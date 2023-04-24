ROL Handroll Bar

Spicy Salmon Don

$19.00

Spicy salmon with masago, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds. Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, and dashi soy. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.