Burritos in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve burritos
More about Descanso Restaurant
Descanso Restaurant
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.00
Flour Tortilla, Refried Pinto Beans and Tres Quesos. Served with Rice and Beans
|Lunch Burrito
|$13.00
Choice of Steak, Al Pastor, Carnitas, Pollo or Vegetables. Made With a Flour Tortilla, Refried Pinto Beans, Tres Quesos, Mexican Fried Rice and Salsa Frita.
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Le Café - Costa Mesa
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
|Bacon Burrito
|$6.39
Includes Bacon, Egg, Hash Browns, Shredded Cheese and Salsa upon request.
|Regular Burrito
|$5.39
Includes Egg, Hash Browns, Shredded Cheese and Salsa upon request.
|Sausage Burrito
|$6.39
Includes Sausage Egg, Hash Browns, Shredded Cheese and Salsa upon request.
More about Mi Casa
Mi Casa
296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa
|BRC Burrito
|$10.45
Black beans, rice, cheese blend, fresh avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, and creamy avocado sauce; served with a salad
|Burrito Bowl
|$15.95
choice of meats, rice, black beans, jalapeno slaw, queso fresco, pico de gallo, drizzled with a charred mango salsa and jalapeno cream sauce
|Shrimp Burrito
|$18.45
sauteed shrimp, rice, pinto beans, tomatoes, cilantro, cheese, avocado sauce, and two sides
More about Stafford Prime
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Breakfast Burritos (2 each)
|$16.00
Organic scrambled eggs, oaxaca cheese, anahiem peppers & cilantro in a charred sonoran style flour tortilla
w. with chile de arbol hot sauce
More about Nice Guys
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nice Guys
615 W 19TH ST, COSTA MESA
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$8.99
Sorizo, Egg, Tots, Guac, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Salsa
More about Hola Adios Coffeeshop
Hola Adios Coffeeshop
120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa
|The Sal Burrito
|$11.00
The BEST chorizo ever, this Salvadoreño sausage accompanies fresh scrambled eggs, crispy home fries and sharp white Wisconsin cheddar.
|Carnitas Street Burrito
|$11.50
Fresh scrambled eggs, slow roasted carnitas, chopped white onion and cilantro and Wisconsin white cheddar. Served with our HA sauce on the side.
|Bacon and Friends Burrito
|$10.00
A classic group of pals... bacon, fresh scrambled eggs, charred green onion, crispy home fries, sharp white Wisconsin cheddar, house-made ancho sauce & crème fraîche.
More about Taco Mesa
FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa
|Burrito Bean & Cheese
|$8.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with pinto beans and cheese. Wet, with melted cheese upon request.
More about Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Burrito Combo
|$14.00
Make it wet $1.50
|Ensenada Fish Burrito
|$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, baja sauce and guacamole.
|Pinto Beans & Cheese Burrito
|$5.75
More about Dick Church’s
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dick Church’s
2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
More about Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters
Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters
3186 Pullman St, Costa Mesa
|No Bacon Burrito
|$10.75
|Bacon Burrito
|$10.75