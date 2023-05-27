- Home
Thai Wave Restaurant
No reviews yet
522 Main St #5134
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Lunch Special
Appetizers
Satay Chicken
Skewer of marinated chicken, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Satay Beef
Skewer of marinated angus beef, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Egg Rolls
Crispy rolls filled with carrot, cabbage, glass noodles and celery, served with sweet and sour
Summer Rolls
Freshly soft rolls wrapped with fresh vegetables served with house peanut sauce
Golden Tofu
Fried white tofu, served with sweet chili sauce topped with ground peanut
Golden Bag
Crispy egg roll skin stuffed with ground chicken served with sweet and sour sauce
Chicken Potsticker
Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with chicken served with ginger sauce
Crispy Wonton
Fried wonton filled with cream cheese, avocado, served with sweet and sour sauce
Mee Krob
Sweet crispy noodles with tofu
Shrimp Rolls
Crispy shrimp wrapped in egg wrapper, served with sweet and sour sauce
Fish Cake
Golden grounded fish marinated with red curry paste, served with sweet chili sauce topped with cucumber and ground peanut
Fried Calamari
Tender seasoned calamari tempura battered to crisp flaky perfection served with sweet and sour sauce
Beef Jerky
Fried sun-dried marinated beef, served with sriracha sauce
Thai Wings
Golden fried wing to perfection, served with sweet chili sauce
Angel Wings
Angel wings crispy fried wings filled with minced pork and glass noodles, served with sweet chili sauce
Tempura Vegetable
Seasonal vegetables battered and lightly fried sweet and sour sauce
Soup
Tom Yum
Served with mushroom, lemongrass, tomatoes, and Thai herbs
Tom Yum (Shrimp)
Tom Yum Fish
Tom Yum Mixed Seafood
Rice Soup with Shrimp
Boiled rice in chicken broth sprinkled with celery, cilantro, and green onion
Kah
Kah Shrimp
Served with mushroom, cabbage, tomatoes, and thai herbs
Kah Fish
Tom Kah Mixed Seafood
Noodle Soup
Chicken or shrimp with rice noodles and bean sprouts in a delicious soup
Vegetable Soup
Mixed vegetables, cilantro, scallions in veggie broth
Tofu Soup
Soft white tofu with cilantro, scallions, hint of garlic in veggie broth
Wonton Soup
Shrimp filled wonton, chicken, mixed vegetables, cilantro, scallions in veggies broth
Salad
Green Salad
Mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumber, carrots served with house peanut dressing or fresh chili-lime juice
Thai Wave Salad
Simply the best, the most delicious freshly mixed green salad with shrimps, chicken, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, and carrots served with choices of dressing: house peanut dressing or fresh chili-lime juice
Angus Beef Salad
Grilled sliced angus beef mixed with tomatoes, onions, cucumber, celery, cilantro, and fresh chili-lime juice
Lemongrass Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimps mixed with lemongrass, onions, and cilantro tossed in chili paste
Duck Salad
Braised duck meat mixed with cucumber, onions, celery, cilantro, tomatoes, fresh lime juice, and house special chili paste
Crispy Rice Tofu
Fried rice balls mixed with ginger, roasted peanuts, scallions, fresh chili-lime juice, topped with cilantro
Crispy Rice Chicken
Fried rice balls mixed with ginger, roasted peanuts, scallions fresh chili-lime juice, topped with cilantro
Chicken Salad
Grilled sliced chicken breast mixed with tomatoes, onions, cucumber, celery, cilantro and fresh chili-lime juice
Larb Pork
Chopped minced pork with rice powder, cilantro & scallions tossed in fresh chilli-lime juice
Larb Chicken
Chopped minced chicken with rice powder, cilantro & scallions tossed in fresh chilli-lime juice
Papaya Salad
Grilled shrimp or shredded green papaya mixed with tomatoes, green beans, crush peanuts, garlic, and fresh chili-lime juice
Carrot Salad
Shredded carrots mixed with tomatoes and crush peanuts in house special sweet and sour-lime dressing
Cucumber Salad
Shredded cucumber mixed with onions, scallions, and cilantro tossed in fresh chili-lime juice
Yum Woon Sen
Glass noodle salad served with shrimp and ground chicken mixed with celery, cilantro, onion and fresh chili lime juice
Thai Curries (Served with jasmine rice)
Yellow Curry
Thai yellow curry cooked with potatoes, onion, carrots topped with fried onion Served with jasmine rice
Red Curry
Coconut milk cooked with red curry, bamboo shoots, carrot, greenbean, basil and bell peppers, Served with jasmine rice
Green Curry
Coconut milk cooked with green curry, bamboo shoots, carrot, green bean, basil and bell peppers, Served with jasmine rice
Pineapple Curry
Coconut milk cooked with red curry, pineapple, bell peppers, carrot and tomatoes , Served with jasmine rice
Panang Curry
Coconut milk cooked with panang curry, kaffir lime leaves, bell peppers, carrot, pea, carrot and basil , Served with jasmine rice
Mussaman Curry
One of the most famous curry ever, sweet-spiced red peanut curry cooked with potatoes, carrot and onion , Served with jasmine rice
Duck Curry
Braised duck meat in spicy red curry with carrot, bell peppers, pineapple, tomatoes and basil , Served with jasmine rice
Fish Curry
Fish fillet cooked in red curry, bamboo shoots green bean, carrot, bell peppers and basil , Served with jasmine rice
Jungle Curry
Spicy red curry paste without coconut milk, mixed with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil and thai herb , Served with jasmine rice
Rice
THAI F/R
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, onion, tomatoes, and served with cucumbers
Pineapple F/R
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, pineapples, raisin, onion, tomatoes, cashew nuts, and curry powder
Spicy Basil F/R
Jasmine rice stir-fried with thai chilies, basil, garlic, bell peppers, carrot, and onion
Crab Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, crab paste with soy bean oil, white onions, and scallions, served with tomatoes, cucumbers, and lime wedge
Entrée (Served with jasmine rice)
Kra Prow
Fast and simple, the best well-known thai dish, spicy chili basil sauce sti-fried with basil, onion, carrot and bell peppers , Served with jasmine rice
Ginger Lover
House special lovely brown sauce stir-fried with fresh sliced ginger, onions, bell peppers, carrot, mushroom, celery, and garlic , Served with jasmine rice
Bell Pepper
Roasted chili paste sauce stir-fried with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and carrot Served with jasmine rice
Garlic Duo
Garlic flavorful sauce stir-fried with garlic, broccoli, sliced cabbage topped with fried garlic , Served with jasmine rice
Sweet and Sour
Sweet and sour sauce stir-fried with bell peppers, onion, pineapple, cucumber and tomatoes , Served with jasmine rice
Cashew Nut
House special brown sauce with cashews, onions, scallions, bell peppers, carrot and celery , Served with jasmine rice
Mongolian
Sweet and sour plus brown sauce, stir-fried with onion, bell peppers, carrot, mushroom, celery, topped with sesame seed , Served with jasmine rice
Peanut Lover
House peanut sauce sautéed with spinach, carrot and broccoli , Served with jasmine rice
Vegetable Delight
House special brown sauce stir-fried with mixed seasonal vegetables , Served with jasmine rice
Spicy Eggplant
Thai spicy chili basil sauce stir-fried with garlic, basil, bell peppers, carrot , Served with jasmine rice
King Oyster
Oyster sauce stir-fried with garlic, broccoli and carrot , Served with jasmine rice
Pad Prik Khing
Roasted red peppers sauces sautéed with carrot, string beans, garlic, sliced kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers , Served with jasmine rice
Noodles
Pad Thai
Thai rice noodles stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts
Chow Mein
Egg noodles stir-fried with mixed vegetables in light flavorful sauce
Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodles stir-fried with egg, and mixed vegetables in light flavorful sauce
Bangkok Noodle
Broad noodles pan-fried with egg and scallions
See Ew
Broad noodles, broccoli, and egg pan-fried with dark sweet soy sauce
Drunken Noodle
Broad noodles, basil, garlic, tomatoes and mixed vegetables pan-fried with thai spicy chili sauce
Rad Nah
Pan-fried broad noodles, topped with broccoli in gravy sauce
Spaghetti Thai Wave
Spaghetti pasta stir-fried with bell peppers, carrot, onion, basil with Thai chili basil sauce (also available for kids in light sauce)
Chef Special
Crying Tiger
Thai wave house special preparation style char-grilled marinated angus beef, medium rare, served with grilled mixed vegetables
Crispy Duck Basil
Boneless crispy duck and basil stir-fried with onion, carrot, bell peppers and thai chili basil sauce topped with crispy basil leaves , Served with jasmine rice
Chu-Chee Salmon
Grilled salmon filet topped with chu-chee curry sauce , Served with jasmine rice
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon filet stir-fried with teriyaki sauce served with steamed broccoli and brown rice, topped with sesame seed
Spicy Catfish
Crispy fillet catfish and basil stir-fried with red curry sauce, onion, carrot, bell peppers, garlic topped with crispy basil , Served with jasmine rice
BBQ Pork
Thai style char-grilled marinated pork served with spicy lime dressing
BBQ Chicken
Thai style char-grilled marinated chicken. Served with sweet chili sauce
Honey Duck
Half duck deep-fried with Thai herbs served with special sauce
Steamed Mussels
Steamed mussels with sweet basil served with spicy sauce
BBQ Pork Rib
Honey-glazed BBQ pork rib prepared in our Thai smoked glaze
BBQ Combo
Thai fried rice with BBQ rib, BBQ chicken, and BBQ beef
Salmon Yellow Curry
Grilled salmon served with yellow curry cooked with potatoes, onion, carrots topped with fried onion. Served with jasmine rice
Side Order
Signature Dishes
Blue Crab Avocado Salad
Baby spring mix, blue crab meat and avocado with creamy sesame dressing topped with masago
Glazed Walnut Shrimp
Shrimp glazed with honey cream sauce and crunchy candied walnut, served with a side of steamed rice or brown rice topped with masako
Salmon Garlic Noodles
Charbroiled marinated Atlantic salmon fillet served with tasty garlic noodles and grilled green bean
Garlic Noodle Shrimp
Bold and tasty garlic noodles with stir-fried shrimps in savory garlic pepper sauce
Beef Kebob
Charbroiled marinated rib eye, bell pepper, red onion, tomatoes and grilled asparagus
Red Curry Rib Eye
Charbroiled rib eye steak topped with sauteed green bean and red curry sauce served over steamed rice or brown rice
Duck Fried Rice
Chef Fried Rice
Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
522 Main St #5134, Huntington Beach, CA 92648