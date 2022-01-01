Chicken tenders in Santa Ana

Toast

Santa Ana restaurants that serve chicken tenders

StormBreaker Brewing image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

StormBreaker Brewing

8409 N Lombard, Portland

Avg 4.3 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Nachos$12.00
chili con queso, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, jalapeño-lime crema veg | gf
Cluck You Chicken Sandwich$14.00
pickle-brined fried chicken, spicy cabbage slaw, herb aioli*, sweet pickles,
Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, fried capers, garlic croutons, house Caesar dressing* veg
More about StormBreaker Brewing
Nice Guys image

HAMBURGERS

Nice Guys

1727 E 17th St, SANTA ANA

Avg 4.6 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER$9.99
Cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce
SPICY CHICKEN$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, pickle & Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy
JR. NICE BURGER$5.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion w/ Thousand Island sauce
More about Nice Guys
Next Round Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Next Round Bar & Grill

200 N Broadway, Santa Ana

Avg 5 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$6.00
More about Next Round Bar & Grill

