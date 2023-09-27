Curry Rice

Our Curry: Our signature curry sauce is meticulously prepared using our special blend of spices, fresh fruits, and vegetables. The slow-cooking and resting process of more than 24-hours brings out the rich and deep flavors of the ingredients. With its base in vegetables and spices, our curry sauce is also vegetarian-friendly. Our Katsu: Our katsu meat is carefully tenderized, seasoned, then hand battered and coated with panko bread crumbs before being skillfully fried to a golden-brown finish. The result is a crunchy, tender, and savory cutlet that pairs harmoniously with our curry sauce.
Chicken Katsu Curry

$15.50

Signature curry sauce over rice. Tender and Crispy Panko breaded Chicken Katsu. Our Curry Sauce is vegan-friendly. (Allergen - Curry Sauce: Wheat, Soy) (Allergen - Chicken Katsu: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Pork Katsu Curry

$16.50

Signature curry sauce over rice. Tender and Crispy Panko breaded Pork Katsu. Our Curry Sauce is vegan-friendly. (Allergen - Curry Sauce: Wheat, Soy) (Allergen - Pork Katsu: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Tofu Katsu Curry

$15.50

Signature curry sauce over rice. Seasoned and Crispy and Soft Tofu Katsu. Our Curry Sauce is vegan-friendly. (Allergen - Curry Sauce: Wheat, Soy) (Allergen - Tofu Katsu: Wheat, Soy)

Shrimp Katsu Curry

$16.50

Signature curry sauce over rice. Crispy Panko breaded Shrimp Katsu. Our Curry Sauce is vegan-friendly. (Allergen - Curry Sauce: Wheat, Soy) (Allergen - Shrimp Katsu: Wheat, Soy, Shellfish)

Sausage Curry

$15.50

Signature curry sauce over rice. Crispy and Savory Sausage. Our Curry Sauce is vegan-friendly. (Allergen - Curry Sauce: Wheat, Soy) (Allergen - Sausage: Soy, Milk)

Potato Croquette Curry

$15.00

Signature curry sauce over rice. Crispy Panko breaded Potato Croquette. Our Curry Sauce is vegan-friendly. (Allergen - Curry Sauce: Wheat, Soy) (Allergen - Croquette: Wheat, Soy)

Mix Vegetable Curry

$15.50

Signature curry sauce over rice. Assortment of Mixed Vegetables. Our Curry Sauce is vegan-friendly. (Allergen - Curry Sauce: Wheat, Soy) (Allergen - Mix Vegetable: Soy)

Plain Curry

$12.00

Signature curry sauce over rice. Our Curry Sauce is vegan-friendly. (Allergen - Curry Sauce: Wheat, Soy)

Curry Udon

Curry Udon - Chicken Katsu

$16.95

Signature curry udon soup over chewy Udon noodle. Tender and Crispy Panko breaded Chicken Katsu. Our curry udon soup is vegan-friendly. (Allergen - Curry Udon Soup: Wheat, Soy) (Allergen - Chicken Katsu: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Curry Udon - Mix Vegetable

$16.95

Signature curry udon soup over chewy Udon noodle. Assortment of Mixed Vegetables. Our curry udon soup is vegan-friendly. (Allergen - Curry Udon Soup: Wheat, Soy) (Allergen - Mix Vegetable: Soy)

Toppings

Chicken Katsu

$4.50
Pork Katsu

$5.50
Tofu Katsu (1pc)

$1.50
Shrimp Katsu (1pc)

$2.00
Sausage (1pc)

$1.50
Croquette (1pc)

$1.75
Mix Vegetable

$4.50
Cheese

$1.50
Soft Boiled Egg

$1.50
Fukujinzuke (Japanese Pickled Radish)

$0.80

Extra Curry Sauce

$2.50

Extra Rice

$2.00