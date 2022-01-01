Go
Surf City Fish Grill

Surf City Fish Grill strives to bring you the freshest Seafood we can find. We offer a healthy alternative to most fast casual restaurants. We offer many paleo and gluten free options as well as ketogenic choices if you're so inclined. But don't let that scare you, we still make a delicious fish taco, our fish plates and sides are unmatched, and you won't find better chicken and beef skewers anywhere for the price. Surf City Fish Grill is that little hidden gem in Huntington Beach, that once you try, you'll just keep coming back for more.

WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

17965 Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)

Popular Items

Mahi Mahi Plate$13.99
Mahi Mahi grilled with your choice of seasoning and 2 sides, comes with pita.
Salmon Plate$13.99
Fresh Atlantic Salmon grilled with your choice of seasoning and 2 sides, comes with pita.
Taco Combo$10.99
Choose any two tacos and a side, comes with a fountain drink.
Avocado & Arugula$9.99
Arugula, avocado, hearts of palm, capers, toasted pumpkin seeds, aged parmesan cheese, housemade lemon dressing. Can be made Vegan or Paleo by subtracting the cheese.
Chicken Taco$3.79
Succulent marinated chicken with shredded monterey jack cheese, citrus-lime aioli, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips 3pc$13.49
Made with wild Cod. Comes with any side, chips (fries) may be substituted for a second side. If you pick 2 sides that aren't fries, you will not get fries with your meal. (batter is made with beer)
Mexicali Bowl$10.99
Our hearty spicy bowl with your choice of rice and protein, along with black beans, corn, avocado, sour cream, cotija cheese, and fire roasted tomato salsa.
GRILLED TILAPIA
Paleo, Keto, GF
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
Meditteranean Fajita Bowl$9.99
Our super flavorful bowl with your choice of rice and protein along with red onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, feta cheese, shredded cheese, non dairy vegan jalapeno cilantro aioli, and tomato salsa.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

17965 Beach Blvd

Huntington CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

