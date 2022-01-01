Costa Mesa Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Costa Mesa
More about Chixy Natural
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Chixy Natural
488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$10.95
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
|Combo #2
|$12.95
1/2 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
|Combo #3 "Whole Chicken"
|$26.95
1 Whole flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 large size side dishes of your choice, Plus 4 tortillas or 4 corn bread, and 4 sauce or dressing choice(s)
More about Rance's Chicago Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Rance's Chicago Pizza
1420 Baker St., Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Bacon Maple Bourbon Wings
|$11.00
Our Wings in a sweet and savory bourbon sauce fnished with crumbled bacon
*All Wings cooked in Peanut Oil*
|14" Pan
|$25.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
|12" Pan
|$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
More about The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
196 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Firebird
|$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
|5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$17.00
half Jidori Farm bird
|Mini Biscuits
|$6.00
miso-maple butter