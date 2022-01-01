Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Chips n Salsa image

 

Puesto Huntington Beach

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips n Salsa$4.00
More about Puesto Huntington Beach
Item pic

 

STACKED

7490 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Guacamole, Chips & Salsa$8.95
house made chips, salsa + guac.
More about STACKED
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

210 Fifth St., Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$3.95
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Item pic

 

Que Vida Tacos

19684 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALSA FLIGHT AND CHIPS$4.95
More about Que Vida Tacos
Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$7.95
More about Bear Flag Fish Company

