  • Home
  • /
  • Huntington Beach
  • /
  • Succulent Coffee Roasters - Huntington Beach - 17196 East Pacific Coast Highway
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Succulent Coffee Roasters - Huntington Beach 17196 East Pacific Coast Highway

review star

No reviews yet

17196 East Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50
Kyoto Cold Brew

Kyoto Cold Brew

$6.00
Cream Top

Cream Top

$7.00
Pour Over

Pour Over

$6.00

Espresso

Latte

Latte

$5.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00
Flat White

Flat White

$5.00
Americano

Americano

$3.50
Mocha

Mocha

$6.50
Cortado

Cortado

$4.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$6.50
Single Origin Espresso

Single Origin Espresso

$4.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

Other Beverages

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.25
Kombucha (on tap)

Kombucha (on tap)

$6.00
Milk Steamer

Milk Steamer

$3.50
Matcha Americano

Matcha Americano

$5.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Just Water (16.9oz)

$3.00

Seasonal

Mintberry Rose Latte

$6.75

Milk Tea (Lavender Spring)

$6.50

Pastries

Donut (Caffeinated Kitchen)

$3.25

Mini Butter and Salt Croissant

$1.50

Muffin (Blueberry)

$3.75

"Cruffin" (Nutella)

$3.75

"Cruffin" (Plain)

$3.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

17196 East Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Calico Fish House - Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
16600 Pacific Coast Highway Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Als Hot Chicken - Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
5145 Warner Avenue Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Beachwood Pizza & Beer
orange starNo Reviews
5205 Warner Avenue Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Himalayan Grill - 16400 East Pacific Coast Highway ste 120
orange starNo Reviews
16400 East Pacific Coast Highway ste 120 Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Beales Texas BBQ - Peter's Landing
orange starNo Reviews
16400 Pacific Coast Highway Unit Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Golden Road Brewing - Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
16390 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
No reviews yet
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston