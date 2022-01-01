Huntington Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Huntington Beach

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Pesto$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Arugula and Provolone with Pesto Aioli on Ciabatta
Fried Mozzerella Sticks$4.99
Fresh Cut Breaded and Fried Mozzarella Stick with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Turkey Ham Club$10.99
Turkey, Ham & Bacon with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on White
More about Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
The Longboard Restaurant- Main St image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Main St

217 Main Street, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Offshore Breeze Sandwich$12.95
Sliced Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo on Wheat Bread.
Baja Chicken Sand$13.95
Charbroiled Chicken, Ortega Chili, Pepper Jack Cheese & Chili Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
Fish & Chips$16.95
Beer Battered White Maine Haddock. Served with Longboard Fresh Cut Fries & Cole Slaw
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Main St
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine image

 

Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine

301 Main Street #107, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Two (2) Entrée Meal (Curry)$30.00
Choose 2 Curry Entrees, comes with your choice of 1 Naan and 1 Rice order.
Vegan Chickpea & Mushroom Bowl$12.00
Lemon quinoa, chickpea masala, masala smashed ‘shrooms, charred peppers & onions, mint chutney, coconut yogurt, cucumber kachumber and fresh cilantro
Make Your Own Bowl$12.00
Indarra's Signature Make Your Own Bowl:
Choice of one Grain, one Protein, and two Vegetables.
Choose One Sauce, and top with unlimited Chutneys & Garnishes.
More about Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine
25º image

 

25º

412 Walnut Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
412 Revue February 18th
Smashburger Combo$15.00
Lemonade$3.00
More about 25º
Puesto Huntington Beach image

 

Puesto Huntington Beach

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
New Kids Plate$10.00
two tacos with rice and beans
Herb Lime Rice$5.00
Chips n Salsa$4.00
More about Puesto Huntington Beach
Slater's 50-50 image

 

Slater's 50-50

17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/3 Backyard Classic Burger$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
French Fries$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
More about Slater's 50-50
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

210 Fifth St., Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Original Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$23.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Original - 6 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Pretzels$10.95
Made from scratch, fresh baked
14" Build Your Own Pizza$19.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Basilico's Pasta e Vino image

 

Basilico's Pasta e Vino

21501 Brookhurst St, # D, Huntington BEach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.00
Leafy romaine, House Made croutons, and shaved parmesan tossed in our House Made creamy caesar dressing.
Pasta with Homemade Meatballs$20.00
Two of our classic Home Made Meatballs piled on top of your choice of pasta in red sauce.
Cheese Lasagna$22.00
Nonna's Cheese only Lasagna (A Rose Favorite.) Easily transformed when adding meat sauce.
More about Basilico's Pasta e Vino
Surf City Ale House image

 

Surf City Ale House

301 Main St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$6.95
Grilled Sesame Chicken Salad$12.95
Shrimp Tacos$12.95
More about Surf City Ale House
Consumer pic

 

ROL

7862 WARNER AVE STE 101, HUNTINGTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Rice Tartare$7.00
Crispy rice squares topped with a mix of spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. Served with eel sauce and house mayo.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Salmon Don$19.00
Fresh Salmon on a bed of warm sushi rice. Garnished with ikura, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Unagi Don$21.00
Kabayaki glazed eel on a bed of warm sushi rice. Finished with shredded nori and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about ROL
Matter of Craft image

 

Matter of Craft

21022 Beach Blvd #105, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$10.95
Roasted brussels sprouts with genoa salami, parmesan, balsamic reduction
12" Sausage and Mushroom$17.95
Sauce, mozzarella, roasted mushroom, house made Italian sausage
16" Pepperoni$24.95
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
More about Matter of Craft
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale

14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Bread$6.25
Two generous Slices of bread.
FrenchTri Tip Dip$15.75
Thin Sliced Tri Tip on a French Roll with Swiss Cheese, Onions & Hot Au Jus on the Side.
Prime Rib Dinner$26.95
Available after 5:00 Fri. & Sat. only Slow roasted Choice 12 oz cut prime rib served with Au Ju, Baked potato, horseradish & butter
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
Duke's Huntington Beach image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Huntington Beach

317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (11376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Style Prime Rib Dinner for 4 people$149.00
Packaged Family style. Choice of Caesar salad or Wedge salad, 40 oz. roasted prime rib (offered as a whole cooked roast or cut into 4 10-ounce pieces) mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream & au jus.
Sauteed Macnut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish$35.00
Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, herbed jasmine farro rice, seasonal vegetables
Prime Rib dinner for 1 person$37.00
12-13 ounce cut of Double R Ranch, slow roasted prime rib with mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream and au jus
More about Duke's Huntington Beach
The Biergarten at HB image

 

The Biergarten at HB

7561 Center Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN PAPRIKASH STEW$16.00
More about The Biergarten at HB
Restaurant banner

 

HQ Gastropub - Huntington Beach

155 5th St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.2 (1430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Blackened Chicken Breast served with Sliced Avocado, Arugula, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Sriracha Mayo on Toasted Brioche
Buff Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Boneless Chicken Breast marinated with Buttermilk Herbs and Spices tossed in Buffalo Sauce served with Housemade Coleslaw, Iceberg Lettuce on Toasted Brioche
More about HQ Gastropub - Huntington Beach

