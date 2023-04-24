Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

ROL Handroll Bar

review star

No reviews yet

7862 WARNER AVE STE 101

STE 101

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 92647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Spicy Salmon Don

Spicy Salmon Don

$19.00

Spicy salmon with masago, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds. Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, and dashi soy. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Salmon Don

Salmon Don

$19.00

Salmon, masago, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds. Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, and dashi soy. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Furikake Fries

Furikake Fries

$6.00

Thin-cut fries, seasoned with furikake. Served with our housemade miso honey aioli.

Food Menu

Appetizers

Chili Garlic Edamame

Chili Garlic Edamame

$6.00

Sautéed edamame, tossed with dried chiles and crunchy garlic.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$6.00

Shishito peppers topped with bonito flakes and served with goma kabayaki sauce.

Miso Soup

$3.50
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Thin sliced cucumbers in a housemade chili vinaigrette. Topped with micro greens and tobiko.

Furikake Fries

Furikake Fries

$6.00

Thin-cut fries, seasoned with furikake. Served with our housemade miso honey aioli.

Crispy Rice Tartare

Crispy Rice Tartare

$9.00

Crispy rice topped with a mix of spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. Served with eel sauce and house mayo. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Donburi

Salmon Don

Salmon Don

$19.00

Salmon, masago, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds. Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, and dashi soy. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Spicy Salmon Don

Spicy Salmon Don

$19.00

Spicy salmon with masago, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds. Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, and dashi soy. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Toro Don

Toro Don

$30.00

Toro, masago, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds. Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, and dashi soy. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$21.00

Unagi, rice, shredded nori and sesame seeds. Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, and dashi soy. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Sauces

Yuzu Kosho

Yuzu Kosho

$2.00
Truffle Soy Sauce

Truffle Soy Sauce

$2.00
Kizami Wasabi

Kizami Wasabi

$2.00
Ponzu Sauce

Ponzu Sauce

$2.00

Goma Kabayaki

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$2.00

Drink Menu

Non-Alcoholic

Iced Tea

$4.50

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Soft Drinks

$4.50

Dragon Fruit Lychee Lemonade

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

ROL Handroll

Location

7862 WARNER AVE STE 101, STE 101, HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 92647

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slice Shabu - Huntington Beach
orange star4.2 • 733
16871 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Puesto Huntington Beach
orange star4.3 • 562
7821 Edinger AVE STE 110 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Katsu Bar Bolsa
orange star4.5 • 70
9090 Bolsa Ave Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
18120 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale - 14892 Springdale St
orange starNo Reviews
14892 Springdale St Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in HUNTINGTON BEACH

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near HUNTINGTON BEACH
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
No reviews yet
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston