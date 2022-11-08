- Home
Vitaly Caffe - Costa Mesa at The Camp Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
2937 Bristol St Suite B103
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Popular Items
Yogurts
Fruit Bowls
Mixed fresh Fruit 16 Oz
Rio
Blend of Banana, Strawberry, Acai and Almond milk- Topped with Blueberry-Strawberry-Banana-Granola
Malaya
Blend of Mango Pear, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut milk. Topped with fresh Blueberry, strawberry, banana and Granola
Rubus
A Blend of Raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, banana, peanut butter. Topped with fresh blueberry, Strawberry, coconut shredded, Cocoa nibs, Granola
Piadina
CUSTOM PIADINA
Build your own custom Piadina Sandwich with Vitaly ingredients
PIADINA & SMALL SOUP COMBO
A Piadina sandwich of your choice and a smaller size Soup for a perfect size light lunch or dinner
PIADINA & SMALL Mixed Green SALAD COMBO
A Piadina sandwich of your choice and a smaller size Soup for a perfect size light lunch or dinner
Piadina Capri ( Vegetarian )
Sliced Roma tomato, Basil, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella.
Piadina Ciao Bella ( Bread and Chocolate )
Piadina with Nutella. Ask for free Strawberry or Banana
Piadina Contadina
Grilled chicken, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Romaine, Basil and Pesto
Piadina Filet Deluxe ( served Open Face )
Served Open Face as a Pizza, topped with a Filet Mignon Stripes, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Sweet Onion and Wild Arugula
Piadina Piadamera
Low sodium Turkey slices, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Romaine Lettuce
Piadina Riccione( Vegetarian )
Italian Crescenza Soft Cheese and Wild Arugula.
Piadina Rimini
Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Roma tomato, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Wild Arugula.
Piadina Riva Bella
Wild Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Lemon slices, Capers, Chives.
Piadina San Marino
Prime Roast beef, Wild Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Italian Porcini Mushroom cream with Truffle
Piadina Valtellina
Piadizza
Pizza style made with our Piadina flat bread and topped with Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Shredded Mozzarella and Basil
Piadizza KIDS
Kids Size Pizza style made with our Piadina and topped with Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Shredded Mozzarella and Basil
Cassone
Cassone Frico ( Vegan if Whole Wheat )
Frico ( Bell pepper, Sweet Onion, Roma tomato, Eggplant, zucchini all cooked in the oven)
Cassone Margherita ( vegetarian )
Pizza calzone style made with our Flat Bread Piadina and filled with Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato sauce, with option to add free spicy salame or Italian Sausage.
Cassone Nettuno
Scrambled Eggs, Prosciutto Cotto (Ham), Spinach and Chard, Roma tomato, Mozzarella Shredded
Cassone Romagna Mia
filled with 4 Cheeses : Crescenza Soft Cheese, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Provolone and Italian Sausage
Cassone Verdi ( vegetarian )
Cooked Spinach and Chard , Shredded Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
Pasta
Fettuccine
Organic Hand Made Fettuccine (Tagliatelle) with a Sauce of your choice
Fettuccine Gluten Free
Enjoy our Gluten Free Hand made Pasta with a sauce of your choice
Gnocchi (Vegan if a with Vegan Sauce)
Our Famous home made Potato and Organic Flour Italian Gnocchi with one sauce of your choice
KIDS Fettuccine
A smaller size for our smaller very important customers with one of the most popular kid sauces of your choice
KIDS Spaghetti
KIDS Trofie (Vegan with a Vegan sauce)
Hand Made Short pasta ( Vegan if with a Vegan Sauce )
Lasagne Bolognese
The original Bolognese Recipe with 5 layers of green pasta, bechamel, Parmigiano and Bolognese meat sauce
Ravioli Butternut Squash With Shaved Parmesan
Ravioli Radicchio and Cheese
Ravioli Ricotta and Spinach
Available with Butter, Parm, and Sage OR Tomato Basil
Ravioli Seafood
Filled with Lobster, Shrimps and Asparagus - Available with a Tomato Basil or Butter Parmesan sauces
Spaghetti
Hand made Spaghetti with one of our most popular Spaghetti sauces of your choice
Spaghetti VESUVIO
Spicy Spaghetti Hand made (contains eggs) with Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Red Pepper, basil
SQUID INK Taglioline
TORTELLINI
Ring shaped, hand made and filled one by one with a mix of very fine ground meats and cold cuts. The most Famous and precious Pasta of Bologna
Trofie Short Pasta (Vegan)
Breads
Crescentine Basket HALF
A basket for 1 of flat bread oil fried as per the Original Bolognese recipe
Crescentine Basket REGULAR FOR 2
A basket for 2 people of flat bread oil fried as per the Original Bolognese recipe
Piadina Single Classic Organic Flour
Our signature flat bread original recipe from Emilia Romagna. Dough contains dairy ingredients
Piadina Single White Whole Wheat flour
Our signature flat bread original recipe from Emilia Romagna . Dairy free ( contains Soy Milk )
Piadina Single Gluten Free
Our signature flat bread original recipe from Emilia Romagna. Dairy free ( contain Almond Milk )
Appetizers and Salads
Bruschetta Cream Cheese & Salmon
Bruschetta Crescenza Prosciutto
Bruschetta Fresh Tomato Basil
Burrata Mediterranea Salad
Arugula, Burrata, Prosciutto di Parma, Cherry tomatoes - Come with a slice of Bread
Cutting Board Charcuterie & Cheese for 1
Assorted Italian Cold Cuts ( prosciutto, mortadella, salame and more ) and Cheeses.
Cutting Board Charcut_Cheese for 2 or 3
Assorted Italian Cold Cuts ( prosciutto, mortadella, salame and more ) and Cheeses.
Eggplant (Melanzane) Parmigiana
Eggplants, Fresh Tomato , Onion, Basil, Eggs, Parmigiano, Mozzarella
Prosciutto e Melone
Roasted Potatoes
Oven Roasted Potatoes with olive oil, Garlic and Rosemary, Mediterranean style
Salad SHRIMPS
Mixed salad, Arugula, griddle cooked Shrimps, Avocado, Mushrooms, Citrus vinaigrette dressing, sesame
Salad Bresaola and Rucola
Bresaola, Rucola, Parmesan. A delicious Cured Beef meat from Valtellina , a great alternative to Pork
Salad Caprese
Classic Caprese Salad with Roma Tomato, imported Italian Buffalo mozzarella, and Basil.
Salad Citrus
Salad Grizzly Salmon (HALF)
Salad Grizzly Salmon (Large)
Wild catch Smoked Salmon over Mesclun Salad, with sliced Roma Tomato, Oranges, and Avocado. Topped with Walnuts
Salad Mixed Green Large
Mesclun Salad, Arugula, Roma Tomato, Carrots, and Celery. Possible to Add griddle cooked chicken for a perfect non vegetarian diet
Salad Mixed Green Smaller
Mesclun Salad, Arugula, Roma Tomato, Carrots, and Celery. Possible to Add griddle cooked chicken for a perfect non vegetarian diet
Salad Tricolore (Small)
Salad Tricolore (Reg L)
Mesclun Salad, Wild Arugula, Strawberries, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Pistachios, Crutons, Cucumber and Balsamic Creamy Reduction
Soups
Antioxidant Vegan Soup
VEGAN soup made of celery, carrots, onions, chard, kale, spinach, zucchini, potatoes, tomatoes . Served with Half Piadina classic
Butternut Squash Soup
Chicken Soup
Chicken soup (DAIRY FREE) is made of celery carrots onions, tomatoes, free range chicken, and potatoes. Served with Half Piadina classic
Proteins
CHICKEN BOWL
Chicken free range, griddle cooked with olive oil, garlic and rosemary
Chicken Straccetti Frico'
Chicken stripes cooked on the griddle and served with our Frico' ( Bell pepper, Sweet Onion, Roma tomato, Eggplant, zucchini all cooked in the oven ), Shaved Parmesan and Balsamic reduction
Chicken Straccetti Potatoes
Chicken stripes cooked on the griddle and served over Rosted Potatoes, sauted Tomatoes, and Arugula.
Filet Mignon Straccetti Frico'
Filet mignon stripes cooked over the griddle and served with our Frico' ( Bell pepper, Sweet Onion, Roma tomato, Eggplant, zucchini all cooked in the oven ), Shaved Parmesan and Balsamic reduction
Filet Mignon Straccetti Potatoes
Filet mignon stripes cooked over the griddle and served over Roasted Potatoes, sauted Tomatoes, and Arugula.
Kid's Food
KIDS Fettuccine
A smaller size for our smaller very important customers with one of the most popular kid sauces of your choice
KIDS Trofie (Vegan with a Vegan sauce)
Hand Made Short pasta ( Vegan if with a Vegan Sauce )
KIDS Spaghetti
Piadizza KIDS
Kids Size Pizza style made with our Piadina and topped with Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Shredded Mozzarella and Basil
Wine Bottle
Beer Can/Bottle
Beverage
Coke Diet/Regular CAN
Coke Mex
Iced Tea Brewed 24Oz
Italian Soda
Lemonade Variations
Orange Fresh Juice Perricone
Orange Juice Fresh Squeezed
San Pellegrino Aranciata
San Pellegrino Blood Orange
San Pellegrino Lemonade
Smoothie 16Oz
Water Bottle Table Vitaly
Water Plastic Bottle Vitaly
Water San Pellegrino
Kid's Drinks
Hot Espresso Drinks
Affogato Single
A scoop of Vitaly Gelato or Sorbet at your choice and a Vitaly espresso shot served on the side to poor over at the arrival
Affogato Double
A scoop of Vitaly Gelato or Sorbet at your choice and two Vitaly espresso shots served on the side to poor over at the arrival
Americano 12 Oz
2 shots of our delicious Espresso and hot purified water
Americano 20 Oz
3 shots of our delicious Espresso and hot purified water
Cappuccino 6 Oz
The classico Italian Cappuccino size 6 Oz, one shot of our Italian Espresso and Milk steamed to perfection with a higher density microfoam
Cappuccino 12 Oz
The Italian Cappuccino size 12 Oz, two shots of our Italian Espresso and Milk steamed to perfection with a higher density microfoam
Cappuccino 20 Oz
Our largest Italian Cappuccino size 20 Oz, three shots of our Italian Espresso and Milk steamed to perfection with a higher density microfoam
CHAGA-Cappuccino 6
CHAGA-Cappuccino 12
CHAGA-Cappuccino 20
Chococino 12 Oz
1 shot of Espresso Cappuccino with Nutella and Chocolate ! A Vitaly signature drink
Chococino 20 Oz
2 shots of Espresso Cappuccino with Nutella and Chocolate ! A Vitaly signature drink
Espresso Single
Un Caffe' Per favore :-) The King of Italian coffe drinks: ONE SHOT OF ESPRESSO
Espresso Double
Un Caffe' doppio Per favore :-) The King of Italian coffe drinks in double size: TWO SHOTS OF ESPRESSO
FLAT WHITE 6 Oz
The famous Aussie strong Cappuccino/latte variation with 2 shots of espresso and latte style milk
FLAT WHITE 12 Oz
The famous Aussie strong Cappuccino/latte variation with 3 shots of espresso and latte style milk
Latte 12 Oz
1 shot of our Espresso and steamed milk with no foam
Latte 20 Oz
2 shot of our Espresso and steamed milk with no foam
Macchiato Single
The Italian style little drink with one shot espresso and a little cloud on top of Steam milk foam. The American Macchiato is our Latte
Macchiato Double
The Italian style little drink with two shots espresso and a little cloud on top of Steam milk foam. The American Macchiato is our Latte
Iced Espres. Drinks
Americano Iced 16Oz
A refreshing drink with our Espresso, purified water and purified ice !!
Americano Iced 24Oz
A refreshing drink with our Espresso, purified water and purified ice !!
C.Latte Iced 16Oz
Espresso and Milk over ice
C.Latte Iced 24Oz
Espresso and Milk over ice
CHAGA Cappuccino Iced 16
CHAGA Cappuccino Iced 24
Chococino Iced 16Oz
Our Italian espresso melted in Nutella and served over ice and milk !! Delizioso !! :-)
Chococino Iced 24Oz
Our Italian espresso melted in Nutella and served over ice and milk !! Delizioso !! :-)
Espresso Shakerato 2 shots
Espresso, Ice and a drop of simple syrup, hand frosted in the shaker and served iced cold: the traditional Italian iced espresso
Espresso Shakerato 3 shots
Espresso, Ice and a drop of simple syrup, hand frosted in the shaker and served iced cold: the traditional and best Italian iced espresso
Drip Hot
Tea Hot
Tea Iced
Non Coffees & Chocolates
Pastry and Treats
Almond Sicilian cookies Bag of 6
Biscotti big
CANNOLI (1)
Chocolate Caramel Cake
Cookies bag of 20
Croissant Reg ALMOND
Croissant Reg Apricot
Croissant Reg Custard
Croissant Reg Pain Chocolat
Lemon Bar
NONNA CAKE
Peacan Bar
TIRAMISU' CUP
VEGAN Croissant Plain
Piadina Catering
Pasta Catering
Lasagne Catering for 6-8
Fettuccine Catering for 10
Fettuccine Catering Gluten Free for 10
Gnocchi Catering for 10
Ravioli Ricotta & Spinach Cat. for 10
Ravioli Lobster Catering for 10
Trofie for 10
Spaghetti Vesuvio Catering for 10
Squid Black ink Taglioline Shrimps and Calamari for 10
Appetizers and Salads Catering
Mixed Italian Salad Catering for 10
Caprese Salad Catering for 10
Tricolore Salad Catering for 10
Grizzly Salmon Salad Catering for 10
Roasted Potatoes Catering for -10
Cutting Boards Meat Cheese Catering for 10
Shrimps Salad for 10
Melanzane/Eggplant Parmigiana tray for 10
Chicken or Beef Catering
Fresh Fruit Catering
Coffee and Tea Catering
Italian Pastry Catering
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 8:45 pm
Authentic Italian home made Pasta, Piadine , Gelati and Espresso drinks made by real Italians for you in a cozy, relaxing and high end atmosphere
2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa, CA 92626