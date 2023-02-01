  • Home
Taste of Brazil Cuisine 19933 beach blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92648

No reviews yet

19933 Beach Blvd

Huntington Beach, CA 92672

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Plate
Pastel
Pudim

Meals

Steak Plate

Steak Plate

$19.98

The plate comes with white rice, black beans, farofa, vinaigrette, and a nice Piece of Picanha! *This plate does NOT come with french fries

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$15.98

The plate comes with white rice, black beans, farofa, vinaigrette, and a nice Piece of grilled Chicken! * This plate does NOT come with french fries.

Beef Pot Roast

Beef Pot Roast

$19.98

The plate comes with white rice, black beans, farofa, vinaigrette, and the Beef Pot Roast! * This plate does NOT come with french fries.

Beef Parmesan

Beef Parmesan

$19.98

The plate comes with white rice, black beans, farofa, vinaigrette, and a nice Piece of Beef Parmesan! * This plate does NOT come with french fries.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$15.98

The plate comes with white rice, black beans, farofa, vinaigrette, and a nice Piece of Chicken Parmesan! * This plate does NOT come with french fries.

Beef Milanesa

$19.98

The plate comes with white rice, black beans, farofa, vinaigrette, and a nice Piece of Beef Milanesa! * This plate does NOT come with french fries.

Chicken Milanesa

$15.98

The plate comes with white rice, black beans, farofa, vinaigrette, and a nice Piece of Chicken Milanesa! *This plate does NOT come with french fries.

Grilled Tilapia

$18.98

The plate comes with white rice, black beans, farofa, vinaigrette, and a nice Piece of Grilled Tilapia! * This plate does NOT come with french fries.

Escondidinho Chicken

$21.98

Escondidinho is cassava puree with cheese, steffed with chicken. The plate come with white rice and green salad!

Escondidinho Beef

$21.98Out of stock

Escondidinho is cassava puree with cheese, steffed with ground beef. The plate comes with white rice and green salad!

Vaca Atolada

$21.98

Chicken Stroganoff

$14.98Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff

$18.00Out of stock

Feijoada

$22.00Out of stock

Bobo De Camarao

$22.00Out of stock

Beef Sandwich

$11.98

Chicken Sandwich

$9.98

Steak Salad

$14.50

Chicken Salad

$13.50

Tillapia Salad

$13.50

Appetizers

Chicken wings

$9.98
Beef Croquette Small

Beef Croquette Small

$1.19

Quibe small

$1.19
Coxinha Small

Coxinha Small

$1.19

Bolinha de queijo Small

$1.19

Bolinha queijo com presunto small

$1.19

Bolinho De Bacalhau

$3.00Out of stock
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$0.99

Side Batata Frita

$5.00

Pastries

Coxinha LG

Coxinha LG

$3.98
Coxinha Small

Coxinha Small

$1.19
Beef Croquette LG

Beef Croquette LG

$3.98
Beef Croquette Small

Beef Croquette Small

$1.19

Bolinha de queijo Small

$1.19

Bolinha queijo com presunto small

$1.19

Quibe small

$1.19
Empada Chicken

Empada Chicken

$4.75
Empada Heart of Palms

Empada Heart of Palms

$4.75
Empada Shrimp

Empada Shrimp

$5.75

Pastel

$3.50
Joelho- Ham and Cheese

Joelho- Ham and Cheese

$3.98
Folhado Chicken

Folhado Chicken

$3.50
Folhado Banana and nutella

Folhado Banana and nutella

$3.50
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$0.99

Bolinho De Bacalhau

$3.00Out of stock

Acai Bowls

Berry Bowl

Berry Bowl

$9.50

Açaí, Granola, Bananas, Strawberry, blueberry

Simple Bowl

Simple Bowl

$9.50

Açai, Granola, Banana

Coconut mango Bowl

Coconut mango Bowl

$9.50

Açai, Granola, Bananas, Mango, Coconut Shaving

Pina colada Bowl

Pina colada Bowl

$9.50

Açai, Granola, Banana, Pineapples, coconut shaving

Almond Honey Bowl

Almond Honey Bowl

$10.50

Açai, Banana, Almond, Chia seed, honey

Sides

Side Feijao

$5.00

Side Arroz

$5.00

Side Farofa

$5.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Pot Roast

$12.00Out of stock

Side Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Side Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

Side Beef parmesan

$12.00

Side Tilapia

$10.00

Side Banana Frita

$5.00

Side Mandioca Frita

$5.00

Side Feijoada

$16.00Out of stock

Side Batata Frita

$5.00

Bobo Camarao

$18.00Out of stock

Side Escondidinho Chicken

$18.00

Side Escondidinho Beef

$18.00

Vinagrette

$5.00

Lentilha

$6.00Out of stock

Desserts

Pudim

$5.00

Brigadeirao

$5.00Out of stock

Pastel Guava And Cheese

$3.50

Pastel Banana

$3.50
Folhado Banana and nutella

Folhado Banana and nutella

$3.50

Bolo de pote

$7.00Out of stock

Mouse de maracuja

$4.00Out of stock

Bala Baiana

$9.99Out of stock

Sonho De Valsa

$1.25Out of stock

Ouro Branco

$1.25Out of stock

Pacoca Pasokin 2 unidades

$1.70Out of stock

Bananinha Candy

$1.80

Pudim Inteiro

$40.00Out of stock

Brigadeirao Inteiro

$45.00Out of stock

Pe De Moca

$4.98Out of stock

Pave De Pessego

$50.00

Biscoito Casadinho

$9.00

Drinks

Guarana

$2.75

Guarana Diet

$2.75

Guarana 2lt

$7.20Out of stock

Cha Mate Leao Concentrado 1.5L

$7.98

Coca

$1.50

Coca Diet

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Suco Maracuja

$3.50Out of stock

Suco Manga

$3.50

Suco Goiaba

$3.50Out of stock

Suco Caju

$3.50

Manzanita

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Suco Abacaxi

$3.50Out of stock

Suco Laranja

$3.50Out of stock

Suco Uva

$3.50Out of stock

Limonada

$3.50Out of stock

Mercado

Farofa Pronta

$5.98

Bis ao Leite

$5.98

Bis chocolate Branco

$5.98

Tapioca Hidratada 500G

$6.98

Tapioca Granulada

$6.98

Farinha Torrada

$7.80

Farinha de Kibe

$3.99

Bono de Chocolate

$2.95

Suco de Maracuja RTD 1L

$5.00

Suco de Caju RTD 1L

$5.00

Suco de Caju concentrado

$3.99

Suco de Maracuja Concentrado

$6.98

Goiabada Predilecta Cascao

$8.98

Pacoca Pasokin 2 unidades

$1.70Out of stock

Bananinha Candy

$1.80

Bombom Ouro Branco

$1.25

Bombom Sonho de Valsa

$1.25

Case de Grarana Antarctica 12 unidades

$22.98

Case de Guarana Antarctica Diet

$22.98

Cha Mate Leao Concentrado 1.5L

$7.98

Po de Cafe Melita 500G

$13.50

Po de Cafe Pilao 500G

$12.98

Canjica de Milho

$3.98

Kimilho Flocao

$4.32

Yokitos

$4.32

Xarope de Guarana

$8.60

Biscoito Maria

$3.60

Sal Grosso

$2.98

Arroz Branco 1kg

$5.98

Nescau

$6.98

Toddy 800g

$12.98

Toddy 400g

$8.98

Zero Cal

$7.50

Xarope De Groselha

$6.85

Biscoito Polvilho 200g

$7.45

Catupiry Copo

$8.28

Canjiquinha

$5.70

Mistura Para Bolo

$4.20

Paçoca Pequena

$12.00

Fandangos

$2.95

Erva-Mate

$14.98

Forminha Para Docinho

$1.99

Granulado

$6.00

Paçoca Lg

$24.00

Batata Palha

$5.50

Molho De Pimenta

$4.60

Polvilho 1kg

$9.98

Fuba Mimosa

$7.50

Sequilho

$5.45

Feijao

$8.60

Bicoito Goiabinha

$2.95

Rosquinha De Coco Mabel

$6.80

Guarana 2lt

$7.20Out of stock

Cocada

$4.98

Pe De Moca

$4.98Out of stock

Arroz Branco 5kg

$27.99

Pipoca Vovozinha

$4.30

Special

Salpicão HALF

$50.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our family recipes & special flavors will make you feel that you are visiting a beach in Brazil. Once you TASTE it, you will LOVE it!

Location

19933 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92672

Directions

