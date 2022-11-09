Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gotcha Santa Ana 1935 E 17th st, ste A1

review star

No reviews yet

1935 E 17th st, ste A1

Santa Ana, CA 92705

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Lemon Green Tea
Strawberry Yogurt
Signature Milk Tea

Top 12

SIGNATURE MILK TEA

SIGNATURE MILK TEA

$4.50

Classic Black Milk Tea with non-dairy creamer and 6% dairy cream. Please order Sun Moon Lake Milk Tea or Hand Pick Black Milk Tea for your preferred Milk options.

BLACK SUGAR BOBA W FRESH MILK

BLACK SUGAR BOBA W FRESH MILK

$5.45
Bamboo Charcoal Milk Tea

Bamboo Charcoal Milk Tea

$5.25
Jade Jasmin Green Tea

Jade Jasmin Green Tea

$5.25

Premium Jasmine Green Tea - add Sea Salt Milk Foam or Cheese Foam to increase the flavour.

*PARIS MILK TEA

*PARIS MILK TEA

$5.45
Honey Lemon Green Tea

Honey Lemon Green Tea

$5.00
Matcha Red Bean Smoothie

Matcha Red Bean Smoothie

$6.45

Matcha Red Bean Smoothie. Add Sea Salt Milk Foam or Cheese Foam to increase the flavour.

Fresh Taro Milk Tea

Fresh Taro Milk Tea

$5.45
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.50
Strawberry Macchiato - Tea Slush

Strawberry Macchiato - Tea Slush

$5.50
*Purple Rice Yogurt

*Purple Rice Yogurt

$5.45Out of stock

We Make Our Own Yogurt - Probiotic Yoga. It's Fresh & Healthy.

THAI TEA

THAI TEA

$4.75
*Mom's Favorite

*Mom's Favorite

$5.45

Fresh Milk with honey, boba, egg pudding, grass jelly and red bean

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.75

Add Sea Salt Foam & Boba to enhance the flavour

Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

$4.50

House Special Signature Milk Tea - A Classic Black Milk Tea

Fresh Taro Milk Tea

Fresh Taro Milk Tea

$5.45

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.75

Oatmeal Milk Tea

$5.00

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.25

Honey Milk Tea

$4.75

Caramel Milk Tea

$4.75
Coconut Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.75

Add boba to enhance the flavour

Almond Milk Tea

$4.75

Vanilla Milk Tea

$4.75
Black Sugar Boba Milk Tea

Black Sugar Boba Milk Tea

$5.75
Jade Jasmin Green Milk Tea

Jade Jasmin Green Milk Tea

$5.25
Bamboo Charcoal Milk Tea

Bamboo Charcoal Milk Tea

$5.25
Uji Matcha Latte

Uji Matcha Latte

$5.45
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.75

Fruit Milk Tea

Winter Melon Milk Tea

$4.75

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.25

Mango Milk Tea

$5.00

Peach Milk Tea

$5.00

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

$5.00

Mulberry Milk Tea

$5.25

Logan Milk Tea with Red Date

$5.25

Kiwi Milk Tea

$5.00

Other Fruit Milk Tea

$5.00

Fruit Tea

Peach Green Tea

Peach Green Tea

$5.00
Peach Mango Green Tea - Summer Drink

Peach Mango Green Tea - Summer Drink

$5.00

Peach Mango Green Tea - Summer Drink

Honey Lemon Green Tea

Honey Lemon Green Tea

$5.00
Honey Kumquat Green Tea

Honey Kumquat Green Tea

$5.00
Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.00

Please add rainbow jelly and your favorite jelly to increase the flavour.

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.25

Mango Green Tea

$5.00

Mulberry Green Tea

$5.25

Fresh Signature Fruit Tea

$5.50

Other Fruit Green Tea

$5.00

Winter Melon Green/Black Tea

$4.75

Yakult Green Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Orange Green Tea

$5.00

Grape Green Tea

$5.00

Honeydew Green Tea

$5.00

Kiwi Green Tea

$5.00

Lychee Green Tea

$5.00

Blueberry Green Tea

$5.25

Fresh Brewed

Sun Moon Lake Black Tea

$4.50

Early Grey

$4.50

Barley Black Tea

$4.75

Barley Green Tea

$4.75

Ceylon Black Tea

$4.75

Winter Oolong Tea

$4.75
High Mountain Oolong Tea

High Mountain Oolong Tea

$4.75

Puer Chrysanthemum Tea

$5.00

Four-Season Green Tea

$4.75

*Jade Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Premium Jasmine Green Tea

Alishan Tea

$4.75

*Hand Pick Black Tea

$5.45

Premium Black Tea

Chrysanthemum with Flower

$5.25

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.75

Osmanthus Green Tea

$4.75

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.75

*Golden OoLong Tea

$5.45

Premium Oolong Black

*High Mountain Oolong GREEN

$5.25

Premium High Mountain Oolong Green Tea

Rose Black Tea

$5.25

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Please add whipping cream to enhance the drink.

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Please add whipping cream to enhance the drink.

UJI MATCHA Red Bean Smoothie

UJI MATCHA Red Bean Smoothie

$6.45

Please add whipping cream to enhance the drink.

Uji Matcha Smoothie

$5.95

Please add whipping cream to enhance the drink.

Fresh Taro Smoothie

Fresh Taro Smoothie

$5.95

Please add whipping cream to enhance the drink.

Chocolate Smoothie

$5.50

Please add whipping cream to enhance the drink.

Coffee Smoothie

$5.50

Please add whipping cream to enhance the drink.

PASSION FRUIT SMOOTHIE

$5.50

Please add whipping cream to enhance the drink.

STRAWBERRY MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.50

Please add whipping cream to enhance the drink.

OTHER SMOOTHIE - please specify flavour in special request or notes

$5.50

Please specify flavour in the notes. Please add whipping cream to enhance the drink.

THAI TEA SMOOTHIE

THAI TEA SMOOTHIE

$5.50

Please add whipping cream to enhance the drink.

BLUEBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.50

Please add whipping cream to enhance the drink.

Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie

Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.50

Please add whipping cream to enhance the drink.

Slush

Strawberey Macchiato - Tea Slush

Strawberey Macchiato - Tea Slush

$5.50

It's a Jasmine green tea slush blended with REAL fruit of strawberry. It will quench your thirst. There is no coffee added. Don't forget to add the sea salt milk foam (or Cheese Foam or Tiramisu Foam) to increase the flavour.

Mango Macchiato

$5.50

It's a Jasmine green tea slush blended with REAL fruit of mango. It will quench your thirst. There is no coffee added. Don't forget to add the sea salt milk foam (or Cheese Foam or Tiramisu Foam) to increase the flavour.

Peach Macchiato

$5.50

It's a Jasmine green tea slush blended with REAL fruit syrup of peach. It will quench your thirst. There is no coffee added. Don't forget to add the sea salt milk foam (or Cheese Foam or Tiramisu Foam) to increase the flavour.

Passion Fruit Macchiato

$5.50

It's a Jasmine green tea slush blended with REAL fruit syrup of passoon fruit. It will quench your thirst. There is no coffee added. Don't forget to add the sea salt milk foam (or Cheese Foam or Tiramisu Foam) to increase the flavour.

Mulberry Macchiato

$5.50

It's a Jasmine green tea slush blended with REAL fruit syrup of mulberry (black berry) . It will quench your thirst. There is no coffee added. Don't forget to add the sea salt milk foam (or Cheese Foam or Tiramisu Foam) to increase the flavour.

Other Macchiato

$5.50

Please specify flavour in the notesIt's a Jasmine green tea slush blended with REAL fruit syrup. It will quench your thirst. There is no coffee added. Don't forget to add the sea salt milk foam (or Cheese Foam or Tiramisu Foam) to increase the flavour.

BAMBOO CHARCOAL MACCHIATO

BAMBOO CHARCOAL MACCHIATO

$5.50

There is no coffee added. Please add the sea salt milk foam (or Cheese Foam or Tiramisu Foam) to enhance the flavour.

CHOCOLATE MACCHIATO

$5.50

There is no coffee added. Please add the sea salt milk foam (or Cheese Foam or Tiramisu Foam) to enhance the flavour.

Yogurt

Strawberry Yogurt

Strawberry Yogurt

$5.25
Mango Yogurt

Mango Yogurt

$5.25

Peach Yogurt

$5.25

Fresh Yogurt

$5.00
Purple Rice Yogurt

Purple Rice Yogurt

$5.45Out of stock

Matcha Yogurt

$5.45
Fresh Taro Yogurt

Fresh Taro Yogurt

$5.25

Red Bean Yogurt

$5.25

Other Yogurt

$5.25

Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.75

Add Sea Salt Foam & Boba to enhance the flavour

Caramel Coffee

$4.75

Vanilla Coffee

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.75

Americano

$4.00

Coffee Latte

$4.75

Dessert

WAFFLE with ICE CREAM DELUXE

$9.50Out of stock

MACARON $3.00

$3.00

JAPANESE CHEESE CAKE $8.75

$8.75Out of stock

CAKE ROLL - TARO $5.75

$5.75Out of stock

POUND CAKE $4.00

$4.00

SLICE CAKE $3.75

$3.75

CAKE ROLL - CHOCOLATE $5.75

$5.75Out of stock

SLICE CAKE ROLL - CHOCOLATE $2.99

$2.99Out of stock

SLICE CAKE ROLL - TARO $2.99

$2.99Out of stock

HONEY CASTELLA

$5.00Out of stock

ROYAL MATCHA CAKE ROLL - 1 SLICE

$4.49Out of stock

ROYAL MATCHA CAKE ROLL - 2 SLICES

$8.49

2 SLICES POUND CAKE

$2.50Out of stock

Food

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$7.79

BTS Event

DATE WITH TAEJIN (Sig MT w BOBA)

$5.00

CRESCENT MOON (JADE w CHEESE Foam)

$5.75

SWEET NIGHT (BAMBOO w BOBA)

$5.75

BERRTY JIN (STRAWBERRY GT W LYCHEE JLY)

$6.00

HONEY TAE (HONEY LEMON GT w RAIMBOW

$5.50

BTS 5/21-5/22

DYNAMITE (BLACK Sugar Boba w Fesh Milk)

DYNAMITE (BLACK Sugar Boba w Fesh Milk)

$5.45
BUTTER (MANGO SM)

BUTTER (MANGO SM)

$5.50

I PURPLE YOU (LYCHEE GT w BUTTERFLY P F)

$5.75
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We Farm Our Own Tea.

Location

1935 E 17th st, ste A1, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Directions

Gallery
Gotcha Santa Ana image
Gotcha Santa Ana image
Gotcha Santa Ana image

