Quesadillas in Santa Ana

Santa Ana restaurants
Santa Ana restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

1258 E 17TH ST, SANTA ANA

Avg 4.6 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Pollo$6.99
Grilled Chicken - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
Quesadilla Queso$3.99
No Meat
Quesadilla Chorizo$6.99
Mexican Sausage - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
More about Tacos Gavilan
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St image

 

Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St

3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Quesadilla$14.50
Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
Quesadilla image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

StormBreaker Brewing

8409 N Lombard, Portland

Avg 4.3 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
cheese Quesadilla with a side choice of:
Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies
Quesadilla$9.00
cheddar + jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortilla veg
More about StormBreaker Brewing
Item pic

 

Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos

201 E 4th St #137, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Quesadilla$13.47
Chorizo with cheese melted inside of a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with chipotle crema, cilantro, and cotija cheese.
Soy Chorizo Quesadilla$10.40
Vegan mozzarella cheese with soy chorizo on a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with vegan chipotle crema, cilantro, and onion.
Teriyaki Ribeye Steak Quesadilla$15.07
Teriyaki Ribeye Steak with green onions, sesame seeds with cheese melted inside of a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with spicy mayo, cilantro, and cotija cheese.
More about Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
Item pic

 

Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast

1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$3.19
Plain cheese quesadilla on corn tortilla.
Carnitas Quesadilla$4.89
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
Carnitas American Quesadilla$10.88
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
More about Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast

