Huntington Beach sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Huntington Beach

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Pesto$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Arugula and Provolone with Pesto Aioli on Ciabatta
Fried Mozzerella Sticks$4.99
Fresh Cut Breaded and Fried Mozzarella Stick with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Turkey Ham Club$10.99
Turkey, Ham & Bacon with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on White
More about Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine image

 

Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine

301 Main Street #107, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Two (2) Entrée Meal (Curry)$30.00
Choose 2 Curry Entrees, comes with your choice of 1 Naan and 1 Rice order.
Vegan Chickpea & Mushroom Bowl$12.00
Lemon quinoa, chickpea masala, masala smashed ‘shrooms, charred peppers & onions, mint chutney, coconut yogurt, cucumber kachumber and fresh cilantro
Make Your Own Bowl$12.00
Indarra's Signature Make Your Own Bowl:
Choice of one Grain, one Protein, and two Vegetables.
Choose One Sauce, and top with unlimited Chutneys & Garnishes.
More about Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine
30 Beach Hut Deli image

 

30 Beach Hut Deli

19025 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
More about 30 Beach Hut Deli
Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

501 Main St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.2 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kaleicious$9.65
Peanut Butter Banana Date$8.65
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
More about Jan's Health Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Tacos

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Lobsters

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston