Food Menu

COLD FOOD

Aguachile Rojo Botana

$25.99

Aguachile Rojo Tostada

$14.99

Aguachile Verde Botana

$25.99

Aguachile Verde Tostada

$14.99

Aguachile Verde/Rojo Botana

$25.99

AltaMar Botana

$29.99

AltaMar Tostada

$15.99

Ceviche Camaron Botana

$19.99

Ceviche Camaron Tostada

$11.99

Ceviche Pescado Botana

$19.99

Ceviche Pescado Tostada

$11.99

Ceviche Tropical Botana

$24.99

Ceviche Tropical Tostada

$14.99

Coctel De Camaron

$17.99

Coctel Mixto

$19.99

HOT APP/TACOS

Chicharon De Pescado

$19.99

Empanadas 6pcs

$14.99

Empanadas 12pcs

$27.99

Empanada 1

$3.50

Tacos Gobernador 3

$16.99

Taco Gobernador 1

$5.99

Tacos Pescado Ensenada 3

$16.99

Taco Pescado Ensenada 1

$5.99

Tacos Camaron Ensenada 3

$16.99

Taco Camaron Ensenada 1

$5.99

Tacos Pulpo 3

$24.99

Taco Pulpo 1

$8.99

Pico Cito Fries

$9.99

Asada Fries

$15.99

Pastor Fries

$15.99

Camaron Fries

$17.99

BOILED

Camaron

$18.99

Camaron Pelado

$20.99

Pulpitos

$20.99

Cangrejo

$24.99

Mussels

$20.99

Papas 3

$5.00

Corn 3

$5.00

Rice

$3.99

Extra Sauce

$3.99

limonCito Lemon Pepper

$1.00

PLATTERS

Corte Cito Ribeye

$27.99

Salmon

$27.99

Filete Zarandeado

$25.99

Pulpo Zarandeado

$27.99

Shrimp On The Barbie

$25.99

KIDS

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Chicken Tenders/Fries

$8.99

Camaron Empanizado/Fries

$12.99

Empanadas 3/Fries

$12.99

Fries/Plain

$6.99

Drink Menu

N/A Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Squirt

$4.00

Dr.Pepper

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Fanta Fresa

$4.00

BEER

Firme Lager

$6.00

Mi Morena

$6.00

Blood In Blood Orange

$6.00

Fruta Madre Seltzer

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

805

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Dos X

$6.00

Lagunitas

$6.00

PITCHER

$24.00

Mixed Drinks

Pepino

$14.00

La Flaca/Skinny

$14.00

Fresita /strawberry

$14.00

Watermelon

$14.00

Pina

$14.00

Tamarindo Lindo

$14.00

Pina Para La Nina/Martini

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Berry Berry Good/Mojito

$14.00

Margarita/Regular

$11.00

Margarita/Fresita

$11.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Special Drink

$14.00

