$6.75

JUMBO SIZED crispy turnovers ﬁlled with potatoes and green peas

Lamb Keema Samosa

$9.75

JUMBO SIZED crispy turnovers ﬁlled with minced lamb and green peas

Onion Bhajia

$6.75

Onion and gram flour batter fried crisp

Warm Eggplant Salad

$13.75

Thinly sliced eggplant tossed with bell peppers, red onion cilantro and lemon juice

Gobhi Manchurian

$13.75

Crisp fried cauliflower florets with a spicy Asian sauce

Fish Amritsari

$15.95

A specialty from Amritsar, battered fish fried crisp

Paneer Cheese Pakoda

$15.95

Crisp fried house-crafter cheese

Curried Mussels

$16.95

Mussels cooked in olive oil-coconut-tomato wine sauce

Vegetarian Starters

Aloo Tikki

$12.00

Potato cakes served with mint and tamarind chutney

Assorted Snack Platter

$17.95

Cocktail samosas, onion bhajis, aloo tikki and paneer pakora (2 each)

Achari Cheese Tikka

$19.75

Cottage cheese imbued in pickling marinade cooked in tandoor with colored peppers and onion

Non- Vegetarian Starters

Tandoori Chicken

$17.95

Nations favorite - Whole chicken marinated in yogurt and spices, grilled in Tandoor oven

Tandoori Salmon Tikka

$26.75

Salmon steaks in green chutney marinade, skewered and grilled in tandoor, served on bed caramelized onion and bell pepper

Saffron Shrimp

$29.00

Saffron flavored shrimps skewered and grilled in tandoor, served top of grilled onion and peppers

Chicken Seekh Kebab

$17.95

Finely minced chicken mixed with spices and herbs, rolled and finished in the tandoor

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$19.95

Finely minced lamb mixed with spices and herbs, rolled and finished in the tandoor

Spicy Kebabs

$19.95

On popular demand of our regulars- Lamb seekh kebab and chicken tikka tossed in onion and garlic tempered makhani sauce

Mixed Tandoori

$31.75

Sampler of tandoori chicken, lamb seekh kebab & chicken on popular demand of our regulars tikka tossed in onion & garlic tempered makhani sauce

Chicken Malai Kebab

$19.75

Chicken creamy chicken tikka grilled in tandoor

Masala Lamb Chops

$35.75

Aromatic lamb chops with masala spices and cooked in tandoor

Vegetarian Entrees

Yellow Dal Tadka

$15.95

Yellow lentils, cumin seeds, onion, garlic & curry leaves - includes basmati rice

Dal Rogani

$16.95

Mélange of three different lentils in flavored oil - includes basmati rice

Dal Makhni

$16.95

Mélange of three different lentils in flavored butter & cream - includes basmati rice

Naram Dil Kofta

$17.95

Paneer & potato dumplings with nuts in a creamy saffron sauce - includes basmati rice

Pindi Garvanzo Choley

$15.95

The traditional flavor chana masala - includes basmati rice

Eggplant Bharta

$16.95

Fire roasted eggplant and mash, cooked with spices - includes basmati rice

Aloo Gobhi Pudina

$15.95

Potatoes and cauliflower with onion, tomato masala and fresh mint - includes basmati rice

Saag Paneer

$19.95

Garlic, spinach & house-crafted cheese - includes basmati rice

Shahi Paneer

$19.95

Cheese in a cashew gravy with kewra water & cream - includes basmati rice

Kashmiri Dum Aloo

$16.95

Cheese stuffed red potatoes in Kashmiri gravy - includes basmati rice

Bhindi Masala

$15.95

Fried okra, onions & peppers with freshly ground spices - includes basmati rice

Aloo Saag

$15.75

Potato cooked in spinach - includes basmati rice

Paneer tikka masala

$19.95

Non Vegetarian Entrees

Butter Chicken

$23.95

Tandoori chicken tikka in a creamy tomato sauce - includes basmati rice

Chicken Tikka Masala

$23.95

Char grilled chicken tikka in a creamy tomato onion sauce - includes basmati rice

Methi Chicken

$23.95

Grilled chicken pieces with fenugreek in a yogurt sauce - includes basmati rice

Chicken Chettinad

$23.95

Famous South Indian curry from the Chettinad region - includes basmati rice

Basil Coconut Chicken

$23.95

Chicken in coconut sauce with fresh basil - includes basmati rice

Chicken Vindaloo

$23.95

Goan specialty - fiery preparation of chicken curry with malt vinegar - includes basmati rice

Khyber's Nectar

$29.95

Lamb shanks slow-cooked for 14 hours- a Royal Khyber specialty - includes basmati rice

Lamb Roganjosh

$27.95

Lamb curry with Kashmiri spices - includes basmati rice

Lamb Vindaloo

$27.95

Goan specialty - fiery preparation of lamb curry with malt vinegar - includes basmati rice

Lamb Tikka Masala

$27.95

Char grilled lamb tikka in a creamy tomato onion sauce - includes basmati rice

Goan Prawn Masala

$31.75

Jumbo prawns with garlic, tomato sauce & white wine - includes basmati rice

Salmon Malabar

$26.95

RK's twist to the contemporary - Salmon in a Kadahi sauce - includes basmati rice

Basmati Ka Khazana

Nawabi Vegetable Biryani

$21.95

Basmati rice with vegetables, saffron, kewra, and mint leaves

Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani

$25.95

Basmati rice with chicken, spices, herbs, saﬀron & brown onions

Lamb Biryani

$27.95

Basmati rice with lamb, spices, herbs, saﬀron and prunes

Jeera Mattar Rice

$9.95

Long grain basmati rice with cumin seeds and green peas

Basmati Rice Pilaf

$6.75

Perfectly prepared with a hint of bay leaf and star anise

Shrimp Biryani

$3,095.00

Tandoori Breads

Plain Naan

$3.95

Delicious leavened flour bread plain

Butter Naan

$4.95

Delicious leavened flour bread with butter

Garlic Naan

$4.95

Delicious leavened flour bread with garlic

Tandoori Roti

$3.95

Plain or buttered unleavened whole wheat bread baked in tandoor oven

Ajjwaini parantha

$6.95

Layered whole wheat flour bread with carom seeds or plain

Lachha Parantha

$6.95

Layered whole wheat flour bread with carom seeds or plain

Jodhpuri Lachha Parantha

$6.95

Layered whole wheat flour bread with sesame seeds and mint

Onion Basil Kulcha

$6.95

Bread stuﬀed with onions and fresh basil

Methi Aloo Pyaz Ka Kulcha

$6.95

Bread stuffed with cumin tempered potato and onions

Bathura

$4.95

Thali

Vegetarian Thali

$19.95

Non Vegetarian Thali

$26.95

Sides and Accompaniments

Yogurt Raita

$5.75

Cumin spiced cucumber yogurt

Pappadam

$3.95

Roasted lentil wafers

Achaar

$4.95

Homemade mix pickle

Mango Chuttney

$6.95

Sweet and sour mango relish

Tomato Chuttney

$6.95

Sweet and sour spiced tomato relish

Cili Garlic Chuttney

$6.95

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$7.95

Gulab jamun Rabari

$8.95

Ras Kulfi

$7.95

Ras Malai

$7.95

Pista Kulfi

$7.95

Mango Kulfi

$7.95

Carrot Halwa

$7.50

Rice Pudding/Kheer

$6.95

Mango Crème Brulee

$16.95

Flambe Gulab Jamun

$19.95

Mocktails

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Pinacolada

$7.00

Tropical Sunrise

$7.00

Mexican Lollipop

$9.00

Yogurt Drinks

Sweet Lassi

$5.25

Salty Lassi

$5.95

Mango Lassi

$6.25

Soda

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Shirley temple

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.95

Coffee/Tea

Republic Tea

$6.95

Herbal Tea

$5.00

Masala Chai

$4.95

Coffee

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.25

Espresso

$4.95

Espresso Double

$9.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Water

Acqua Panna 1 Ltr

$8.00

San Pellagrino 1 Ltr

$8.00

San Pellagrino Small Btl

$4.25

Martini

The Scooter

$16.00

100 Point Martini

$16.00

Fire & Ice

$16.00

Classic Martini

$16.00

Grand Martini

$16.00

Lychee-Tini

$16.00

Mango-Tini

$16.00

Karma Rita

$16.00

Mojito Martini

$16.00

Cocktails

Manhattan

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Kamakazi

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Margarita Well

$14.00

Margarita Patron

$16.00

Mojito

$14.00

Mexican Lollipop

$16.00

Green Tea

$16.00

Blue Lagoon

$16.00

Washington Apple

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Bourbon

Booker's

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$18.00

Cognac

Martell VS

$13.00

Henessey VS

$19.00

Courvoissier VS

$17.00

Courvoissier VSOP

$24.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$20.00

Remy Martin XO

$38.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Gold Label

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$44.00

Royal Salute

$42.00

Single Malt

Glenlivet !2 Yrs

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yrs

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10 Yrs

$16.00

Macallan 12 Yrs

$19.00

Macallan 18 Yrs

$44.00

The Balvenie 12 Yrs

$16.00

Beers

Taj Mahal 11 oz

$8.00

Taj Mahal 22 oz

$12.00

Old Monk Beer 22 Oz

$12.00

Flying horse 22 oz

$12.00

Imported 11 oz

$8.00

Domestic 11 Oz

$6.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$19.00

Torada Silver

$16.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$45.00

Sparkling

La Marca Prosseco, Italy

$10.00

Split

Blanc De Blanc, Courtage

$11.00

Split

Wycliff Brut Champagne, California

$29.00

Bottle

J Winery Brut Rose, Sonoma

$76.00

Bottle

Veuve Clicquot, France

$99.00

Bottle

Dom Perignon, France

$352.00

Bottle

White Wine

Sonoma Curter Russian River Chard, Napa Valley

$15.00

Glass or Bottle

Jordan Chardonay, Sonoma

$76.00

Bottle

Cakebread Chardonnay, Napa Valley

$96.00

Bottle

Landmark Chardonnay, Sonoma

$14.00

Glass or Bottle

Campagnola Pinot Grigio, Italy

$10.00

Glass or Bottle

Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$10.00

Glass or Bottle

Groth Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley

$52.00

Bottle

Chateau St Michelle Riesling, Washington

$9.00

Glass or Bottle

Beringer White Zinfandel, Napa Valley

$10.00

Glass or Bottle

Louis Latour Pouilly Fuisse, France

$50.00

Bottle

Caymous Conundrum White, California

$16.00

Glass or Bottle

Olivier Leflaive Puligny Montrachet, France

$120.00

Bottle

Far Niente Chardonnay, Napa Valley

$120.00

Bottle

White 1/2 Bottle

Au Bon Climat, Chardonnay

$28.00

Half Bottle

Silverado Sauvignon Blanc

$31.00

Half Bottle

Pascal Jolivet Sancerre

$31.00

Half Bottle

Red 1/2 Bottle

J. Lohr Hilltop Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Half Bottle

J Winery Russian River, Sonoma

$42.00

Half Bottle

Wine Specials

Conundrum Red Blends by Caymus

$16.00

Glass or Bottle

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

$17.00

Glass or Bottle

Pinot Noir

Mac Murray, Central Coast

$10.00

Glass or Bottle

J Winery Russian River, Sonoma

$65.00

Bottle

Argyle, Willamette, Oregon

$68.00

Bottle

Sanford, Santa Barbara

$89.00

Bottle

Enroute Russian River, Napa Valley

$106.00

Bottle

Merlot

William Hill, Central Coast

$10.00

Glass or Bottle

Markham, Napa Valley

$11.00

Glass or Bottle

Sterling, Napa Valley

$54.00

Bottle

Ferrari Carano, Sonoma

$60.00

Bottle

Cakebread, Napa Valley

$127.00

Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon

J Lohr, Paso Robles

$10.00

Glass or Bottle

Louis Martini, Sonoma

$11.00

Glass or Bottle

Heitz Cellars, Napa Valley

$86.00

Bottle

Stags Leap Winery, Napa Valley

$102.00

Bottle

Jordan, Sonoma

$105.00

Bottle

Chateau Montelena, Napa Valley

$110.00

Bottle

Beringer Private Reserve, Napa Valley

$232.00

Bottle

Caymus, Napa Valley

$265.00

Bottle

Justin napa cab

$65.00+

Red Blends

Ferrari Carana Siena, Sonoma

$54.00

Bottle

Alpha Moega 11, Napa Valley

$69.00

Bottle

Other Reds

Cline Zinfandel, California

$9.00

Glass or Bottle

Malbec Norton Reserve, Mendoza

$15.00

Glass or Bottle

Stags Leap Petit Syrah, Napa Valley

$75.00

Bottle

Tempranillo, Vaza Cosecha,Spain

$9.00+
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3800 S Plaza Drive Suite 53, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

