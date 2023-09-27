Curry Rice

Our Curry: Our signature curry sauce is meticulously prepared using our special blend of spices, fresh fruits, and vegetables. The slow-cooking and resting process of more than 24-hours brings out the rich and deep flavors of the ingredients. With its base in vegetables and spices, our curry sauce is also vegetarian-friendly. Our Katsu: Our katsu meat is carefully tenderized, seasoned, then hand battered and coated with panko bread crumbs before being skillfully fried to a golden-brown finish. The result is a crunchy, tender, and savory cutlet that pairs harmoniously with our curry sauce.