Brewpubs & Breweries

Salty Bear Brewing Co

132 Reviews

$$

2948 Randolph Ave

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Popular Items

I Was Inverted WC IPA
Roly Poly IPA

Beer

Aloha Guava Kolsch

$11.14

Easy Like A Sunday Morning Wheat

$11.14

El Oso Lima Lager

$11.14

Gimme The Loot Hazy

$12.99

Hello Sunshine Porter

$11.14

Huckleberry Seltzer

$11.14

I Was Inverted WC IPA

$12.99

More Cow Bells Cold IPA

$12.99

Pomegranate Super Seltzer

$11.14

Roly Poly IPA

$12.99

Strong Like Bear Imperial Lager

$11.14

Sundown Stout

$11.14

Tomorrow's Hangover Hazy

$12.99

Ube Coconut Ale

$11.14Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Get Crowlers to-go and enjoy!

2948 Randolph Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

