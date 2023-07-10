Restaurant header imageView gallery

Que Vida Taco Costa Mesa

review star

No reviews yet

271 e 17th St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

PRIMERO

SONORA STREET DOG

SONORA STREET DOG

$7.95

Bacon Wrapped all Beef Sausage, Rajas, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema

TJ MULITA

TJ MULITA

$8.95

Al Pastor, Oaxaca Cheese, Guacamole, Onions & Cilantro, Chile de Arbol Salsa

QUESO FUNDIDO

QUESO FUNDIDO

$10.95

Homemade Spiced Chorizo, Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Rajas, Hand Made Corn Tortillas

SALSA FLIGHT AND CHIPS

SALSA FLIGHT AND CHIPS

$5.50
GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

$8.50

Hand Cut Corn Tortillas, Avocado, Jalapeños, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime

Side Chips

$2.95
Corn Esquites

Corn Esquites

$5.95

Wood Fire Roasted Corn Esquites

Chips And Chipotle Cheese Dip

$5.50

TAQUITOS PRIMERO

$10.95

(3) Shredded Beef, Pasilla de Oaxaca Salsa, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana

4oz Chipotle Cheese Dip Only

$4.50

Chicken Tinga Taquitos

$10.95

Empanada De Dia

$10.95

CHIPS AND BEANS DIP

$4.95

PARA LA MESA

$21.95

Ceviche de Camaron

$13.95

TACOS

#1 Asada Taco

#1 Asada Taco

$5.50

Guajillo Skirt Steak, Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado Spread, Onion & Cilantro, Chile de Arbol Salsa

#2 Carnitas Taco

#2 Carnitas Taco

$4.95

Slow Roasted Pork, Onion & Cilantro, Lime, Salsa Verde

#3 Al Pastor Taco

#3 Al Pastor Taco

$4.95

Adobo Marinated Pork, Avocado Crema, Fresh Pineapple, Onion & Cilantro, Lime

#4 Cochinita Pibil Taco

#4 Cochinita Pibil Taco

$4.95

Pork Smoked in Banana Leaf, Pickled Red Onion, Habanero Salsa

#5 Baja Fish Taco

#5 Baja Fish Taco

$5.50

Beer Battered White Fish, Pico De Gallo, Shaved Cabbage, Jalapeno Tartar

#6 Shrimp Taco

#6 Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Beer Battered Jumbo Shrimp, Shaved Cabbage, Fresh Lime, Mango-Habanero Salsa

#7 Chicken Taco

#7 Chicken Taco

$4.95

Wood Fire Grilled Chicken, Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Corn Esquites, Radish

#8 Calabacita Veggie Taco

#8 Calabacita Veggie Taco

$4.95

Roasted Zucchini, Grilled Chayote, Corn Esquites, Pickled Red Onions, Black Beans, Crema Mexicana

#9 Birria Taco

#9 Birria Taco

$12.95

Braised Short Rib, Oaxaca Cheese, Onion & Cilantro, Lime, Consome

One Birria Taco

$6.95

-

Chicken Dorado Taco 1 only

$5.50

BOWLS / SALADS

QUE VIDA BOWL

QUE VIDA BOWL

$14.95

Pick Your Protein, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Fresh Avocado, Roasted Zucchini, Corn Esquites, Rajas, Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Crema

GARDEN BOWL

GARDEN BOWL

$13.95

Pick your Protein, Roasted Zucchini, Rajas, Frijoles de la Olla, Chayote, Pomegranate Seeds, Toasted Pepitas, Mixed Greens, Citrus Vinaigrette

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$21.95

Wood Fire Grilled Salmon, Tuscan Kale, Yellow and Green Squash, Roasted Yellow Corn, Avocado, Jalapeño, Tortilla Strips, Pico de Gallo, Mint Citrus Vinaigrette

TJ CEASAR SALAD

$17.95

BURRITOS

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.95

Spiced Chorizo, Scrambled Egg, Oaxaca & Cheddar, Breakfast Potatoes, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema Add Protein: Bacon, Asada or Birria +$3.50

CALI ASADA BURRITO

CALI ASADA BURRITO

$13.95

Guajillo Skirt Steak, French Fries, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca & Cheddar, Chipotle Crema --Make it Surf and Turf: Add Shrimp +$3.50

CARNITAS BURRITO

CARNITAS BURRITO

$10.95

Slow Roasted Pork, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Onion & Cilantro, Lime, Salsa Verde

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$11.95
EL Grande BURRITO

EL Grande BURRITO

$18.95

Shredded Beef, Oaxaca Cheese, Guacamole, Rajas, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Onion & Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Ranchera

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$7.95

VEGGIE BURRITO

$10.95

Rice, Beans, Cheese Blend, fajitas, sliced avocado, chipotle crema, and ranchera salsa

CHILE RELLENO BURRITO

$16.95

Poblano Chile, Chihuahua & Queso Fresco, Onion & Cilantro, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Ranchera Sauce, Chipotle Crema

LA PLAYA BURRITO

$14.95

SUCIO

NACHOS GRANDE

NACHOS GRANDE

$13.95

Chipotle Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeños, Beans, Crema Mexicana

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$10.95

Oaxaca Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Rajas, Chipotle Crema

ASADA FRIES

ASADA FRIES

$15.95

Guajillo Marinated Skirt Steak, Oaxaca & Cheddar Blend, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Cheese, Queso Fresco, Shaved Jalapeño, Chipotle Crema

SIDES

RED RICE

RED RICE

$3.95
FRIJOLES

FRIJOLES

$3.95

Refried Black Beans

TORTILLAS (12)

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.95

GUACAMOLE 2oz

$2.50

GUACAMOLE 6oz

$6.95

TORTILLAS (6)

$3.50

Hand Made Corn Tortillas

SALSA ONLY Flight

$3.50

SIDE CONSUME

$2.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.95

Chili Torreados (3)

$3.95

SIDE RANCH

$1.50
Corn Esquites

Corn Esquites

$5.95

Wood Fire Roasted Corn Esquites

SIDE ASADA 4 OZ

$6.95

SIDE CARNITAS 4 OZ

$4.95

SIDE AL PASTOR 4 OZ

$4.95

SIDE COCHINITA PIBIL 4 OZ

$4.95

SIDE FISH 4 OZ

SIDE SHRIMP 4 0Z

SIDE CHICKEN 4 OZ

$3.95

SIDE BIRRIA 2 OZ

SIDE BIRRIA 4 OZ

$4.95

Side 2oz Queso Fresco

$1.50

POSTRES

Churros

Churros

$8.50

Guajillo Strawberry Sauce, Piloncillo Chocolate Sauce, Dulce de Leche Sauce

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.95

Mexican Sundae

$8.50

NINOS

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$7.75

Flour Tortilla, Oaxaca & Cheddar, Rice and Beans, Crema Mexicana

Kids Dos Tacos

Kids Dos Tacos

$7.75

(2) Steak or Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Oaxaca Cheese, Rice and Beans

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.75

Breaded Chicken Breast, French Fries

Kids Dos Taquitos

Kids Dos Taquitos

$7.75

(2) Shredded Beef with Oaxaca Cheese, Rice and Beans

Kids Bean And Cheese Burrito

$6.75

BRUNCH MAIN MENU

POZOLE

$13.50

CHILAQUILES

$13.50

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.50

BREAKFAST TACOS (2)

$12.95

CHURRO FRENCH TOAST

$13.95

QUE VIDA PANCAKES

$12.50

BREAKFAST VEGGIE SKILLET

$10.95

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.95

BREAKFAST TORTA

$11.95

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.95

-

-

BRUNCH SIDES AND NINOS

KIDS PANCAKES

$8.50

KIDS BRUNCH TACO

$8.50

KIDS BRUNCH BURRITO

$8.50

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$8.50

-

-

-

SIDE BACON

$5.95

SIDE CURED HAM

$3.95

SIDE MIXED FRUIT

$5.50

SIDE SOURDOUGH TOAST

$2.50

SIDE BRUNCH PAPAS

$4.75

SIDE CORN ESQUITES

$5.50

SIDE 2 EGGS

$4.50

PLATOS

DOS TACOS COMBO

$14.95

Pick 2 Tacos, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno Plato

$16.95

Enchiladas Roja

$17.95

Cochinita Pibil Plato

$16.95

Mar y Tierra Fajitas

$24.95

1 SINGLE ENCHILADA

$5.75

SALMON ALA CARTE

$12.95

ENCHILADAS CHICKEN SUIZA

$17.95

DOS BIRRIA TACOS COMBO

$16.95

Chile Relleno Al Carte

$12.95

QUE BUENO PLATO

$14.95

QUE RICO PLATO

$24.95

TACOS DORADOS COMBO

$15.95

BAR

BEER

805 Draft

$7.75Out of stock

Modelo Draft

$7.50Out of stock

LAGUNITAS IPA

$7.75

4 Sons IPA Draft

$8.50

CORONA

$5.50

PACIFICO

$5.50

CORONA LIGHT

$5.50

COORS LIGHT

$5.50

HEINEKEN 0 N/A

$4.50

MODELO NEGRA

$5.50

WHITE CLAW

$5.50

BEER PITCHER

$33.00

MODELO BOTTLE

$5.50

MARGARITA PITCHERS

QUE VIDA PITCHER

$35.00Out of stock

QUE CALIENTE PITCHER

$38.00Out of stock

QUE CLASSICO PITCHER

$38.00Out of stock

QUE FRESCA PITCHER

$48.00Out of stock

QUE BONITA PITCHER

$48.00Out of stock

QUE COCO LOCO PITCHER

$48.00Out of stock

QUE TROPICAL PITCHER

$52.00Out of stock

QUE CHINGON PITCHER

$60.00Out of stock

QUE BURRO PITCHER

$62.00Out of stock

MILKSHAKES

Churro Milk Shake

$8.50

Mangonada

$8.50

BRUNCH BAR

MIMOSA

$7.75Out of stock

BLOODY MARIA

$12.50Out of stock

QUE ONDA GUERO

$12.50Out of stock

N/A Bev

Jarritos

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$3.75

Mexican Cola

$3.75

Horchata

$4.50

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$4.50

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$4.50

Sparkling Topo Chico

$3.95

Tap Water

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.95

OJ

$4.50Out of stock

Milk

$3.95Out of stock

Mocktail

$6.50Out of stock

Cafe De Olla

$5.50Out of stock

Iced Horchata Cafe

$6.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Regional Tacos of Mexico. Everything made from scratch daily.

Location

271 e 17th St., Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Casa - 296 E 17th Street
orange starNo Reviews
296 E 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Greenleaf - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
234 E 17th St. Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Stella Jean's Ice Cream - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
270 E 17th Street Suite 16 Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Pop Pie Co. Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
270 E. 17th St. #16 & 17 Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
270 East 17th Street Suite 18 Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Jan's Health Bar - Costa Mesa
orange star4.1 • 404
250 E 17th St Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Costa Mesa

ALS NEW YORK CAFE
orange star4.6 • 4,338
1673 Irvine Ave B Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Arc Food & Libations
orange star4.5 • 3,291
3321 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,625
1420 Baker St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Costa Mesa)
orange star4.9 • 2,396
615 W 19TH ST COSTA MESA, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Beach Pit BBQ - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,201
1676 Tustin Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Descanso
orange star4.3 • 2,188
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Costa Mesa
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
No reviews yet
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston