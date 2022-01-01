- Home
- /
- Garden Grove
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Garden Grove Tap Room
Garden Grove Tap Room
No reviews yet
12900 Euclid St Unit 115
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
NA Beverages
Beachwood Cans / Bottles
28 Haze Later 4-Pack 16oz CANS
HAZY IPA- 6.8% ABV Honing our survival skills, we brewed this beer with enough hops to cure a zombie! 28 Haze Later is fermented with a new proprietary yeast and hopped at over 6 pounds per barrel with Mosaic, Citra, & Galaxy.
Amalgamator 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.
Bourbon BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE
SCOTTISH-STYLE "WEE HEAVY" SCOTCH ALE AGED IN BOURBON BARRELS- 13% ABV Full Malted Jacket is a Scottish-Style "wee heavy" Scotch Ale. Rich, malty, and brewed with heirloom Scottish barley, this beer was aged in sturdy American bourbon barrels for one year. Accents of vanilla and toasted oak meld seamlessly with notes of rich toffee and caramel.
Citraholic 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV Hopheads rejoice! Citraholic is a "modern" West Coast-Style IPA that's focused on Citra, one of our favorite new American hop varieties. Brewed with an abundance of Citra hops, we also blend in Warrior, Columbus, and Simcoe in the kettle for good measure. Citraholic is double dry hopped for two weeks with an abundance of Citra (and a touch of Columbus) imparting heavy aromas of citrus & tropical fruits with melon and gooseberry nuances. A base of American 2-row malt and scatterings of light British caramel malt create the perfect foundation for this unique and powerfully pungent IPA. You asked for it and we were happy to deliver!
Fizzical Passion Fruit 6-Pack 12oz CANS
HARD SELTZER- 5.0% The Fizzical series is our introduction to brewing hard seltzer at Beachwood. It is a clean, crisp and refreshing beverage with lively carbonation and extremely low residual sugar, and it's gluten free! Fizzical Passion Fruit is flavored with natural passion fruit extract.
Hayabusa 6-Pack 12oz CANS
LAGER- 5.3% ABV Hayabusa is an ultra-crisp and refreshing Japanese-style lager made with American barley, Canadian pilsner, toasted flaked rice and German Hallertau Mittelfruh hops.
LBC IPA 6-Pack 12oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV LBC IPA is a legit west coast-style India Pale Ale brewed to celebrate our famous home in the City of Long Beach. A large dose of kettle and dry "C-Hops" give this beer a juicy flavor profile with a dank & sticky aroma.
Mixed IPA Citraholic/Amalgamator 4-Pack 16oz CANS
Can't decide if you want Amalgamator or Citraholic? We've got you covered with this split 4-pack, so now you don't have to decide! Two (2) 16oz cans of Amalgamator (7.1% ABV) and two (2) 16oz cans Citraholic (7.1% ABV).
Mocha Machine 4-Pack 12oz CANS
IMPERIAL CHOCOLATE COFFEE PORTER- 9.2% ABV Mocha Machine is a well-engineered endeavor in massive aromatics and rich flavors. Brewed with an array British and German malts, this burly brew is infused with masterfully roasted coffee from Portola Coffee Lab in Costa Mesa, CA. It is then aged on cacao nibs from Ecuador, adding an awesomely deep dimension of fudge.
Rye BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE
SCOTTISH-STYLE "WEE HEAVY" SCOTCH ALE AGED IN RYE BARRELS- 13% ABV|Rich, malty, and brewed with heirloom Scottish barley, this beer was aged in American Rye barrels for one year. This fine liquid effortlessly combines notes of dark fruit, vanilla and toffee.
Sadie 12oz BOTTLE
BARREL AGED DARK ALE- 12.0% ABV Sadie is an expressive dark ale that was carefully aged in bourbon barrels for one year. Rich caramel and vanilla flavors are carefully intertwined with delicate notes of oak and toasted oats.
Simcoast to Coast 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV 100% Simcoe hops!
Blendery Bottles
Cactus Coolship 500ml BOTTLES
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINEAPPLE, KUMQUAT, AND APRICOT- 6.7% ABV Lambic inspired spontaneous base beer 12-16 months old, refermented in oak barrels with a blend of pineapple, kumquat, and Dreamcot apricots.
Come In Grape, Your Time is Up GEWURZTRAMINER 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH GEWURZTRAMINER GRAPES- 8.6% ABV This blend has aromas of roses, lychee, apple and light citrus notes that leads into flavors of stone fruit, citrus and pear with a slight minerality. This sparkling wine grape beer has soft acidity, light crisp fruity flavors and a clean, dry finish.
Come In Grape, Your Time is Up MERLOT 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH MERLOT GRAPES- 9% ABV This blend has aromas of jammy strawberry, cherry, and soft oak. The flavors are a mirror of the aroma with dark fruits in the forefront and soft oak with light herbaceous notes in the background. This sparkling wine grape beer has pleasant acidity, soft tannins and a dry, fruity finish.
Constancy of Change 500ml BOTTLES
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE w/ PIXIE MANDARIN AND FIVE SPICE- 6.5% ABV This beer pours a bright gold color with nice carbonation. The aromas are a complex mix of savory and sweet aromatics consisting of candied citrus peel, bay leaf, pine, mint, and brown sugar. The flavor is intense expression of oranges and stone fruit woven together with earthy baking spices with a touch of funk and oak. The beer is medium bodied with a pleasant acidity and an array of textures across the palate; savory, sweet, soft bitterness and tingly sensation from the szechuan peppercorns. The finish is dry and long lasting with baking spices and citrus lingering
Coolship Chaos - Pinot Noir Grapes 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINOT NOIR GRAPES- 6.4% ABV
Coolship Chaos - Raspberries, Blueberries, and Vanilla 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH RASPBERRY, BLUEBERRY, AND VANILLA- 6.4% ABV
Coolship Chaos - Red Currants 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH RED CURRANTS- 7% ABV
Coolship Chaos with Elderberry 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH ELDERBERRIES- 6.4% ABV
Cuvee Wallingford 500ml BOTTLES
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE w/ PEACHES AND APRICOTS, 3 YEAR BLEND- 6.5% ABV This blend consists of 3 oak barrels between 16 and 39 months old. These three barrels were carefully selected from over 60 oak barrels to create an amazing blend perfect for peaches & apricots.
Dia de los Mangos 500ml BOTTLES
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH MANGO, TAMARIND, AND CHILIS- 6.8% ABV Inspired by the unique flavors of Mexican candy, Dia de Los Mangos is a blend of one year old barrels aged on mango and tamarind for 8 weeks and infused with Ancho, Aleppo, Aji Amarillo, Guajillo, and Habanero Chili. Aromatics of chili dominate while mango and funk ethereally float through your olfactory. Tropical fruit flavors follow backed by a solid lactic acidity, finishing spicy while staying pleasantly drinkable. A unique beer to say the least.
Dia de los Pina 500ml BOTTLES
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINEAPPLE, TAMARIND, AND CHILIS- 6.8% ABV Fresh bright sweet pineapple on the nose layered with citrus and subtle chili notes. The flavor follows the nose with tart pineapple, earthy tamarind, nice acid and finishes dry with light lingering heat.
Funk Yeah 2021 500ml BOTTLE
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE- 6.5% ABV Funk Yeah is our gueuze inspired beer that is blended once each year using carefully selected barrels ranging from 1 to 3+ years old. We hold nothing back to make this blend each year using beer made with house culture, spontaneous beer and wort that was in the coolship and then pitched into to find the perfect blend of acidity and character.
Funk Yeah Nectarine 2021 500ml BOTTLE
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE WITH NECTARINES- 6.5% ABV The aroma spills out of the glass with intense sweet nectarines, subtle funk, and earthiness. On the palate, flavors of juicy nectarine flesh and fuzzy skins take over with subtle funk and salinity softly blended in. The finish is dry, fruity and mouthwatering with sweet nectarines lingering on the palate.
Infinite Resonance 500ml BOTTLES
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE w/ STAR RUBY GRAPEFRUIT AND SALT- 6.5% ABV This beer pours pale gold color with spritzy carbonation. The aroma of juicy grapefruit jumps out of the glass with only faint hints of stone fruit and earthy funk underneath. The flavor is grapefruit zest and salty minerality upfront with a solid oak presence and savory finish. The beer is medium bodied with a mouth watering salinity, restrained acid profile, light bitterness and a dry finish
Solely Masumoto 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE NATURALLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PEACHES- 6.5% ABV This blend was created with only the natural flora found on Masumoto stone fruit. Sixty pounds of peaches were split into six oak barrels of Lambic-inspired wort and left to ferment and age for 18 months. The barrels were blended together after which we packaged a third of the blend to create Solely Masumoto.
Strawberry Provence 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE w/ STRAWBERRY- 6.2% ABV Strawberry Provence has quickly become a Blendery favorite! A blend of one year old lambic-inspired base beer, aged on three pounds per gallon of whole frozen strawberries for two months, and a touch of Herbes de Provence added right before packaging. With big jammy strawberry aromas, there's no mistaking what fruit we used in this beer. Sweet, tart, and funky, with slight notes of fresh herbs on the finish that compliments that juicy strawberry character.
The Dream 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE WITH GUAVA, MANGO, PASSION FRUIT, PINEAPPLE, AND STRAWBERRIES- 6.5% ABV The Dream is a beautiful and complex blend of tropical flavors and aromas. We refermented each of the five fruit components on our one year old lambic inspired base separately to carefully bring each component together in delicate balance. Vibrant glowing orange in appearance, massive fruit aromatics literally spill from the glass in waves with each of the fruits flowing into the next. On the palate bright sweet tropical flavors and satisfying acidity is followed by a dry finish and classic Blendery funk.
We Are Who We Pretend To Be 500ml BOTTLE
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE- 6.6% ABV Gueuze Inspired Sour Ale Spontaneously fermented and aged in oak barrels Blend of 1, 2 & 3-year old barrels.
Beachwood Crowlers
28 Haze Later 32oz CROWLER
HAZY IPA- 6.8% ABV Honing our survival skills, we brewed this beer with enough hops to cure a zombie! 28 Haze Later is fermented with a new proprietary yeast and hopped at over 6 pounds per barrel with Mosaic, Citra, & Galaxy.
Amalgamator 32oz CROWLER
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.
Beachwood Blonde 32oz CROWLER
BLONDE ALE- 5.5% ABV A traditional American blonde ale brewed with American 2-row malt and imported German hops. Delicately hopped, light in body, and very refreshing with a clean finish.
Citraholic 32oz CROWLER
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% Hopheads rejoice! Citraholic is a "modern" West Coast-Style IPA that's focused on Citra, one of our favorite new American hop varieties. Brewed with an abundance of Citra hops, we also blend in Warrior, Columbus, and Simcoe in the kettle for good measure. Citraholic is double dry hopped for two weeks with an abundance of Citra (and a touch of Columbus) imparting heavy aromas of citrus & tropical fruits with melon and gooseberry nuances. A base of American 2-row malt and scatterings of light British caramel malt create the perfect foundation for this unique and powerfully pungent IPA. You asked for it and we were happy to deliver!
Fizzical Guava 32oz CROWLER
HARD SELTZER- 5.0% ABV The Fizzical series is our introduction to brewing hard seltzer at Beachwood. It is a clean, crisp and refreshing beverage with lively carbonation and extremely low residual sugar, and it's gluten free! Fizzical Passion Fruit is flavored with natural passion fruit extract.
Fruit Blast Boingo 32oz CROWLER
TART FRUIT ALE- 8.2% ABV Juicy flavors of grape, orange, strawberry, apples, and citrus. Contains lactose.
Hayabusa 32oz CROWLER
LAGER- 5.3% ABV Hayabusa is an ultra-crisp and refreshing Japanese-style lager made with American barley, Canadian pilsner, toasted flaked rice and German Hallertau Mittelfruh hops.
Hef Leppard 32oz CROWLER
BAVARIAN-STYLE HEFEWEIZEN 5.1% ABV Hef Leppard is a traditional Bavarian-style weizen with its roots in strong German brewing traditions. A base of German wheat, pilsner, and Munich malts, give this beer a soft and wheaty foundation. Fermented with our favorite Bavarian yeast, delicate aromas of clove combine with floral German hops to round out this delicately refreshing beer.
James 32oz CROWLER
AMERICAN BROWN ALE- 6.0% "James" is a soulful and well-hopped American brown ale. A base of American 2-row malt is layered with British caramel and chocolate malts, creating a complex maltiness that leads into a toasted chocolate finish. Chinook, Columbus, Centennial, and Cascade hops provide a citrusy balance, while a silky mouthfeel rounds out the show. Hey! Bronze Award at 2012 San Diego International Beer Competition
So. . . Smoothie! 32oz CROWLER
SMOOTHIE STYLE ALE - 6.5% ABV So... Smoothie is an explosion of fresh strawberries in this massively fruit-infused, luscious ale. Contains Lactose.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
12900 Euclid St Unit 115, Garden Grove, CA 92840