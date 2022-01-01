Costa Mesa Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Costa Mesa

Chixy Natural image

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Chixy Natural

488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.9 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Rice Bowl$10.95
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Combo #2$12.95
1/2 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Combo #3 "Whole Chicken"$26.95
1 Whole flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 large size side dishes of your choice, Plus 4 tortillas or 4 corn bread, and 4 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Rance's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Rance's Chicago Pizza

1420 Baker St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.2 (2625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Maple Bourbon Wings$11.00
Our Wings in a sweet and savory bourbon sauce fnished with crumbled bacon
*All Wings cooked in Peanut Oil*
14" Pan$25.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
12" Pan$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa

196 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firebird$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$17.00
half Jidori Farm bird
Mini Biscuits$6.00
miso-maple butter
