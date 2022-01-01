Quesadillas in Santa Ana
Santa Ana restaurants that serve quesadillas
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
1258 E 17TH ST, SANTA ANA
|Quesadilla Pollo
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
|Quesadilla Queso
|$3.99
No Meat
|Quesadilla Chorizo
|$6.99
Mexican Sausage - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$14.50
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$17.00
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
StormBreaker Brewing
8409 N Lombard, Portland
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
cheese Quesadilla with a side choice of:
Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
cheddar + jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortilla veg
Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
201 E 4th St #137, Santa Ana
|Chorizo Quesadilla
|$13.47
Chorizo with cheese melted inside of a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with chipotle crema, cilantro, and cotija cheese.
|Soy Chorizo Quesadilla
|$10.40
Vegan mozzarella cheese with soy chorizo on a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with vegan chipotle crema, cilantro, and onion.
|Teriyaki Ribeye Steak Quesadilla
|$15.07
Teriyaki Ribeye Steak with green onions, sesame seeds with cheese melted inside of a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with spicy mayo, cilantro, and cotija cheese.
Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast
1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A, Santa Ana
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.19
Plain cheese quesadilla on corn tortilla.
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$4.89
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
|Carnitas American Quesadilla
|$10.88
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.