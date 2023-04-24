Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges
ROL Handroll Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
ROL Handroll
Location
7862 WARNER AVE STE 101, STE 101, HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 92647
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in HUNTINGTON BEACH
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurant
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
More near HUNTINGTON BEACH