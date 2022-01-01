Tacos in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve tacos

Surf City Fish Grill image

WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Surf City Fish Grill

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Combo$10.99
Choose any two tacos and a side, comes with a fountain drink.
Chicken Taco$3.79
Succulent marinated chicken with shredded monterey jack cheese, citrus-lime aioli, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Surf City Fish Grill
(v) Avocado Tacos image

 

Golden Road

16390 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
(v) Avocado Tacos$10.00
Beer battered avocado, corn slaw, black beans, shaved cabbage, tomatillo salsa, chipotle cream (V)
Contains: Avocado
More about Golden Road
Taco Plate image

 

Puesto Huntington Beach

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Plate
More about Puesto Huntington Beach
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Street Taco$1.95
Beef Street Taco$1.95
More about Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
Que Vida Taco image

 

Que Vida Tacos

19684 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#7 Chicken Taco$4.50
#5 Baja Fish Taco$4.95
#6 Shrimp Taco$4.95
More about Que Vida Tacos
Surf City Ale House image

 

Surf City Ale House

301 Main St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.95
More about Surf City Ale House
Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bear Flag Tacos$5.50
Specialty Tacos$5.95
More about Bear Flag Fish Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Chicken Tenders

Wontons

Garlic Parmesan

Prime Ribs

Grilled Chicken

Fish And Chips

Salmon

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston