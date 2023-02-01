Taste of Brazil Cuisine 19933 beach blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92648
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our family recipes & special flavors will make you feel that you are visiting a beach in Brazil. Once you TASTE it, you will LOVE it!
Location
19933 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92672
