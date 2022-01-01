Barbeque
Beales Texas BBQ Peter's Landing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
16400 Pacific Coast Highway Unit, Unit 130, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Louisiana Charlies Long Beach
No Reviews
429 SHORELINE VILLAGE DRIVE H Long beach, CA 90802
View restaurant
Eight Korean BBQ - Buena Park - 6681 Beach Blvd. #570
No Reviews
6681 Beach Blvd. #570 Buena Park, CA 90621
View restaurant
Island Ali'i BBQ & Local Food - Island Ali'i Carlsbad
4.1 • 82
1650 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurant
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Carson
No Reviews
1650 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurant
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
More near Huntington Beach