Huntington Beach American restaurants you'll love

The Longboard Restaurant- Main St image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Main St

217 Main Street, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Offshore Breeze Sandwich$12.95
Sliced Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo on Wheat Bread.
Baja Chicken Sand$13.95
Charbroiled Chicken, Ortega Chili, Pepper Jack Cheese & Chili Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
Fish & Chips$16.95
Beer Battered White Maine Haddock. Served with Longboard Fresh Cut Fries & Cole Slaw
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Main St
Grater Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

120 5th St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Grilled Cheese$9.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
The Philly Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Peppers and Grilled Onions. Comes with your choice of Aioli.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Golden Road image

 

Golden Road

16390 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza Fries$14.00
Fries, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, jalapeno, marinara, provolone beer cheese
Vegan: sub beyond sausage, soyrizo, and vegan ricotta
Contains: Dairy
Wolf Among Weeds IPA 6-Pack$7.00
This classic West Coast IPA is a balanced showcase of the majestic hop species, Humulus Lupulus, which in Latin translates as “Wolf Among Weeds.” At 8%, Wolf will sneak up on you with tropical, citrusy, and dank hop notes.
(v) Avocado Tacos$10.00
Beer battered avocado, corn slaw, black beans, shaved cabbage, tomatillo salsa, chipotle cream (V)
Contains: Avocado
More about Golden Road
25º image

 

25º

412 Walnut Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
412 Revue February 18th
Smashburger Combo$15.00
Lemonade$3.00
More about 25º
Slater's 50-50 image

 

Slater's 50-50

17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/3 Backyard Classic Burger$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
French Fries$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
More about Slater's 50-50
Surf City Ale House image

 

Surf City Ale House

301 Main St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$6.95
Grilled Sesame Chicken Salad$12.95
Shrimp Tacos$12.95
More about Surf City Ale House
30 Beach Hut Deli image

 

30 Beach Hut Deli

19025 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
More about 30 Beach Hut Deli
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale

14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Bread$6.25
Two generous Slices of bread.
FrenchTri Tip Dip$15.75
Thin Sliced Tri Tip on a French Roll with Swiss Cheese, Onions & Hot Au Jus on the Side.
Prime Rib Dinner$26.95
Available after 5:00 Fri. & Sat. only Slow roasted Choice 12 oz cut prime rib served with Au Ju, Baked potato, horseradish & butter
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
Duke's Huntington Beach image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Huntington Beach

317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (11376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Style Prime Rib Dinner for 4 people$149.00
Packaged Family style. Choice of Caesar salad or Wedge salad, 40 oz. roasted prime rib (offered as a whole cooked roast or cut into 4 10-ounce pieces) mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream & au jus.
Sauteed Macnut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish$35.00
Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, herbed jasmine farro rice, seasonal vegetables
Prime Rib dinner for 1 person$37.00
12-13 ounce cut of Double R Ranch, slow roasted prime rib with mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream and au jus
More about Duke's Huntington Beach
Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach image

 

Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
-Grass Fed Grill Burger-$10.95
Two smash grilled grass fed beef patties, monterey jack cheese, caramelized onion, tomato, lettuce, pickle, chipotle aioli, in a brioche bun
-Chimichurri Bowl-$9.65
Your choice of protein, chickpea, onion, tomato, mushroom, shishito pepper, white rice & chimichurri sauce
-Thai Peanut Bowl-$9.65
Your choice of protein, cabbage, carrot, edamame, green onion, peanut, shishito pepper, white rice & thai peanut sauce
More about Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach
STACKED image

 

STACKED

7490 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Stack Your Own Burger
Build your own STACKED burger! (Gluten-Free available)
Cranberry Walnut
spinach | grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | walnuts | avocado | red onion | dried cranberries | bleu cheese | cranberry walnut dressing
Stack Your Own Mac
Build your own STACKED Mac n Cheese! (Gluten-Free Available)
More about STACKED

