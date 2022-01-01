Tacos in Huntington Beach
Surf City Fish Grill
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington
|Taco Combo
|$10.99
Choose any two tacos and a side, comes with a fountain drink.
|Chicken Taco
|$3.79
Succulent marinated chicken with shredded monterey jack cheese, citrus-lime aioli, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Golden Road
16390 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, Huntington Beach
|(v) Avocado Tacos
|$10.00
Beer battered avocado, corn slaw, black beans, shaved cabbage, tomatillo salsa, chipotle cream (V)
Contains: Avocado
Puesto Huntington Beach
7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach
|Taco Plate
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Chicken Street Taco
|$1.95
|Beef Street Taco
|$1.95
Que Vida Tacos
19684 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach
|#7 Chicken Taco
|$4.50
|#5 Baja Fish Taco
|$4.95
|#6 Shrimp Taco
|$4.95