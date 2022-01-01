Cake in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve cake
More about Surf City Fish Grill
WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Surf City Fish Grill
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington
|Crab Cakes (2)
|$6.99
Served with spicy baja dipping sauce.
|Iced Lemon Cake
|$3.99
|Crab Cake (1)
|$3.99
1 Crab cake with spicy baja sauce.
More about Puesto Huntington Beach
Puesto Huntington Beach
7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach
|Tres Leches de Cafe Cake
|$10.00
More about STACKED
STACKED
7490 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach
|Birthday Cake Shake
|$5.95
cake | chocolate frosting + rainbow-sprinkle rim | whipped cream
More about Basilico's Pasta e Vino
Basilico's Pasta e Vino
21501 Brookhurst St, # D, Huntington BEach
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Five layers of decadent chocolate.