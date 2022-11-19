Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Ria Pizzeria @ Huntington Beach

No reviews yet

401 Main Street

#107

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Order Again

Popular Items

THE ELIOT
8" X 10" DETROIT STYLE
THE MOTORHEAD

PICKLE WEEK (UNDERGROUND PIZZAS)

$20.00+

the i'm kind of a big dill is just that - big dill flavor! crispy bacon, garlic aioli, fresh dill, and house pickle chips

$20.00+

pulled pork, prosciutto, pickles, roasted red peppers, black pepper, mustard sauce (8" x 10" Detroit Style Feeds 2-3 People, 10" x 14" Detroit Style Feeds 3-4 People, Grandma Style Feeds 3-4 People)

$20.00+

the magnificent mile is our nod to Chicago and the remarkable pickled veggie blend known as giardiniera - carrots, cauliflower, celery, red peppers, and pepperoncini peppers - BURSTING WITH FLAVOR - plus italian sausage

$20.00+

our p. b. r. will go great with your PBR - Pickled jalapenos, beef Brisket, chipotle Ranch - word

$20.00+

the roadhouse has pulled pork, crispy bacon, house pickle chips, jalapenos, BBQ sauce

THE STARTERS

THE DIP STICKS (CHEESY BREAD STICKS)

$10.00

ten cheesy breadsticks with two side sauces - ranch, spicy chipotle ranch, pizza, and garlic butter

THE SALADS

$12.00

arugula, slivered almonds, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

$12.00

salad greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mixed olives, croutons, ranch dressing

$12.00

salad greens, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

$12.00

arugula, spinach, apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta, apple honey vinaigrette

$15.00

salad greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mixed olives, chickpeas, feta, greek dressing

$15.00Out of stock

salad greens, chicken, bacon, eggs, avocado, cherry tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, spicy chipotle ranch dressing

THE SIGNATURE PIZZAS

$20.00+

fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, feta, garlic cream sauce (Detroit Style Feeds 2-3 People, Grandma Style Feeds 3-4 People)

$20.00+

pepperoni, roasted mushrooms, ricotta, fresh basil, red sauce (8" x 10" Detroit Style Feeds 2-3 People, 10" x 14" Detroit Style Feeds 3-4 People, Grandma Style Feeds 3-4 People)

$20.00+

oven-roasted chicken, bacon, potato chips, ranch, parmesan (8" x 10" Detroit Style Feeds 2-3 People, 10" x 14" Detroit Style Feeds 3-4 People, Grandma Style Feeds 3-4 People)

$20.00+

roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze, pesto (8" x 10" Detroit Style Feeds 2-3 People, 10" x 14" Detroit Style Feeds 3-4 People, Grandma Style Feeds 3-4 People)

$20.00+

pulled pork, pickled red onions, jalapeños, Carolina gold sauce (8" x 10" Detroit Style Feeds 2-3 People, 10" x 14" Detroit Style Feeds 3-4 People, Grandma Style Feeds 3-4 People)

$20.00+

pulled pork, prosciutto, pickles, roasted red peppers, black pepper, mustard sauce (8" x 10" Detroit Style Feeds 2-3 People, 10" x 14" Detroit Style Feeds 3-4 People, Grandma Style Feeds 3-4 People)

$20.00+

fresh basil, cherry tomatoes, red onions, sea salt, red sauce (8" x 10" Detroit Style Feeds 2-3 People, 10" x 14" Detroit Style Feeds 3-4 People, Grandma Style Feeds 3-4 People)

$20.00+

fresh spinach, garlic, pepperoni, bacon, cherry tomatoes, ranch (8" x 10" Detroit Style Feeds 2-3 People, 10" x 14" Detroit Style Feeds 3-4 People, Grandma Style Feeds 3-4 People)

$20.00+

prosciutto, fig preserves, goat cheese, honey drizzle (8" x 10" Detroit Style Feeds 2-3 People, 10" x 14" Detroit Style Feeds 3-4 People, Grandma Style Feeds 3-4 People)

CUSTOM BUILT PIZZAS

$15.00

our light and airy house-made dough topped with a blend of Wisconsin brick cheese and mozzarella that caramelizes around the entire perimeter of the pizza , and finished with our house-made pizza sauce - feeds 2-3

10" X 14" DETROIT STYLE

$25.00
$20.00

our light and airy house-made dough, a blend of Wisconsin brick cheese and mozzarella, and house-made pizza sauce ladled in two racing strips down each side of the pizza (pictured ~ Grandma Style Crazy Caprese)

$15.00

pictured ~ Gluten-Friendly Uptown Rita

THE DIPPING SAUCES

CRUSHED RED PEPPER PACKETS (5 EACH)

$0.50

GRATED PARMESAN PACKETS (5 EACH)

$0.75

GARLIC BUTTER DIPPING CUP

$1.00

MIKE'S HOT HONEY DIPPING CUP

$1.00Out of stock

PIZZA SAUCE DIPPING CUP

$1.00

RANCH DIPPING CUP

$1.00

SPICY CHIPOTLE RANCH DIPPING CUP

$1.00

THE SODAS

$3.00

Uniquely Southern and undeniably delicious since 1917 - the oldest continuing soft drink run by the same family. This cherry soda from North Carolina with a bubbly effervescence and one of a kind taste hit.

RC COLA

$3.00

NEHI GRAPE

$3.00
$3.00
$3.00

FAYGO REDPOP

$3.00
$3.00
$3.00
$3.00
$2.00
$3.00Out of stock
$3.00
$3.00

GOLD PEAK UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.00
$3.00

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

COKE 2L

$4.00

SPRITE 2L

$4.00

DIET COKE 2L

$4.00

THE HOMEMADE SWEETS

$6.00

Small batch house-made custard, fresh bananas, vanilla wafers, whipped cream.

$3.00

Thick, ooey-gooey bars of colorful marshmallow goodness! (Gluten-Friendly)

THE PUMPKIN SPICE PARFAIT

$6.00
$3.00Out of stock

These amazing cowboy cookies are the very best of everything you love in a cookie LOADED with oats, chocolate, coconut and pecans!

THE SWAG

THE RIA PIZZERIA T-SHIRT

$5.00+

THE RIA PIZZERIA TRUCKER'S BALL CAP

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Founded in 2021, the Ria is a one-of-a-kind Detroit Style Pizzeria with a menu inspired by bold flavors, unique combinations, and quality ingredients. ​ From classic recipes to new-age kitchen adventures, each dish reflects our passion for high-quality pizzas and salads presented in a simple yet pleasing manner. Dive right in, and take a bite; join us today.

401 Main Street, #107, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

