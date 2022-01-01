Garden Grove Tap Room imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Garden Grove Tap Room

review star

No reviews yet

12900 Euclid St Unit 115

Garden Grove, CA 92840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverages

Water

$2.00

Beachwood Cans / Bottles

WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% Brewed with 100% Beachwood selected hops featuring Simcoe, Mosaic, and Citra varieties.
28 Haze Later 4-Pack 16oz CANS

28 Haze Later 4-Pack 16oz CANS

$15.99

HAZY IPA- 6.8% ABV Honing our survival skills, we brewed this beer with enough hops to cure a zombie! 28 Haze Later is fermented with a new proprietary yeast and hopped at over 6 pounds per barrel with Mosaic, Citra, & Galaxy.

Amalgamator 4-Pack 16oz CANS

Amalgamator 4-Pack 16oz CANS

$13.99

WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.

Bourbon BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE

Bourbon BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE

$11.99

SCOTTISH-STYLE "WEE HEAVY" SCOTCH ALE AGED IN BOURBON BARRELS- 13% ABV Full Malted Jacket is a Scottish-Style "wee heavy" Scotch Ale. Rich, malty, and brewed with heirloom Scottish barley, this beer was aged in sturdy American bourbon barrels for one year. Accents of vanilla and toasted oak meld seamlessly with notes of rich toffee and caramel.

Citraholic 4-Pack 16oz CANS

Citraholic 4-Pack 16oz CANS

$13.99

WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV Hopheads rejoice! Citraholic is a "modern" West Coast-Style IPA that's focused on Citra, one of our favorite new American hop varieties. Brewed with an abundance of Citra hops, we also blend in Warrior, Columbus, and Simcoe in the kettle for good measure. Citraholic is double dry hopped for two weeks with an abundance of Citra (and a touch of Columbus) imparting heavy aromas of citrus & tropical fruits with melon and gooseberry nuances. A base of American 2-row malt and scatterings of light British caramel malt create the perfect foundation for this unique and powerfully pungent IPA. You asked for it and we were happy to deliver!

Fizzical Passion Fruit 6-Pack 12oz CANS

Fizzical Passion Fruit 6-Pack 12oz CANS

$10.99

HARD SELTZER- 5.0% The Fizzical series is our introduction to brewing hard seltzer at Beachwood. It is a clean, crisp and refreshing beverage with lively carbonation and extremely low residual sugar, and it's gluten free! Fizzical Passion Fruit is flavored with natural passion fruit extract.

Hayabusa 6-Pack 12oz CANS

Hayabusa 6-Pack 12oz CANS

$10.99

LAGER- 5.3% ABV Hayabusa is an ultra-crisp and refreshing Japanese-style lager made with American barley, Canadian pilsner, toasted flaked rice and German Hallertau Mittelfruh hops.

LBC IPA 6-Pack 12oz CANS

LBC IPA 6-Pack 12oz CANS

$11.99

WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV LBC IPA is a legit west coast-style India Pale Ale brewed to celebrate our famous home in the City of Long Beach. A large dose of kettle and dry "C-Hops" give this beer a juicy flavor profile with a dank & sticky aroma.

Mixed IPA Citraholic/Amalgamator 4-Pack 16oz CANS

Mixed IPA Citraholic/Amalgamator 4-Pack 16oz CANS

$13.99

Can't decide if you want Amalgamator or Citraholic? We've got you covered with this split 4-pack, so now you don't have to decide! Two (2) 16oz cans of Amalgamator (7.1% ABV) and two (2) 16oz cans Citraholic (7.1% ABV).

Mocha Machine 4-Pack 12oz CANS

Mocha Machine 4-Pack 12oz CANS

$12.99

IMPERIAL CHOCOLATE COFFEE PORTER- 9.2% ABV Mocha Machine is a well-engineered endeavor in massive aromatics and rich flavors. Brewed with an array British and German malts, this burly brew is infused with masterfully roasted coffee from Portola Coffee Lab in Costa Mesa, CA. It is then aged on cacao nibs from Ecuador, adding an awesomely deep dimension of fudge.

Rye BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE

Rye BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE

$11.99

SCOTTISH-STYLE "WEE HEAVY" SCOTCH ALE AGED IN RYE BARRELS- 13% ABV|Rich, malty, and brewed with heirloom Scottish barley, this beer was aged in American Rye barrels for one year. This fine liquid effortlessly combines notes of dark fruit, vanilla and toffee.

Sadie 12oz BOTTLE

Sadie 12oz BOTTLE

$10.99

BARREL AGED DARK ALE- 12.0% ABV Sadie is an expressive dark ale that was carefully aged in bourbon barrels for one year. Rich caramel and vanilla flavors are carefully intertwined with delicate notes of oak and toasted oats.

Simcoast to Coast 4-Pack 16oz CANS

Simcoast to Coast 4-Pack 16oz CANS

$13.99

WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV 100% Simcoe hops!

Blendery Bottles

Cactus Coolship 500ml BOTTLES

$18.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINEAPPLE, KUMQUAT, AND APRICOT- 6.7% ABV Lambic inspired spontaneous base beer 12-16 months old, refermented in oak barrels with a blend of pineapple, kumquat, and Dreamcot apricots.

Come In Grape, Your Time is Up GEWURZTRAMINER 500mL BOTTLE

Come In Grape, Your Time is Up GEWURZTRAMINER 500mL BOTTLE

$14.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH GEWURZTRAMINER GRAPES- 8.6% ABV This blend has aromas of roses, lychee, apple and light citrus notes that leads into flavors of stone fruit, citrus and pear with a slight minerality. This sparkling wine grape beer has soft acidity, light crisp fruity flavors and a clean, dry finish.

Come In Grape, Your Time is Up MERLOT 500mL BOTTLE

Come In Grape, Your Time is Up MERLOT 500mL BOTTLE

$14.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH MERLOT GRAPES- 9% ABV This blend has aromas of jammy strawberry, cherry, and soft oak. The flavors are a mirror of the aroma with dark fruits in the forefront and soft oak with light herbaceous notes in the background. This sparkling wine grape beer has pleasant acidity, soft tannins and a dry, fruity finish.

Constancy of Change 500ml BOTTLES

Constancy of Change 500ml BOTTLES

$14.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE w/ PIXIE MANDARIN AND FIVE SPICE- 6.5% ABV This beer pours a bright gold color with nice carbonation. The aromas are a complex mix of savory and sweet aromatics consisting of candied citrus peel, bay leaf, pine, mint, and brown sugar. The flavor is intense expression of oranges and stone fruit woven together with earthy baking spices with a touch of funk and oak. The beer is medium bodied with a pleasant acidity and an array of textures across the palate; savory, sweet, soft bitterness and tingly sensation from the szechuan peppercorns. The finish is dry and long lasting with baking spices and citrus lingering

Coolship Chaos - Pinot Noir Grapes 500ml BOTTLE

Coolship Chaos - Pinot Noir Grapes 500ml BOTTLE

$18.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINOT NOIR GRAPES- 6.4% ABV

Coolship Chaos - Raspberries, Blueberries, and Vanilla 500ml BOTTLE

$18.00Out of stock

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH RASPBERRY, BLUEBERRY, AND VANILLA- 6.4% ABV

Coolship Chaos - Red Currants 500ml BOTTLE

$18.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH RED CURRANTS- 7% ABV

Coolship Chaos with Elderberry 500ml BOTTLE

$18.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH ELDERBERRIES- 6.4% ABV

Cuvee Wallingford 500ml BOTTLES

Cuvee Wallingford 500ml BOTTLES

$18.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE w/ PEACHES AND APRICOTS, 3 YEAR BLEND- 6.5% ABV This blend consists of 3 oak barrels between 16 and 39 months old. These three barrels were carefully selected from over 60 oak barrels to create an amazing blend perfect for peaches & apricots.

Dia de los Mangos 500ml BOTTLES

Dia de los Mangos 500ml BOTTLES

$14.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH MANGO, TAMARIND, AND CHILIS- 6.8% ABV Inspired by the unique flavors of Mexican candy, Dia de Los Mangos is a blend of one year old barrels aged on mango and tamarind for 8 weeks and infused with Ancho, Aleppo, Aji Amarillo, Guajillo, and Habanero Chili. Aromatics of chili dominate while mango and funk ethereally float through your olfactory. Tropical fruit flavors follow backed by a solid lactic acidity, finishing spicy while staying pleasantly drinkable. A unique beer to say the least.

Dia de los Pina 500ml BOTTLES

Dia de los Pina 500ml BOTTLES

$14.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINEAPPLE, TAMARIND, AND CHILIS- 6.8% ABV Fresh bright sweet pineapple on the nose layered with citrus and subtle chili notes. The flavor follows the nose with tart pineapple, earthy tamarind, nice acid and finishes dry with light lingering heat.

Funk Yeah 2021 500ml BOTTLE

Funk Yeah 2021 500ml BOTTLE

$19.00

GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE- 6.5% ABV Funk Yeah is our gueuze inspired beer that is blended once each year using carefully selected barrels ranging from 1 to 3+ years old. We hold nothing back to make this blend each year using beer made with house culture, spontaneous beer and wort that was in the coolship and then pitched into to find the perfect blend of acidity and character.

Funk Yeah Nectarine 2021 500ml BOTTLE

Funk Yeah Nectarine 2021 500ml BOTTLE

$20.00

GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE WITH NECTARINES- 6.5% ABV The aroma spills out of the glass with intense sweet nectarines, subtle funk, and earthiness. On the palate, flavors of juicy nectarine flesh and fuzzy skins take over with subtle funk and salinity softly blended in. The finish is dry, fruity and mouthwatering with sweet nectarines lingering on the palate.

Infinite Resonance 500ml BOTTLES

Infinite Resonance 500ml BOTTLES

$14.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE w/ STAR RUBY GRAPEFRUIT AND SALT- 6.5% ABV This beer pours pale gold color with spritzy carbonation. The aroma of juicy grapefruit jumps out of the glass with only faint hints of stone fruit and earthy funk underneath. The flavor is grapefruit zest and salty minerality upfront with a solid oak presence and savory finish. The beer is medium bodied with a mouth watering salinity, restrained acid profile, light bitterness and a dry finish

Solely Masumoto 500ml BOTTLE

$17.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE NATURALLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PEACHES- 6.5% ABV This blend was created with only the natural flora found on Masumoto stone fruit. Sixty pounds of peaches were split into six oak barrels of Lambic-inspired wort and left to ferment and age for 18 months. The barrels were blended together after which we packaged a third of the blend to create Solely Masumoto.

Strawberry Provence 500ml BOTTLE

Strawberry Provence 500ml BOTTLE

$14.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE w/ STRAWBERRY- 6.2% ABV Strawberry Provence has quickly become a Blendery favorite! A blend of one year old lambic-inspired base beer, aged on three pounds per gallon of whole frozen strawberries for two months, and a touch of Herbes de Provence added right before packaging. With big jammy strawberry aromas, there's no mistaking what fruit we used in this beer. Sweet, tart, and funky, with slight notes of fresh herbs on the finish that compliments that juicy strawberry character.

The Dream 500ml BOTTLE

The Dream 500ml BOTTLE

$14.00

BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE WITH GUAVA, MANGO, PASSION FRUIT, PINEAPPLE, AND STRAWBERRIES- 6.5% ABV The Dream is a beautiful and complex blend of tropical flavors and aromas. We refermented each of the five fruit components on our one year old lambic inspired base separately to carefully bring each component together in delicate balance. Vibrant glowing orange in appearance, massive fruit aromatics literally spill from the glass in waves with each of the fruits flowing into the next. On the palate bright sweet tropical flavors and satisfying acidity is followed by a dry finish and classic Blendery funk.

We Are Who We Pretend To Be 500ml BOTTLE

We Are Who We Pretend To Be 500ml BOTTLE

$22.00

GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE- 6.6% ABV Gueuze Inspired Sour Ale Spontaneously fermented and aged in oak barrels Blend of 1, 2 & 3-year old barrels.

Beachwood Crowlers

28 Haze Later 32oz CROWLER

28 Haze Later 32oz CROWLER

$13.50

HAZY IPA- 6.8% ABV Honing our survival skills, we brewed this beer with enough hops to cure a zombie! 28 Haze Later is fermented with a new proprietary yeast and hopped at over 6 pounds per barrel with Mosaic, Citra, & Galaxy.

Amalgamator 32oz CROWLER

Amalgamator 32oz CROWLER

$10.50

WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.

Beachwood Blonde 32oz CROWLER

Beachwood Blonde 32oz CROWLER

$10.50

BLONDE ALE- 5.5% ABV A traditional American blonde ale brewed with American 2-row malt and imported German hops. Delicately hopped, light in body, and very refreshing with a clean finish.

Citraholic 32oz CROWLER

Citraholic 32oz CROWLER

$10.50

WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% Hopheads rejoice! Citraholic is a "modern" West Coast-Style IPA that's focused on Citra, one of our favorite new American hop varieties. Brewed with an abundance of Citra hops, we also blend in Warrior, Columbus, and Simcoe in the kettle for good measure. Citraholic is double dry hopped for two weeks with an abundance of Citra (and a touch of Columbus) imparting heavy aromas of citrus & tropical fruits with melon and gooseberry nuances. A base of American 2-row malt and scatterings of light British caramel malt create the perfect foundation for this unique and powerfully pungent IPA. You asked for it and we were happy to deliver!

Fizzical Guava 32oz CROWLER

Fizzical Guava 32oz CROWLER

$10.50

HARD SELTZER- 5.0% ABV The Fizzical series is our introduction to brewing hard seltzer at Beachwood. It is a clean, crisp and refreshing beverage with lively carbonation and extremely low residual sugar, and it's gluten free! Fizzical Passion Fruit is flavored with natural passion fruit extract.

Fruit Blast Boingo 32oz CROWLER

Fruit Blast Boingo 32oz CROWLER

$18.50

TART FRUIT ALE- 8.2% ABV Juicy flavors of grape, orange, strawberry, apples, and citrus. Contains lactose.

Hayabusa 32oz CROWLER

Hayabusa 32oz CROWLER

$10.50

LAGER- 5.3% ABV Hayabusa is an ultra-crisp and refreshing Japanese-style lager made with American barley, Canadian pilsner, toasted flaked rice and German Hallertau Mittelfruh hops.

Hef Leppard 32oz CROWLER

Hef Leppard 32oz CROWLER

$10.50

BAVARIAN-STYLE HEFEWEIZEN 5.1% ABV Hef Leppard is a traditional Bavarian-style weizen with its roots in strong German brewing traditions. A base of German wheat, pilsner, and Munich malts, give this beer a soft and wheaty foundation. Fermented with our favorite Bavarian yeast, delicate aromas of clove combine with floral German hops to round out this delicately refreshing beer.

James 32oz CROWLER

James 32oz CROWLER

$10.50

AMERICAN BROWN ALE- 6.0% "James" is a soulful and well-hopped American brown ale. A base of American 2-row malt is layered with British caramel and chocolate malts, creating a complex maltiness that leads into a toasted chocolate finish. Chinook, Columbus, Centennial, and Cascade hops provide a citrusy balance, while a silky mouthfeel rounds out the show. Hey! Bronze Award at 2012 San Diego International Beer Competition

So. . . Smoothie! 32oz CROWLER

$18.50

SMOOTHIE STYLE ALE - 6.5% ABV So... Smoothie is an explosion of fresh strawberries in this massively fruit-infused, luscious ale. Contains Lactose.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12900 Euclid St Unit 115, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Directions

Gallery
Garden Grove Tap Room image

Similar restaurants in your area

2210 E Orangewood Ave - Anaheim, CA 92806 - (714) 912-4015
orange starNo Reviews
2210 West Orangewood Avenue Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
Rad Beer Company - Rad Beer
orange starNo Reviews
1301 South Lewis Street Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Modern Times [Anaheim] - Leisuretown
orange starNo Reviews
549 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
orange star4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Bruery Tasting Room - Placentia - 717 Dunn Way
orange star4.5 • 1,082
717 Dunn Way Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Huntington Beach Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
7631 Woodwind Dr Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Garden Grove

Sabroso! Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 3,394
13129 Harbor Boulevard Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Royal Thai Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,229
13576 harbor blvd Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0245 - Garden Grove (Chapman)
orange star4.5 • 1,233
9811 Chapman Ave. Garden Grove, CA 92841
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2521-Garden Grove Blvd
orange star4.0 • 1,017
8899 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
The Wharf - Wharf GG
orange star4.2 • 753
12941 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
The Wild Crab - Wild Crab GG
orange star4.4 • 628
9730 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garden Grove
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston