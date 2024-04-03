EggBred Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9120 Adams Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taste of Brazil Cuisine - 19933 beach blvd - Huntington Beach, CA 92648
No Reviews
19933 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92672
View restaurant
Moonwood Coffee Bakery & Catering Company
No Reviews
10178 Adams Ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach
Duke's Huntington Beach Online Ordering
4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurant
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurant
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
More near Huntington Beach