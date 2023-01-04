A map showing the location of Taco Stand Costa Mesa 2981 Bristol St. suite B-2View gallery

Taco Stand Costa Mesa 2981 Bristol St. suite B-2

review star

No reviews yet

2981 Bristol St. suite B-2

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TACOS

AL PASTOR TACO

AL PASTOR TACO

$3.49

ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA

BAJA TACO

BAJA TACO

$3.59

BATTERED FISH, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE SALSA

CAMARON TACO

CAMARON TACO

$3.95

GRILLED SHRIMP, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA

CARNE ASADA TACO

CARNE ASADA TACO

$3.95

FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

MUSHROOM TACO

MUSHROOM TACO

$3.29

SUATEED MUSHROOMS WITH GRILLED ONIONS GARLIC CILANTRO MIX, AVOCADO, SALSA MILD

NOPAL TACO

NOPAL TACO

$3.29

CACTUS, MELTED CHEESE, TOMATO, AVOCADO, CILANTRO SALSA

PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)

PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)

$3.95

GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA

POLLO ASADO TACO

POLLO ASADO TACO

$3.49

FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN, CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

SONORA TACO

$4.99

FLOUR TORTILLA, FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), MELTED CHEESE, BEANS, CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

BURRITOS

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$8.89

ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.99

BEAN AND CHEESE

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$9.19

FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), MELTED CHEESE, TOMATO, FRIES, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD, SOUR CREAM

CAMARON BURRITO

$9.49

GRILLED SHRIMP, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$9.49

FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

MAR Y TIERRA BURRITO

MAR Y TIERRA BURRITO

$10.29

GRILLED SHRIMP WITH ANGUS STEAK, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA

MUSHROOM BURRITO

$7.69

SUATEED MUSHROOMS WITH GRILLED ONIONS GARLIC CILANTRO MIX, AVOCADO, SALSA MILD

PESCADO BURRITO

$9.49

GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA

POLLO ASADO BURRITO

$8.89

FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN, TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD

VOLCAN

VOLCAN CARNE

VOLCAN CARNE

$5.09
VOLCAN PASTOR

VOLCAN PASTOR

$5.09

QUESADILLAS

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$8.79

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

CAMARON QUESADILLA

$9.49

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED SHRIMP AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$9.59

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.99

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$8.29

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SUATEED MUSHROOMS WITH GRILLED ONIONS GARLIC CILANTRO MIX. SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA

POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA

$8.79

ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED CHICKEN AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO

EXTRAS

1LB BAG CHIPS

$3.00

1 POUND OF OUR FRESH HAND MADE CHIPS

CARNE ASADA FRIES

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$9.65

FLAMED GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), FRIES, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM & CHEESE

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$5.99

FRESH MADE CHIPS WITH GUACAMOLE

CHURROS

$3.50
CORN ON THE COB

CORN ON THE COB

$3.50

GRILLED CORN SERVED WITH MAYONNAISE, COTIJA AND CHILI POWDER

MAR Y TIERRA FRIES

MAR Y TIERRA FRIES

$10.65

GRILLED SHRIMP WITH FLAMED GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), FRIES, GUACAMOLE, CHIPOTLE SAUCE & CHEESE

PLAIN CHIPS

$2.29

SIDE OF CHIPS

SIDES

SIDE BEANS

$2.09

SIDE RICE

$2.09

SIDE GUAC 1.5oz

$1.99

SIDE FRIES

$3.45

SIDE SALSA

$3.00

8oz

SIDE MEAT

$3.99

SIDE TORTILLA

$1.29

PICO DE GALLO

$0.24

NA BEV

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.00

MEX COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

FANTA ORANGE

$3.50

DASANI

$2.50

SPRITE

$3.50

SIDRAL

$3.50

MINERAGUA

$3.50

SANGRIA

$3.50

JAMAICA

$3.50

HORCHATA

$3.50

HONEST TEA

$3.50

RETAIL

HATS

$27.99

SOCKS SM/MED

$15.00

SOCKS LG/XL

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hecho a Mano

Location

2981 Bristol St. suite B-2, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Vitaly Caffe - Costa Mesa at The Camp - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2937 Bristol St Suite B103 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Bred Hot Chicken - 2930 Bristol st. Suite A104
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Bristol st. Suite A104 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Habana - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Barbonzai Lebanese Eatery - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Bristol St C104 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
891 Baker Street B21 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Gunwhale Ales - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2960 Randolph Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Costa Mesa

The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
ALS NEW YORK CAFE
orange star4.6 • 4,338
1673 Irvine Ave B Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Arc Food & Libations
orange star4.5 • 3,291
3321 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,625
1420 Baker St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Costa Mesa)
orange star4.9 • 2,396
615 W 19TH ST COSTA MESA, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Beach Pit BBQ - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,201
1676 Tustin Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Costa Mesa
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
No reviews yet
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston