Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vitaly Caffe - Costa Mesa at The Camp Costa Mesa

review star

No reviews yet

2937 Bristol St Suite B103

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Piadina Piadamera
Piadina Rimini
Chicken Soup

Yogurts

Yogurt Berries and Granola 5 Oz

$3.90

Yogurt, Berries and Granola 5Oz

Yogurt Berries and Granola 16 Oz

$6.80

Yogurt, Berries and Granola 16Oz

Fruit Bowls

Mixed fresh Fruit 16 Oz

$6.50
Rio

Rio

$9.30

Blend of Banana, Strawberry, Acai and Almond milk- Topped with Blueberry-Strawberry-Banana-Granola

Malaya

Malaya

$9.30

Blend of Mango Pear, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut milk. Topped with fresh Blueberry, strawberry, banana and Granola

Rubus

Rubus

$9.30

A Blend of Raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, banana, peanut butter. Topped with fresh blueberry, Strawberry, coconut shredded, Cocoa nibs, Granola

Waffles

Waffle

$6.40

Italian style Waffle (come with Maple syrup and other modifiers when requested)

Piadina

Centuries old Flat bread authentic recipe as made in Emilia Romagna. Made with 100% Organic Flour and Olive oil.

CUSTOM PIADINA

$12.90

Build your own custom Piadina Sandwich with Vitaly ingredients

PIADINA & SMALL SOUP COMBO

$15.00

A Piadina sandwich of your choice and a smaller size Soup for a perfect size light lunch or dinner

PIADINA & SMALL Mixed Green SALAD COMBO

$15.00

A Piadina sandwich of your choice and a smaller size Soup for a perfect size light lunch or dinner

Piadina Capri ( Vegetarian )

Piadina Capri ( Vegetarian )

$12.90

Sliced Roma tomato, Basil, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella.

Piadina Ciao Bella ( Bread and Chocolate )

$12.90

Piadina with Nutella. Ask for free Strawberry or Banana

Piadina Contadina

$12.90

Grilled chicken, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Romaine, Basil and Pesto

Piadina Filet Deluxe ( served Open Face )

Piadina Filet Deluxe ( served Open Face )

$18.40

Served Open Face as a Pizza, topped with a Filet Mignon Stripes, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Sweet Onion and Wild Arugula

Piadina Piadamera

$12.90

Low sodium Turkey slices, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Romaine Lettuce

Piadina Riccione( Vegetarian )

Piadina Riccione( Vegetarian )

$12.90

Italian Crescenza Soft Cheese and Wild Arugula.

Piadina Rimini

Piadina Rimini

$12.90

Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Roma tomato, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Wild Arugula.

Piadina Riva Bella

Piadina Riva Bella

$12.90

Wild Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Lemon slices, Capers, Chives.

Piadina San Marino

Piadina San Marino

$12.90

Prime Roast beef, Wild Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Italian Porcini Mushroom cream with Truffle

Piadina Valtellina

Piadina Valtellina

$12.90
Piadizza

Piadizza

$12.90

Pizza style made with our Piadina flat bread and topped with Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Shredded Mozzarella and Basil

Piadizza KIDS

$10.00

Kids Size Pizza style made with our Piadina and topped with Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Shredded Mozzarella and Basil

Cassone

Our famous Piadina Flat Bread filled and cooked as a pocket so the filling will come out warm as the bread.
Cassone Frico ( Vegan if Whole Wheat )

Cassone Frico ( Vegan if Whole Wheat )

$13.90

Frico ( Bell pepper, Sweet Onion, Roma tomato, Eggplant, zucchini all cooked in the oven)

Cassone Margherita ( vegetarian )

Cassone Margherita ( vegetarian )

$13.90

Pizza calzone style made with our Flat Bread Piadina and filled with Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato sauce, with option to add free spicy salame or Italian Sausage.

Cassone Nettuno

$13.90

Scrambled Eggs, Prosciutto Cotto (Ham), Spinach and Chard, Roma tomato, Mozzarella Shredded

Cassone Romagna Mia

$13.90

filled with 4 Cheeses : Crescenza Soft Cheese, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Provolone and Italian Sausage

Cassone Verdi ( vegetarian )

$13.90

Cooked Spinach and Chard , Shredded Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

Pasta

Hand Made fresh daily in Vitaly with Organic Flour
Fettuccine

Fettuccine

$18.50

Organic Hand Made Fettuccine (Tagliatelle) with a Sauce of your choice

Fettuccine Gluten Free

Fettuccine Gluten Free

$19.50

Enjoy our Gluten Free Hand made Pasta with a sauce of your choice

Gnocchi (Vegan if a with Vegan Sauce)

Gnocchi (Vegan if a with Vegan Sauce)

$16.90

Our Famous home made Potato and Organic Flour Italian Gnocchi with one sauce of your choice

KIDS Fettuccine

KIDS Fettuccine

$12.00

A smaller size for our smaller very important customers with one of the most popular kid sauces of your choice

KIDS Spaghetti

$12.00

KIDS Trofie (Vegan with a Vegan sauce)

$12.00

Hand Made Short pasta ( Vegan if with a Vegan Sauce )

Lasagne Bolognese

Lasagne Bolognese

$21.50

The original Bolognese Recipe with 5 layers of green pasta, bechamel, Parmigiano and Bolognese meat sauce

Ravioli Butternut Squash With Shaved Parmesan

$22.50

Ravioli Radicchio and Cheese

$23.00

Ravioli Ricotta and Spinach

$20.50

Available with Butter, Parm, and Sage OR Tomato Basil

Ravioli Seafood

$23.50

Filled with Lobster, Shrimps and Asparagus - Available with a Tomato Basil or Butter Parmesan sauces

Spaghetti

$18.50

Hand made Spaghetti with one of our most popular Spaghetti sauces of your choice

Spaghetti VESUVIO

$20.50

Spicy Spaghetti Hand made (contains eggs) with Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Red Pepper, basil

SQUID INK Taglioline

$23.50
TORTELLINI

TORTELLINI

$23.90

Ring shaped, hand made and filled one by one with a mix of very fine ground meats and cold cuts. The most Famous and precious Pasta of Bologna

Trofie Short Pasta (Vegan)

$18.50

Breads

Crescentine Basket HALF

$6.00

A basket for 1 of flat bread oil fried as per the Original Bolognese recipe

Crescentine Basket REGULAR FOR 2

Crescentine Basket REGULAR FOR 2

$10.80

A basket for 2 people of flat bread oil fried as per the Original Bolognese recipe

Piadina Single Classic Organic Flour

Piadina Single Classic Organic Flour

$2.80

Our signature flat bread original recipe from Emilia Romagna. Dough contains dairy ingredients

Piadina Single White Whole Wheat flour

$3.20

Our signature flat bread original recipe from Emilia Romagna . Dairy free ( contains Soy Milk )

Piadina Single Gluten Free

$3.80

Our signature flat bread original recipe from Emilia Romagna. Dairy free ( contain Almond Milk )

Appetizers and Salads

Bruschetta Cream Cheese & Salmon

$6.80

Bruschetta Crescenza Prosciutto

$6.80

Bruschetta Fresh Tomato Basil

$6.80

Burrata Mediterranea Salad

$18.40

Arugula, Burrata, Prosciutto di Parma, Cherry tomatoes - Come with a slice of Bread

Cutting Board Charcuterie & Cheese for 1

$17.00

Assorted Italian Cold Cuts ( prosciutto, mortadella, salame and more ) and Cheeses.

Cutting Board Charcut_Cheese for 2 or 3

Cutting Board Charcut_Cheese for 2 or 3

$32.50

Assorted Italian Cold Cuts ( prosciutto, mortadella, salame and more ) and Cheeses.

Eggplant (Melanzane) Parmigiana

$12.90Out of stock

Eggplants, Fresh Tomato , Onion, Basil, Eggs, Parmigiano, Mozzarella

Prosciutto e Melone

$15.90Out of stock
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$8.50

Oven Roasted Potatoes with olive oil, Garlic and Rosemary, Mediterranean style

Salad SHRIMPS

$18.30

Mixed salad, Arugula, griddle cooked Shrimps, Avocado, Mushrooms, Citrus vinaigrette dressing, sesame

Salad Bresaola and Rucola

$17.80

Bresaola, Rucola, Parmesan. A delicious Cured Beef meat from Valtellina , a great alternative to Pork

Salad Caprese

Salad Caprese

$17.50

Classic Caprese Salad with Roma Tomato, imported Italian Buffalo mozzarella, and Basil.

Salad Citrus

$17.50Out of stock

Salad Grizzly Salmon (HALF)

$10.50
Salad Grizzly Salmon (Large)

Salad Grizzly Salmon (Large)

$18.90

Wild catch Smoked Salmon over Mesclun Salad, with sliced Roma Tomato, Oranges, and Avocado. Topped with Walnuts

Salad Mixed Green Large

$10.80

Mesclun Salad, Arugula, Roma Tomato, Carrots, and Celery. Possible to Add griddle cooked chicken for a perfect non vegetarian diet

Salad Mixed Green Smaller

$6.00

Mesclun Salad, Arugula, Roma Tomato, Carrots, and Celery. Possible to Add griddle cooked chicken for a perfect non vegetarian diet

Salad Tricolore (Small)

$9.00
Salad Tricolore (Reg L)

Salad Tricolore (Reg L)

$17.20

Mesclun Salad, Wild Arugula, Strawberries, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Pistachios, Crutons, Cucumber and Balsamic Creamy Reduction

Soups

Antioxidant Vegan Soup

Antioxidant Vegan Soup

$9.80

VEGAN soup made of celery, carrots, onions, chard, kale, spinach, zucchini, potatoes, tomatoes . Served with Half Piadina classic

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.80

Chicken Soup

$9.80

Chicken soup (DAIRY FREE) is made of celery carrots onions, tomatoes, free range chicken, and potatoes. Served with Half Piadina classic

Proteins

CHICKEN BOWL

$8.50

Chicken free range, griddle cooked with olive oil, garlic and rosemary

Chicken Straccetti Frico'

$21.50

Chicken stripes cooked on the griddle and served with our Frico' ( Bell pepper, Sweet Onion, Roma tomato, Eggplant, zucchini all cooked in the oven ), Shaved Parmesan and Balsamic reduction

Chicken Straccetti Potatoes

$21.50

Chicken stripes cooked on the griddle and served over Rosted Potatoes, sauted Tomatoes, and Arugula.

Filet Mignon Straccetti Frico'

$26.80

Filet mignon stripes cooked over the griddle and served with our Frico' ( Bell pepper, Sweet Onion, Roma tomato, Eggplant, zucchini all cooked in the oven ), Shaved Parmesan and Balsamic reduction

Filet Mignon Straccetti Potatoes

Filet Mignon Straccetti Potatoes

$26.80

Filet mignon stripes cooked over the griddle and served over Roasted Potatoes, sauted Tomatoes, and Arugula.

Kid's Food

KIDS Fettuccine

KIDS Fettuccine

$12.00

A smaller size for our smaller very important customers with one of the most popular kid sauces of your choice

KIDS Trofie (Vegan with a Vegan sauce)

$12.00

Hand Made Short pasta ( Vegan if with a Vegan Sauce )

KIDS Spaghetti

$12.00

Piadizza KIDS

$10.00

Kids Size Pizza style made with our Piadina and topped with Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Shredded Mozzarella and Basil

Wine Bottle

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.50

BTL Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Gavi

$39.50

BTL Lambrusco

$39.50

BTL Pinot Grigio Stocco

$39.50

BTL Pinot Nero Corazza

$39.50

BTL Prosecco DOC

$39.50

BTL Rose'

$45.00

BTL Sangiovese

$35.00

BTL Super Tuscany modus

$54.00

Beer Can/Bottle

Dolomiti Amber Rossa

$7.20

Dolomiti Lager

$6.50

Moretti Blonde

$5.00

Moretti La Rossa Dopplebock

$5.50Out of stock

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$5.00

Beverage

Coke Diet/Regular CAN

$2.50

Coke Mex

$3.90

Iced Tea Brewed 24Oz

$3.60

Italian Soda

$3.70

Lemonade Variations

$4.20

Orange Fresh Juice Perricone

$4.50

Orange Juice Fresh Squeezed

$5.70

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.90

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.90

San Pellegrino Lemonade

$3.90

Smoothie 16Oz

$6.50

Water Bottle Table Vitaly

$2.00

Water Plastic Bottle Vitaly

$2.40

Water San Pellegrino

$3.20

Kid's Drinks

Lemonade Kids 16Oz

$3.60

Hot Espresso Drinks

Affogato Single

$5.80

A scoop of Vitaly Gelato or Sorbet at your choice and a Vitaly espresso shot served on the side to poor over at the arrival

Affogato Double

$6.90

A scoop of Vitaly Gelato or Sorbet at your choice and two Vitaly espresso shots served on the side to poor over at the arrival

Americano 12 Oz

$3.60

2 shots of our delicious Espresso and hot purified water

Americano 20 Oz

$4.40

3 shots of our delicious Espresso and hot purified water

Cappuccino 6 Oz

$4.40

The classico Italian Cappuccino size 6 Oz, one shot of our Italian Espresso and Milk steamed to perfection with a higher density microfoam

Cappuccino 12 Oz

$5.30

The Italian Cappuccino size 12 Oz, two shots of our Italian Espresso and Milk steamed to perfection with a higher density microfoam

Cappuccino 20 Oz

$6.20

Our largest Italian Cappuccino size 20 Oz, three shots of our Italian Espresso and Milk steamed to perfection with a higher density microfoam

CHAGA-Cappuccino 6

$6.40

CHAGA-Cappuccino 12

$7.30

CHAGA-Cappuccino 20

$8.20

Chococino 12 Oz

$5.60

1 shot of Espresso Cappuccino with Nutella and Chocolate ! A Vitaly signature drink

Chococino 20 Oz

$6.70

2 shots of Espresso Cappuccino with Nutella and Chocolate ! A Vitaly signature drink

Espresso Single

$2.80

Un Caffe' Per favore :-) The King of Italian coffe drinks: ONE SHOT OF ESPRESSO

Espresso Double

$3.90

Un Caffe' doppio Per favore :-) The King of Italian coffe drinks in double size: TWO SHOTS OF ESPRESSO

FLAT WHITE 6 Oz

$5.10

The famous Aussie strong Cappuccino/latte variation with 2 shots of espresso and latte style milk

FLAT WHITE 12 Oz

$6.10

The famous Aussie strong Cappuccino/latte variation with 3 shots of espresso and latte style milk

Latte 12 Oz

$4.50

1 shot of our Espresso and steamed milk with no foam

Latte 20 Oz

$5.50

2 shot of our Espresso and steamed milk with no foam

Macchiato Single

$3.10

The Italian style little drink with one shot espresso and a little cloud on top of Steam milk foam. The American Macchiato is our Latte

Macchiato Double

$4.20

The Italian style little drink with two shots espresso and a little cloud on top of Steam milk foam. The American Macchiato is our Latte

Iced Espres. Drinks

Americano Iced 16Oz

$3.80

A refreshing drink with our Espresso, purified water and purified ice !!

Americano Iced 24Oz

$4.50

A refreshing drink with our Espresso, purified water and purified ice !!

C.Latte Iced 16Oz

$4.90

Espresso and Milk over ice

C.Latte Iced 24Oz

$5.60

Espresso and Milk over ice

CHAGA Cappuccino Iced 16

$7.50

CHAGA Cappuccino Iced 24

$8.50

Chococino Iced 16Oz

$5.90

Our Italian espresso melted in Nutella and served over ice and milk !! Delizioso !! :-)

Chococino Iced 24Oz

$7.00

Our Italian espresso melted in Nutella and served over ice and milk !! Delizioso !! :-)

Espresso Shakerato 2 shots

$4.20

Espresso, Ice and a drop of simple syrup, hand frosted in the shaker and served iced cold: the traditional Italian iced espresso

Espresso Shakerato 3 shots

$5.40

Espresso, Ice and a drop of simple syrup, hand frosted in the shaker and served iced cold: the traditional and best Italian iced espresso

Drip Hot

Red Eye 12

$3.60

Red Eye 20

$4.10

Drip Reg 12 oz

$2.60

Drip Reg 20 oz

$3.10

Cafe au lait 12

$3.50

Cafe au lait 20

$4.00

96oz Drip Coffee

$20.40

Drip Iced

Iced Drip Caffe' 16

$2.80

Iced Drip Caffe' 24

$3.10

Tea Hot

HOT TEA SINGLE

$3.60

MATCHA LATTE 12

$4.90

MATCHA LATTE 20

$5.70

MATCHA White Choco 12

$6.20

CHAI LATTE 12

$4.70

CHAI LATTE 20

$5.60

Hot Black Tea 96oz

$22.50

Tea Iced

CHAI LATTE ICED 16

$4.70

CHAI ICED LATTE 24

$5.60

MATCHA ICED LATTE 16

$4.90

MATCHA ICED LATTE 24

$5.70

ICED TEA VITALY 24Oz

$3.60

Iced Black Tea 96oz

$22.50

Iced Black Peach Tea 96oz

$22.50

Non Coffees & Chocolates

H Chocolate DARK

$5.30

H Chocolate HAZELNUT

$5.30Out of stock

H Chocolate WHITE

$5.30

LATTE BEET 6 Oz

$4.60

LATTE BEET 12 Oz

$5.50

LATTE SPIRULINA 6 Oz

$4.60

LATTE SPIRULINA 12 Oz

$5.50

LATTE TURMERIC 6 Oz

$4.60

LATTE TURMERIC 12 Oz

$5.50

MILK GLASS 12 OZ

$2.00

Pastry and Treats

Almond Sicilian cookies Bag of 6

$10.80

Biscotti big

$3.20

CANNOLI (1)

$4.90

Chocolate Caramel Cake

$7.80

Cookies bag of 20

$17.90

Croissant Reg ALMOND

$4.40

Croissant Reg Apricot

$4.30

Croissant Reg Custard

$4.40

Croissant Reg Pain Chocolat

$4.10

Lemon Bar

$2.50

NONNA CAKE

$5.00

Peacan Bar

$2.50

TIRAMISU' CUP

$5.00

VEGAN Croissant Plain

$4.20

Gelato Pints

Gelato 1 Pint

Gelato 1 Pint

$15.90
Gelato 1 Pint and half

Gelato 1 Pint and half

$23.00

Piadina Catering

Piadina Catering for 10

$96.00

Pasta Catering

Lasagne Catering for 6-8

$110.00

Fettuccine Catering for 10

$155.00

Fettuccine Catering Gluten Free for 10

$165.00

Gnocchi Catering for 10

$160.00

Ravioli Ricotta & Spinach Cat. for 10

$152.00

Ravioli Lobster Catering for 10

$163.00

Trofie for 10

$140.00

Spaghetti Vesuvio Catering for 10

$175.00

Squid Black ink Taglioline Shrimps and Calamari for 10

$189.00

Breads Catering

Piadina Single Catering for 10

$18.00

Crescentine Catering for 10

$29.00

Appetizers and Salads Catering

Mixed Italian Salad Catering for 10

$51.00

Caprese Salad Catering for 10

$129.00

Tricolore Salad Catering for 10

$125.00

Grizzly Salmon Salad Catering for 10

$145.00

Roasted Potatoes Catering for -10

$59.00
Cutting Boards Meat Cheese Catering for 10

Cutting Boards Meat Cheese Catering for 10

$110.00

Shrimps Salad for 10

$145.00

Melanzane/Eggplant Parmigiana tray for 10

$90.00

Chicken or Beef Catering

Chicken Bowl for 10

$60.00

Chicken Straccetti Potatoes for 10

$159.00

Chicken Straccetti Frico' for 10

$159.00

Filet Mignon Straccetti Potatoes for 10

$195.00

Filet Mignon Straccetti Frico' for 10

$195.00

Fresh Fruit Catering

Fresh Fruit Bowl for 10

$51.00

UTENSILS CATERING

Napkins, Plates and Utensils

$0.25

Catering Tongs

$0.90

Catering long spoons

$0.50

Coffee and Tea Catering

Drip Coffee 96Oz

$20.00

Iced Black Tea 96oz

$22.50

Iced Black Peach Tea 96oz

$22.50

Hot Black Tea 96oz

$22.50

H Chocolate - DARK - 96 OZ

$40.00

H Chocolate - HAZELNUT - 96 OZ

$40.00

H Chocolate - WHITE - 96 OZ

$40.00

Italian Pastry Catering

Assorted Croissants for 10

$39.00

Catering - Cookies (40)

$33.80
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 7:45 pm
Monday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 7:45 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian home made Pasta, Piadine , Gelati and Espresso drinks made by real Italians for you in a cozy, relaxing and high end atmosphere

Website

Location

2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Directions

Gallery
Vitaly Caffe image
Vitaly Caffe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Salty Bear Brewing Co
orange star4.0 • 132
2948 Randolph Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Bred Hot Chicken - 2930 Bristol st. Suite A104
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Bristol st. Suite A104 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Habana - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Barbonzai Lebanese Eatery - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Bristol St C104 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Gunwhale Ales - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2960 Randolph Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Taco Asylum
orange starNo Reviews
2937 S Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Costa Mesa

Umami Burger - Costa Mesa
orange star4.5 • 9,138
2981 Bristol St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Al's New York Cafe
orange star4.6 • 4,338
1673 Irvine Ave B Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Arc Food & Libations
orange star4.5 • 3,291
3321 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,625
1420 Baker St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Costa Mesa)
orange star4.9 • 2,396
615 W 19TH ST COSTA MESA, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Costa Mesa
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston