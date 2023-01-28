Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dos Amigos Cantina 21022 Brookhurst Street

No reviews yet

21022 Brookhurst Street

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Order Again

Especiales De Casa

Birria Ramen

$15.99

Ramen noodles drunken in Beef Birria consume. Beef Birria, cheese, and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips

The Midnight Taco

$3.99

Deep fried taco, taco meat,American cheese, lettuce, and DA Taco sauce. You know you have had this one before. Buy 5 get one free.

2 Taco Plate

$15.99

2 of our amazing tacos. Served with your chouceBirria consume. Beef Birria, cheese, and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips

DA Meximelt

$16.99

1/2 lb burger, cheese, poblano pepper, and cilantro and onions stuffed in between 2 slices of freshly grilled Sourdough bread.

Appetizers

Chips, Salsa, Guacamole

$7.99

Served with chips

Strips & Cheese

$5.99

Old school beach favorite tortilla strips served with world famous Vic's strip sauce and lots of cheese

Nachos

$12.99

Black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, cilantro & your choice of green chili pork, chicken tinga, carne asada, or beef birria

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99

Cheese covered fries topped with carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cotija cheese.

DA Fries

$6.99

Crispy fries with cheese & chipotle aioli

Dos Amigos Wings

$16.99

Your choice of lemon pepper dry rub, buffalo, or mango habanero sauce. Served with ranch

1/2 Order Dos Amigos Wings

$9.00

Your choice of lemon pepper dry rub, buffalo, or mango habanero sauce. Served with ranch

Birria Dip Flautas

$11.99

Slow braised beef birria de res served with hot consume, cilantro & onions. House Specialty!

OC Street Dog

$11.99

All beef bacon wrapped hot dog with grilled peppers and onions. Served on a fresh roll. Served with a side of fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

large flour tortilla filled with a shredded blend of mexican cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico

Chips & Salsa

Togo Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Green Chili Pork Burrito

$9.99

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$9.99

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.99

Beef Birria Burrito

$10.99

Pork Belly Burrito

$12.99

Tequila Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Surf & Turf Burrito

$15.99

El Borracho Burrito

$13.99

Veggie

$9.99

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$6.99

Green Chili Pork Taco

$5.99

Beef Birria Taco

$6.99

Pork Belly Taco

$7.99

Tequila Shrimp Taco

$7.99

Surf & Turf Taco

$8.99

Midnight Taco

$3.99

Veggie Taco

$6.99

Chicken Tinga Taco

$5.99

Mas Cosas

Dos Amigos Burger

$14.99

House ground beef patty with swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, grilled onions, arugula, tomato and avocado mayo. Served with fries

Tostada Bowl

$12.99

Romaine, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro, corn and shredded cheese & your choice of meat. Served in a fresh tostada bowl with chipotle ranch dressing. Add $2 for shrimp.

Birria Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Grilled sourdough smothered in Mexican cheese blend, beef birria, onions, and cilantro. Served with consume and fries

Dos Amigos Pizza

$13.99

Old School Mexican pizza Two fried corn tortillas stuffed with pinto beans and cheese. Your choice of Beef Birria or Carne Asada. Served with a side of our famous DA Fries

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Flour tortilla, eggs, cheddar cheese, tots, and your choice of protein.

Breakfast Tacos

$10.99

2 tacos stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, pico de gallo on flour tortillas

Chiulaquiles

$13.99

Slow roasted pork, pico de gallo, and 2 eggs any style. Served on a bed of yellow corn tortillas smothered in a green chili sauce

Carne Asada Plate

$15.99

Freshly grilled Carne asada, corn tortillas, black beans, rice, 2 eggs, and pico de gallo

Desayuna Burger

$16.99

House Ground beef patty served with, eggs, mayo, tomato, grilled onions and peppers, and American cheese. Side of Fries.

Sides

Salsa Refill

Chip Refill

Side Guac

$4.00

TO GO Chips/Salsa

$2.25

TOGO Chips

$1.99

Side Avocado

$2.99

Side Asada

$3.99

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Birria

$3.99

Side Green Chile Pork

$3.99

Side Chicken Tinga

$3.99

Side Tequila Shrimp

$5.99

Side Surf & Turf

$6.99

Side Veggies

$3.99

Add Rice/Beans

$4.99

Side Rice

$1.99

Side Beans

$1.99

Side Consume

Add DA Fries

$4.99

Side 2 Tortilla

$0.99

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sm Pico

Side Lrg Pico

$0.99

Side Pork Belly

$4.99

Side Sm Salsa

Side Lrg Salsa

$0.99

Side Tots

$4.00

Scoop Vanilla

$1.99

Desserts

Churro

$4.99

Churro Sundae

$5.99

Lava Cake

$9.99

Scoop Vanilla

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

21022 Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

