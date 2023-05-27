Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Wave Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

522 Main St #5134

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Lunch Special

Lunch

$1.00

Includes side salad and jasmine rice or brown rice. Fried rice add $1.00. Soup of the day (dine in only)

Appetizers

Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$12.95

Skewer of marinated chicken, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Satay Beef

Satay Beef

$12.95

Skewer of marinated angus beef, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$7.95

Crispy rolls filled with carrot, cabbage, glass noodles and celery, served with sweet and sour

Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$10.95

Freshly soft rolls wrapped with fresh vegetables served with house peanut sauce

Golden Tofu

Golden Tofu

$9.95

Fried white tofu, served with sweet chili sauce topped with ground peanut

Golden Bag

Golden Bag

$9.95

Crispy egg roll skin stuffed with ground chicken served with sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Potsticker

Chicken Potsticker

$7.95

Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with chicken served with ginger sauce

Crispy Wonton

$7.95

Fried wonton filled with cream cheese, avocado, served with sweet and sour sauce

Mee Krob

Mee Krob

$12.95

Sweet crispy noodles with tofu

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

$9.95

Crispy shrimp wrapped in egg wrapper, served with sweet and sour sauce

Fish Cake

Fish Cake

$9.95

Golden grounded fish marinated with red curry paste, served with sweet chili sauce topped with cucumber and ground peanut

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Tender seasoned calamari tempura battered to crisp flaky perfection served with sweet and sour sauce

Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky

$9.95

Fried sun-dried marinated beef, served with sriracha sauce

Thai Wings

$9.95

Golden fried wing to perfection, served with sweet chili sauce

Angel Wings

Angel Wings

$14.95

Angel wings crispy fried wings filled with minced pork and glass noodles, served with sweet chili sauce

Tempura Vegetable

$12.95

Seasonal vegetables battered and lightly fried sweet and sour sauce

Soup

Tom Yum

$7.95+

Served with mushroom, lemongrass, tomatoes, and Thai herbs

Tom Yum (Shrimp)

$7.95+

Tom Yum Fish

$16.95

Tom Yum Mixed Seafood

$16.95
Rice Soup with Shrimp

Rice Soup with Shrimp

$12.95

Boiled rice in chicken broth sprinkled with celery, cilantro, and green onion

Kah

$7.95+

Kah Shrimp

$7.95+

Served with mushroom, cabbage, tomatoes, and thai herbs

Kah Fish

$16.95

Tom Kah Mixed Seafood

$16.95

Noodle Soup

$12.95

Chicken or shrimp with rice noodles and bean sprouts in a delicious soup

Vegetable Soup

$7.95+

Mixed vegetables, cilantro, scallions in veggie broth

Tofu Soup

$7.95+

Soft white tofu with cilantro, scallions, hint of garlic in veggie broth

Wonton Soup

$8.25+

Shrimp filled wonton, chicken, mixed vegetables, cilantro, scallions in veggies broth

Salad

Green Salad

$10.95

Mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumber, carrots served with house peanut dressing or fresh chili-lime juice

Thai Wave Salad

$13.95

Simply the best, the most delicious freshly mixed green salad with shrimps, chicken, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, and carrots served with choices of dressing: house peanut dressing or fresh chili-lime juice

Angus Beef Salad

Angus Beef Salad

$15.95

Grilled sliced angus beef mixed with tomatoes, onions, cucumber, celery, cilantro, and fresh chili-lime juice

Lemongrass Shrimp Salad

Lemongrass Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Grilled shrimps mixed with lemongrass, onions, and cilantro tossed in chili paste

Duck Salad

$17.95

Braised duck meat mixed with cucumber, onions, celery, cilantro, tomatoes, fresh lime juice, and house special chili paste

Crispy Rice Tofu

Crispy Rice Tofu

$13.95

Fried rice balls mixed with ginger, roasted peanuts, scallions, fresh chili-lime juice, topped with cilantro

Crispy Rice Chicken

Crispy Rice Chicken

$13.95

Fried rice balls mixed with ginger, roasted peanuts, scallions fresh chili-lime juice, topped with cilantro

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Grilled sliced chicken breast mixed with tomatoes, onions, cucumber, celery, cilantro and fresh chili-lime juice

Larb Pork

Larb Pork

$12.95

Chopped minced pork with rice powder, cilantro & scallions tossed in fresh chilli-lime juice

Larb Chicken

Larb Chicken

$12.95

Chopped minced chicken with rice powder, cilantro & scallions tossed in fresh chilli-lime juice

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.95

Grilled shrimp or shredded green papaya mixed with tomatoes, green beans, crush peanuts, garlic, and fresh chili-lime juice

Carrot Salad

Carrot Salad

$7.95

Shredded carrots mixed with tomatoes and crush peanuts in house special sweet and sour-lime dressing

Cucumber Salad

$8.95

Shredded cucumber mixed with onions, scallions, and cilantro tossed in fresh chili-lime juice

Yum Woon Sen

Yum Woon Sen

$14.95

Glass noodle salad served with shrimp and ground chicken mixed with celery, cilantro, onion and fresh chili lime juice

Thai Curries (Served with jasmine rice)

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$1.00

Thai yellow curry cooked with potatoes, onion, carrots topped with fried onion Served with jasmine rice

Red Curry

$1.00

Coconut milk cooked with red curry, bamboo shoots, carrot, greenbean, basil and bell peppers, Served with jasmine rice

Green Curry

Green Curry

$1.00

Coconut milk cooked with green curry, bamboo shoots, carrot, green bean, basil and bell peppers, Served with jasmine rice

Pineapple Curry

$1.00

Coconut milk cooked with red curry, pineapple, bell peppers, carrot and tomatoes , Served with jasmine rice

Panang Curry

$1.00

Coconut milk cooked with panang curry, kaffir lime leaves, bell peppers, carrot, pea, carrot and basil , Served with jasmine rice

Mussaman Curry

$1.00

One of the most famous curry ever, sweet-spiced red peanut curry cooked with potatoes, carrot and onion , Served with jasmine rice

Duck Curry

$17.95

Braised duck meat in spicy red curry with carrot, bell peppers, pineapple, tomatoes and basil , Served with jasmine rice

Fish Curry

$16.95

Fish fillet cooked in red curry, bamboo shoots green bean, carrot, bell peppers and basil , Served with jasmine rice

Jungle Curry

Spicy red curry paste without coconut milk, mixed with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil and thai herb , Served with jasmine rice

Rice

THAI F/R

THAI F/R

$1.00

Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, onion, tomatoes, and served with cucumbers

Pineapple F/R

$1.00

Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, pineapples, raisin, onion, tomatoes, cashew nuts, and curry powder

Spicy Basil F/R

Spicy Basil F/R

$1.00

Jasmine rice stir-fried with thai chilies, basil, garlic, bell peppers, carrot, and onion

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$16.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, crab paste with soy bean oil, white onions, and scallions, served with tomatoes, cucumbers, and lime wedge

Entrée (Served with jasmine rice)

Kra Prow

$2.00

Fast and simple, the best well-known thai dish, spicy chili basil sauce sti-fried with basil, onion, carrot and bell peppers , Served with jasmine rice

Ginger Lover

$2.00

House special lovely brown sauce stir-fried with fresh sliced ginger, onions, bell peppers, carrot, mushroom, celery, and garlic , Served with jasmine rice

Bell Pepper

$2.00

Roasted chili paste sauce stir-fried with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and carrot Served with jasmine rice

Garlic Duo

Garlic Duo

$2.00

Garlic flavorful sauce stir-fried with garlic, broccoli, sliced cabbage topped with fried garlic , Served with jasmine rice

Sweet and Sour

$2.00

Sweet and sour sauce stir-fried with bell peppers, onion, pineapple, cucumber and tomatoes , Served with jasmine rice

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

$2.00

House special brown sauce with cashews, onions, scallions, bell peppers, carrot and celery , Served with jasmine rice

Mongolian

Mongolian

$2.00

Sweet and sour plus brown sauce, stir-fried with onion, bell peppers, carrot, mushroom, celery, topped with sesame seed , Served with jasmine rice

Peanut Lover

$2.00

House peanut sauce sautéed with spinach, carrot and broccoli , Served with jasmine rice

Vegetable Delight

Vegetable Delight

$2.00

House special brown sauce stir-fried with mixed seasonal vegetables , Served with jasmine rice

Spicy Eggplant

$2.00

Thai spicy chili basil sauce stir-fried with garlic, basil, bell peppers, carrot , Served with jasmine rice

King Oyster

$2.00

Oyster sauce stir-fried with garlic, broccoli and carrot , Served with jasmine rice

Pad Prik Khing

Pad Prik Khing

$2.00

Roasted red peppers sauces sautéed with carrot, string beans, garlic, sliced kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers , Served with jasmine rice

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$1.00

Thai rice noodles stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$1.00

Egg noodles stir-fried with mixed vegetables in light flavorful sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$2.00

Glass noodles stir-fried with egg, and mixed vegetables in light flavorful sauce

Bangkok Noodle

$1.00

Broad noodles pan-fried with egg and scallions

See Ew

See Ew

$1.00

Broad noodles, broccoli, and egg pan-fried with dark sweet soy sauce

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$1.00

Broad noodles, basil, garlic, tomatoes and mixed vegetables pan-fried with thai spicy chili sauce

Rad Nah

Rad Nah

$2.00

Pan-fried broad noodles, topped with broccoli in gravy sauce

Spaghetti Thai Wave

$2.00

Spaghetti pasta stir-fried with bell peppers, carrot, onion, basil with Thai chili basil sauce (also available for kids in light sauce)

Chef Special

Crying Tiger

$16.95

Thai wave house special preparation style char-grilled marinated angus beef, medium rare, served with grilled mixed vegetables

Crispy Duck Basil

$17.95

Boneless crispy duck and basil stir-fried with onion, carrot, bell peppers and thai chili basil sauce topped with crispy basil leaves , Served with jasmine rice

Chu-Chee Salmon

Chu-Chee Salmon

$16.95

Grilled salmon filet topped with chu-chee curry sauce , Served with jasmine rice

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.95

Grilled salmon filet stir-fried with teriyaki sauce served with steamed broccoli and brown rice, topped with sesame seed

Spicy Catfish

Spicy Catfish

$15.95

Crispy fillet catfish and basil stir-fried with red curry sauce, onion, carrot, bell peppers, garlic topped with crispy basil , Served with jasmine rice

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$14.95

Thai style char-grilled marinated pork served with spicy lime dressing

BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Thai style char-grilled marinated chicken. Served with sweet chili sauce

Honey Duck

Honey Duck

$24.95

Half duck deep-fried with Thai herbs served with special sauce

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$14.95

Steamed mussels with sweet basil served with spicy sauce

BBQ Pork Rib

BBQ Pork Rib

$14.95

Honey-glazed BBQ pork rib prepared in our Thai smoked glaze

BBQ Combo

$16.95

Thai fried rice with BBQ rib, BBQ chicken, and BBQ beef

Salmon Yellow Curry

Salmon Yellow Curry

$16.95

Grilled salmon served with yellow curry cooked with potatoes, onion, carrots topped with fried onion. Served with jasmine rice

Side Order

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$1.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$1.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Egg Fried Rice

$3.95

Garlic Fried Rice

$4.50

Steamed Vegetables

$4.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.50+

Cucumber Relish

$1.50+

Curry Sauce Cup

$5.95

Steam Noodle

$3.50

Steam Chicken

$5.00

Steam Tofu

$3.95

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.50

Fried Egg

$2.00

Signature Dishes

Blue Crab Avocado Salad

Blue Crab Avocado Salad

$24.99

Baby spring mix, blue crab meat and avocado with creamy sesame dressing topped with masago

Glazed Walnut Shrimp

Glazed Walnut Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp glazed with honey cream sauce and crunchy candied walnut, served with a side of steamed rice or brown rice topped with masako

Salmon Garlic Noodles

Salmon Garlic Noodles

$16.99

Charbroiled marinated Atlantic salmon fillet served with tasty garlic noodles and grilled green bean

Garlic Noodle Shrimp

Garlic Noodle Shrimp

$15.99

Bold and tasty garlic noodles with stir-fried shrimps in savory garlic pepper sauce

Beef Kebob

Beef Kebob

$23.99

Charbroiled marinated rib eye, bell pepper, red onion, tomatoes and grilled asparagus

Red Curry Rib Eye

Red Curry Rib Eye

$25.99

Charbroiled rib eye steak topped with sauteed green bean and red curry sauce served over steamed rice or brown rice

Duck Fried Rice

Duck Fried Rice

$17.95
Chef Fried Rice

Chef Fried Rice

$16.95

Beverages

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.50

Regular Ice Tea

$4.50

Unsweetened. Free refill

Soft Drinks

$4.25

Free refill

Juice

$4.50

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Still Spring Water

$5.50

Desserts

Sticky Rice with Mango

Sticky Rice with Mango

$9.95

Fried Banana

$6.95

Coconut Ice Cream

$4.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.95

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95
Flan

Flan

$3.95
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$4.95
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

522 Main St #5134, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jan's Health Bar - Huntington Beach
orange star4.2 • 795
501 Main St Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
The Ria Pizzeria @ Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
401 Main Street Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Sandy's Beach Shack - 315 Pacific Coast Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
315 Pacific Coast Hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine - Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
301 Main Street #107 Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Surf City Ale House
orange star4.4 • 5
301 Main St Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Longboard Restaurant & Pub on Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
217 Main Street Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
No reviews yet
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston