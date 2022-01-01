Huntington Beach sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Huntington Beach
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
Popular items
Chicken Pesto
$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Arugula and Provolone with Pesto Aioli on Ciabatta
Fried Mozzerella Sticks
$4.99
Fresh Cut Breaded and Fried Mozzarella Stick with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Turkey Ham Club
$10.99
Turkey, Ham & Bacon with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on White
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine
301 Main Street #107, Huntington Beach
Popular items
Two (2) Entrée Meal (Curry)
$30.00
Choose 2 Curry Entrees, comes with your choice of 1 Naan and 1 Rice order.
Vegan Chickpea & Mushroom Bowl
$12.00
Lemon quinoa, chickpea masala, masala smashed ‘shrooms, charred peppers & onions, mint chutney, coconut yogurt, cucumber kachumber and fresh cilantro
Make Your Own Bowl
$12.00
Indarra's Signature Make Your Own Bowl:
Choice of one Grain, one Protein, and two Vegetables.
Choose One Sauce, and top with unlimited Chutneys & Garnishes.
30 Beach Hut Deli
19025 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach
Popular items
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
Chips
$1.75
140-320Cal/bag