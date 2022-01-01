Go
Toast

Chixy Natural

At Chixy Natural, we specialize in flame broiled rotisserie chicken. We only serve natural chicken with no hormones whatsoever. All side dishes are prepared fresh on the premises, every day.

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN

488 E 17th St b104 • $

Avg 4.9 (2127 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Caesar Wrap$15.95
Flame broiled to order all natural steak, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Chixy's homemade Caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap
Veggie Wrap$9.90
Brown rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh basil, tossed with mild salsa in a tortilla wrap, and includes 1 side mild salsa
(2 oz cup) Sauce or Dressing$0.50
Many homemade sauces and dressings to choose from in a 2 oz cup
(16.9 oz) San Pellegrino water bottle$2.50
(12 oz can) Berry La Croix Sparkling water$2.50
Steak Wrap$14.95
Flame broiled to order all natural steak, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickle, fresh basil, and mint tossed with delicious house dressing in a tortilla wrap, and includes 1 side house dressing
(6 oz) Sauce or Dressing$3.50
Many homemade sauces and dressings to choose from in 6 oz small size
(12 oz can) Orange La Croix Sparkling water$2.50
(12 oz can) Passion Fruit La Croix Sparkling water$2.50
(16 oz) Bottled water plastic$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

488 E 17th St b104

Costa Mesa CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

West Coast Hibachi

No reviews yet

We pride in serving our Coastal Community, fresh and fine food. Come in and enjoy!

Landers Liquor Bar - Costa Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood coffeeshop with a kitchen... wherever you're going, we're on your way.

OURBAR & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston