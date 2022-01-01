Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Surf City Fish Grill

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes (2)$6.99
Served with spicy baja dipping sauce.
Iced Lemon Cake$3.99
Crab Cake (1)$3.99
1 Crab cake with spicy baja sauce.
More about Surf City Fish Grill
Puesto Huntington Beach image

 

Puesto Huntington Beach

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tres Leches de Cafe Cake$10.00
More about Puesto Huntington Beach
Item pic

 

STACKED

7490 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Birthday Cake Shake$5.95
cake | chocolate frosting + rainbow-sprinkle rim | whipped cream
More about STACKED
Item pic

 

Basilico's Pasta e Vino

21501 Brookhurst St, # D, Huntington BEach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
Five layers of decadent chocolate.
More about Basilico's Pasta e Vino
Item pic

 

