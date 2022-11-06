Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Casa 296 E 17th street

296 E 17th street

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Popular Items

Two Item Combo
Chips and Salsa
One Item Combo

Appetizers

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$15.95

seasoned fries, cheese, carne asada, green onions, and sour cream

Ceviche

Ceviche

$12.95

shrimp, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cilantro in lime marinade; served with avocado

Guacamole Side

Guacamole Side

$6.95
Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$15.95+

fried flour tortilla, choice of meat, refried beans, green chiles, black olives, tomatoes, onions, and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Regular serves 1-2; Grande serves 3-4

Mi Casa Chili

Mi Casa Chili

$12.45

Our housemade chili topped with cheese, green onions, and sour cream. Served with tortillas.

Mi Casa Trio

Mi Casa Trio

$13.45

Guacamole, Mi Queso, and Tropical Salsa

Mi Queso

Mi Queso

$10.95

blend of cheese, tomatoes, onions, and peppers

Nachos

Nachos

$13.95

fresh tortilla chips, melted cheese, refried beans, and jalapeños. Served with guacamole

Quesadilla Cheese

Quesadilla Cheese

$10.45

Cheese quesadilla served with guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla Especial

Quesadilla Especial

$12.45

choice of meat; served with guacamole and sour cream

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$13.45

chorizo, cheese, fried jalapeno, and choice of tortillas

Street Corn

Street Corn

$11.45

Roasted corn off the cob, tossed in a creamy sauce, topped with cilantro, queso fresco, and spices.

Soups & Salads

Albondigas Soup

Albondigas Soup

$8.95+

hand rolled meatballs, carrots, bell peppers, and onions in a light broth

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$8.95+

chicken, corn, onions, .zucchini, tomatoes, green chiles, and cilantro; topped with cheese, sour cream, avocado, and tortilla strips

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.45

romaine, tomatoes, avocado, pepitas, queso fresco, and tortilla strips

Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

$16.95

chicken or steak, romaine, black beans, roasted co_r n, tomatoes, red onions, pepitas, queso fresco and tortilla strip

Tostada Salad

Tostada Salad

$15.45

choice of meat, refried beans, shredded lettuce, taco sauce, cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream

Combinations

One Item Combo

One Item Combo

$13.95

Create Your Own Combo! Entrees include (2 sides).

Two Item Combo

Two Item Combo

$17.45

Create Your Own Combo! Entrees include (2 sides).

Three Item Combo

Three Item Combo

$18.95

Create Your Own Combo! Entrees include (2 sides).

Tacos & Enchiladas

Carnitas Enchiladas Dinner

Carnitas Enchiladas Dinner

$18.95

Two corn tortillas, stuffed with our housemade carnitas, covered with our new creamy garlic sauce, topped with cilantro and onions, and served with two sides.

Enchiladas Rancheras

Enchiladas Rancheras

$17.45

Two enchiladas covered in our enchilada sauce and topped with guacamole and sour cream

Grilled Mahi Taco Dinner

Grilled Mahi Taco Dinner

$18.95

avocado sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco

Shrimp Enchilada Dinner

Shrimp Enchilada Dinner

$18.95

sauteed shrimp, cheese, salsa verde, sour cream, lettuce, avocado, and queso fresco

Shrimp Taco Dinner

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$18.45

sauteed shrimp, cabbage, tropical salsa, and queso fresco

Skirt Steak Taco Dinner

Skirt Steak Taco Dinner

$20.95

jalapeno slaw, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, and avocado

Spinach Enchilada Dinner

Spinach Enchilada Dinner

$16.45

sauteed spinach, red bell peppers, roasted corn, and black beans; topped with avocado, green onions, and your choice of sauce

Burritos

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$9.45

a large flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese. Add cheese and sauce on top for $1.95.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$15.95

choice of meats, rice, black beans, jalapeno slaw, queso fresco, pico de gallo, drizzled with a charred mango salsa and jalapeno cream sauce

California Burrito

California Burrito

$16.45

Carne Asada, French fries, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado sauce, served with one side.

Combination Burrito

Combination Burrito

$15.45

choice of meat, refried beans, enchilada sauce, cheese, and two sides

Drunken Burrito

Drunken Burrito

$18.45

steak or chicken, pasilla chiles, red onions, tomatoes, cabbage, avocado, and pinto beans smothered in a light borracha cream sauce with a chipotle citrus drizzle

Grande Burrito

Grande Burrito

$17.45

choice of meat, refried beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, your choice of sauce

Grilled Mahi Burrito

Grilled Mahi Burrito

$19.95

mahi, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cabbage, queso fresco,. chipotle mayo, and two sides

Grilled Veggie Burrito

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$14.95

citrus marinated portobello, fajita veggies, black beans, avocado, lettuce, cheese, and one side

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$18.45

sauteed shrimp, rice, pinto beans, tomatoes, cilantro, cheese, avocado sauce, and two sides

Specialties & Fajitas

Carne Asada Dinner

Carne Asada Dinner

$24.95

NY steak, cheese enchilada, with your choice of sides.

Carnitas Brisket

Carnitas Brisket

$18.45

jalapeno slaw, rice, beans, and your choice of tortillas

Chipotle Skirt Steak

Chipotle Skirt Steak

$22.95

skirt steak, chipotle citrus, rice, lettuce, pico do gallo, soup or salad, and your choice of tortilla

Classic Arroz con Pollo

Classic Arroz con Pollo

$18.95

simmered chicken and rice with onions, peppers, tomatoes, vegetable medley, pico de gallo, soup or salad

Diablo Del Mar

Diablo Del Mar

$21.95

blackened mahi, jumbo shrimp, rice, vegetable medley, finished in a light borracha cream sauce

Fajitas

Fajitas

$20.45

grilled peppers, tomatoes, onions, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of tortillas.

Mahi-Mahi Mi Casa

Mahi-Mahi Mi Casa

$19.45

seared and topped with tropical salsa; served with two sides

Traditional Favorites

Chile Verde Dinner

Chile Verde Dinner

$13.45

tender cubes of pork simmered with green chiles and tomatoes; served with your choice of tortilla.

Flautas Rancheras Dinner

Flautas Rancheras Dinner

$16.95

beef or chicken hand rolled in flour tortillas, fried, and served with guacamole and sour cream

Special Dinner

Special Dinner

$16.95

bean tostada and a cheese enchilada

Taquitos Rancheros Dinner

Taquitos Rancheros Dinner

$12.95

beef or chicken hand rolled in corn tortillas, fried, and served with guacamole and sour cream

A la Carte

Beef Taco A la Carte

Beef Taco A la Carte

$7.45
Chicken Taco A la Carte

Chicken Taco A la Carte

$7.45
Baja Fish Taco A la Carte

Baja Fish Taco A la Carte

$7.45
Carne Asada Taco A la Carte

Carne Asada Taco A la Carte

$7.45
Ground Beef Taco A la Carte

Ground Beef Taco A la Carte

$7.45
Grilled Mahi Taco A la Carte

Grilled Mahi Taco A la Carte

$7.95
Shrimp Taco A la Carte

Shrimp Taco A la Carte

$7.95

Cheese Enchilada A la Carte

$7.45

cheese enchilada, topped with more cheese and enchilada sauce.

Beef Enchilada A la Carte

$8.45

cubed beef and cheese enchilada, topped with more cheese and enchilada sauce.

Carne Asada Enchilada A la Carte

$8.45

carne asada and cheese enchilada, topped with more cheese and enchilada sauce.

Chicken Enchilada A la Carte

Chicken Enchilada A la Carte

$8.45

shredded chicken and cheese enchilada, topped with more cheese and enchilada sauce.

Chile Verde Enchilada A la Carte

Chile Verde Enchilada A la Carte

$8.45

pork chile verde and cheese enchilada, topped with more cheese and enchilada sauce.

Ground Beef Enchilada A la Carte

Ground Beef Enchilada A la Carte

$8.45

ground beef and cheese enchilada, topped with more cheese and enchilada sauce.

Shredded Beef Enchilada A la Carte

Shredded Beef Enchilada A la Carte

$8.45

shredded beef and cheese enchilada, topped with more cheese and enchilada sauce.

Shrimp Enchilada A la Carte

Shrimp Enchilada A la Carte

$8.45

sauteed shrimp, cheese, salsa verde, sour cream, lettuce, avocado, and queso fresco

Chile Relleno A la Carte

Chile Relleno A la Carte

$7.45
Tamale Chicken A la Carte

Tamale Chicken A la Carte

$7.45
Tamale Pork A la Carte

Tamale Pork A la Carte

$7.45
Flautas A la Carte

Flautas A la Carte

$11.95
Taquitos A la Carte

Taquitos A la Carte

$8.95

Sides

Add Guacamole

Add Guacamole

$1.95

4 oz portion

Add Sour Cream

Add Sour Cream

$1.45

4 oz portion

Avocado

Avocado

$1.95
Cheese

Cheese

$1.95
Jalapeno

Jalapeno

Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$2.95
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$6.95
Rice

Rice

$6.95
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$3.45
Tomatoes

Tomatoes

$1.95
Tortillas

Tortillas

$1.45
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.95+

Chips and Salsa: Regular serves 4-6 Large serves 8-12 Bucket serves 15-20

Desserts

Churro Sundae

Churro Sundae

$9.95

Crunchy and warm caramel-filled churros topped with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, and caramel.

Flan

Flan

$6.95

Traditional custard dessert with whipped cream and caramel.

Pumpkin Flan

Pumpkin Flan

$7.95

Our traditional housemade flan with a Fall twist. Topped with caramel, candied pecans, and whipped cream.

Huevos Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with two (2) eggs, chorizo, potatoes, and cheese and topped with sour cream; served with rice and beans

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$12.95

Eggs (2) scrambled with cheese atop sauteed chips with our salsa verde; topped off with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco; served with rice and beans

Chorizo and Eggs

Chorizo and Eggs

$11.95

Eggs (3) and chorizo scrambled and served with rice and beans, and tortillas

Huevos Mi Casa

Huevos Mi Casa

$12.45

Eggs (2) atop a flour tortilla with a spicy corn salsa, cheese, cilantro, and sour cream; served with two sides

Tacos de Huevos

Tacos de Huevos

$12.45

Eggs (3) scrambled with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapenos. Topped with avocado and queso fresco; served with rice and beans

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$12.95

Eggs (3) with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, green chiles, and olives; topped with pico de gallo and sour cream; served with your choice of side

Family Fiesta Packs

Pack #1

Pack #1

$32.95

Choice of 2 sides (pint) and 4 entrees. Includes chips and salsa. Take-out only.

Pack #2

Pack #2

$46.45

Choice of 1 appetizer, 2 sides (quart), 6 entrees, and 6 caramel churros. Includes chips and salsa. Take-out only.

Pack #3

Pack #3

$59.95

Choice of 2 appetizers, 3 sides (quart), 8 entrees, and 8 caramel churros. Includes chips and salsa. Take-out only.

Margaritas (Takeout)

Margarita Rocks

Margarita Rocks

$8.45

Tosco 100% Blue Agave Tequila and House Crafted Margarita Mix

Cadillac

Cadillac

$9.45

Tosco 100% Blue Agave Tequila, House Crafted Margarita Mix, and Orange Liqueur

House Skinny

House Skinny

$8.95

Jose Cuervo Trad Silver, Organic Agave Nectar and Lime Juice

Cucumber Jalapeno

$12.45

Maestro Dobel Diamante, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Organic Agave Nectar Lime Juice

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$12.45

Maestro Dobel Sllver, Pineapple Juice, Cilantro, Organic Agave Nectar Lime Juice

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving the Newport-Mesa community for 50 years! Thank you for supporting our small business.

296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

