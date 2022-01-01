Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Beales Texas BBQ Peter's Landing

review star

No reviews yet

16400 Pacific Coast Highway Unit

Unit 130

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Link A La Carte
Double Choice
Brisket A La Carte

A LA CARTE

St. Louis Ribs A La Carte

$19.00+

Brisket A La Carte

$15.00+

Tri Tip A La Carte

$15.00+

Chicken A La Carte

$12.00+

Pulled Pork A La Carte

$11.00+

Rib Tips A La Carte

$11.00+

Link A La Carte

$4.00

COMBO PLATTERS

Two small 8 oz sides included

Double Choice

$24.00

Triple Choice

$29.00

DESSERT

Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

DINNER PLATES

Two small 8 oz sides included

St. Louis Ribs

$19.00

Rib Tips

$16.00

Brisket

$20.00

Tri Tip

$20.00

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Smoked Half Chicken

$16.00

Louisiana Hotlinks

$15.00

Short Rib

$24.00

Salmon

$19.00

FAMILY MEALS

Family Meal 1

$150.00

Includes 6 medium sides. Cornbread can only be chosen once

Family Meal 2

$200.00

Includes 6 large sides. Cornbread can only be chosen once.

SANDWICHES

One small 8oz side included

Pulled Pork Sammy Sweet & Tender

$15.00

Tri Tip Sammy Smoked & Tender

$15.00

Brisket Sammy

$15.00

Triple B

$18.00

SIDES

Collard Greens

$6.00+

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00+

Coleslaw

$6.00+

Potato Salad

$6.00+

Beans (Ranch Style)

$6.00+

Honey Cheese Cornbread

$6.00

Yams

$6.00+

Bun

$2.00

SPECIALS

Twice Baked Potato

$13.00

3 Ribs

$12.00

Tip Special

$12.00Out of stock

BBQ Fries

$14.00

Xtra Sauce

$0.25

Hot Link On Bun

$7.00Out of stock

8oz BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Extra Meat

$4.00

Warrior Wings

$15.00

Hot 🔥 Wings

$15.00

Meatloaf

$16.00Out of stock

Extra Meat (Copy)

$4.00
BBQ Salad

BBQ Salad

$16.00

Retail

Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16400 Pacific Coast Highway Unit, Unit 130, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Beales Texas BBQ image

