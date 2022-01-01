Go
Jan's Health Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

501 Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (795 reviews)

Popular Items

Soup$6.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Surf Shop Special$11.25
Turkey Sandwich$10.25
Peanut Butter Banana Date$8.65
Jan’s Classic Salad$12.95
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.25
Have'a Chips$2.95
Iced Tea$2.50
Jan’s Acai Bowl$10.25
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

501 Main St

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
