Burritos in Costa Mesa

Descanso Restaurant image

 

Descanso Restaurant

1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (2188 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.00
Flour Tortilla, Refried Pinto Beans and Tres Quesos. Served with Rice and Beans
Lunch Burrito$13.00
Choice of Steak, Al Pastor, Carnitas, Pollo or Vegetables. Made With a Flour Tortilla, Refried Pinto Beans, Tres Quesos, Mexican Fried Rice and Salsa Frita.
More about Descanso Restaurant
Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Burrito$6.39
Includes Bacon, Egg, Hash Browns, Shredded Cheese and Salsa upon request.
Regular Burrito$5.39
Includes Egg, Hash Browns, Shredded Cheese and Salsa upon request.
Sausage Burrito$6.39
Includes Sausage Egg, Hash Browns, Shredded Cheese and Salsa upon request.
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Item pic

 

Mi Casa

296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRC Burrito$10.45
Black beans, rice, cheese blend, fresh avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, and creamy avocado sauce; served with a salad
Burrito Bowl$15.95
choice of meats, rice, black beans, jalapeno slaw, queso fresco, pico de gallo, drizzled with a charred mango salsa and jalapeno cream sauce
Shrimp Burrito$18.45
sauteed shrimp, rice, pinto beans, tomatoes, cilantro, cheese, avocado sauce, and two sides
More about Mi Casa
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burritos (2 each)$16.00
Organic scrambled eggs, oaxaca cheese, anahiem peppers & cilantro in a charred sonoran style flour tortilla
w. with chile de arbol hot sauce
More about Stafford Prime
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nice Guys

615 W 19TH ST, COSTA MESA

Avg 4.9 (2396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.99
Sorizo, Egg, Tots, Guac, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Salsa
More about Nice Guys
Hola Adios Coffeeshop image

 

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (260 reviews)
Takeout
The Sal Burrito$11.00
The BEST chorizo ever, this Salvadoreño sausage accompanies fresh scrambled eggs, crispy home fries and sharp white Wisconsin cheddar.
Carnitas Street Burrito$11.50
Fresh scrambled eggs, slow roasted carnitas, chopped white onion and cilantro and Wisconsin white cheddar. Served with our HA sauce on the side.
Bacon and Friends Burrito$10.00
A classic group of pals... bacon, fresh scrambled eggs, charred green onion, crispy home fries, sharp white Wisconsin cheddar, house-made ancho sauce & crème fraîche.
More about Hola Adios Coffeeshop
Taco Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Bean & Cheese$8.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with pinto beans and cheese. Wet, with melted cheese upon request.
More about Taco Mesa
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Combo$14.00
Make it wet $1.50
Ensenada Fish Burrito$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, baja sauce and guacamole.
Pinto Beans & Cheese Burrito$5.75
More about Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
Dick Church’s image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dick Church’s

2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
More about Dick Church’s
Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters image

 

Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters

3186 Pullman St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
No Bacon Burrito$10.75
Bacon Burrito$10.75
More about Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters
BAM BAM CHORIZO POTATO BURRITO image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Outpost Kitchen

3420 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (246 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BAM BAM CHORIZO POTATO BURRITO$17.00
Bam Bam Burrito
Spanish chorizo, brekky potatoes, eggs, avocado, spinach wrap
More about Outpost Kitchen

