Ramen Zetton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tokyo Katsu Curry is a cozy casual dining restaurant that takes pride in offering authentic Japanese Curry Rice and Katsu Curry. Our star attraction is our house-made curry sauce, carefully crafted with a medley of vegetables, fruits, and a secret blend of spices. It's a recipe that's been perfected over time to deliver a delightful fusion of flavors.
Location
735 Baker Street Suite B, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vitaly Caffe - Costa Mesa at The Camp - Costa Mesa
No Reviews
2937 Bristol St Suite B103 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurant