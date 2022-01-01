Huntington Beach bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Chicken Pesto
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Arugula and Provolone with Pesto Aioli on Ciabatta
|Fried Mozzerella Sticks
|$4.99
Fresh Cut Breaded and Fried Mozzarella Stick with Marinara Dipping Sauce
|Turkey Ham Club
|$10.99
Turkey, Ham & Bacon with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on White
The Longboard Restaurant- Main St
217 Main Street, Huntington Beach
|The Offshore Breeze Sandwich
|$12.95
Sliced Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo on Wheat Bread.
|Baja Chicken Sand
|$13.95
Charbroiled Chicken, Ortega Chili, Pepper Jack Cheese & Chili Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Beer Battered White Maine Haddock. Served with Longboard Fresh Cut Fries & Cole Slaw
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine
301 Main Street #107, Huntington Beach
|Two (2) Entrée Meal (Curry)
|$30.00
Choose 2 Curry Entrees, comes with your choice of 1 Naan and 1 Rice order.
|Vegan Chickpea & Mushroom Bowl
|$12.00
Lemon quinoa, chickpea masala, masala smashed ‘shrooms, charred peppers & onions, mint chutney, coconut yogurt, cucumber kachumber and fresh cilantro
|Make Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
Indarra's Signature Make Your Own Bowl:
Choice of one Grain, one Protein, and two Vegetables.
Choose One Sauce, and top with unlimited Chutneys & Garnishes.
25º
412 Walnut Ave, Huntington Beach
|412 Revue February 18th
|Smashburger Combo
|$15.00
|Lemonade
|$3.00
Puesto Huntington Beach
7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach
|New Kids Plate
|$10.00
two tacos with rice and beans
|Herb Lime Rice
|$5.00
|Chips n Salsa
|$4.00
Slater's 50-50
17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
|1/3 Backyard Classic Burger
|$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
|1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger
|$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
|French Fries
|$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
PIZZA • GRILL
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
210 Fifth St., Huntington Beach
|Original Stuffed Build Your Own Pie
|$23.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Original - 6 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
|Pretzels
|$10.95
Made from scratch, fresh baked
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Basilico's Pasta e Vino
21501 Brookhurst St, # D, Huntington BEach
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Leafy romaine, House Made croutons, and shaved parmesan tossed in our House Made creamy caesar dressing.
|Pasta with Homemade Meatballs
|$20.00
Two of our classic Home Made Meatballs piled on top of your choice of pasta in red sauce.
|Cheese Lasagna
|$22.00
Nonna's Cheese only Lasagna (A Rose Favorite.) Easily transformed when adding meat sauce.
Surf City Ale House
301 Main St, Huntington Beach
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.95
|Grilled Sesame Chicken Salad
|$12.95
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
ROL
7862 WARNER AVE STE 101, HUNTINGTON BEACH
|Crispy Rice Tartare
|$7.00
Crispy rice squares topped with a mix of spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. Served with eel sauce and house mayo.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Salmon Don
|$19.00
Fresh Salmon on a bed of warm sushi rice. Garnished with ikura, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Unagi Don
|$21.00
Kabayaki glazed eel on a bed of warm sushi rice. Finished with shredded nori and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Matter of Craft
21022 Beach Blvd #105, Huntington Beach
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.95
Roasted brussels sprouts with genoa salami, parmesan, balsamic reduction
|12" Sausage and Mushroom
|$17.95
Sauce, mozzarella, roasted mushroom, house made Italian sausage
|16" Pepperoni
|$24.95
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach
|Garlic Bread
|$6.25
Two generous Slices of bread.
|FrenchTri Tip Dip
|$15.75
Thin Sliced Tri Tip on a French Roll with Swiss Cheese, Onions & Hot Au Jus on the Side.
|Prime Rib Dinner
|$26.95
Available after 5:00 Fri. & Sat. only Slow roasted Choice 12 oz cut prime rib served with Au Ju, Baked potato, horseradish & butter
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Huntington Beach
317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach
|Family Style Prime Rib Dinner for 4 people
|$149.00
Packaged Family style. Choice of Caesar salad or Wedge salad, 40 oz. roasted prime rib (offered as a whole cooked roast or cut into 4 10-ounce pieces) mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream & au jus.
|Sauteed Macnut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish
|$35.00
Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, herbed jasmine farro rice, seasonal vegetables
|Prime Rib dinner for 1 person
|$37.00
12-13 ounce cut of Double R Ranch, slow roasted prime rib with mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream and au jus
The Biergarten at HB
7561 Center Ave, Huntington Beach
|CHICKEN PAPRIKASH STEW
|$16.00
HQ Gastropub - Huntington Beach
155 5th St, Huntington Beach
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Blackened Chicken Breast served with Sliced Avocado, Arugula, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Sriracha Mayo on Toasted Brioche
|Buff Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Boneless Chicken Breast marinated with Buttermilk Herbs and Spices tossed in Buffalo Sauce served with Housemade Coleslaw, Iceberg Lettuce on Toasted Brioche