Huntington Beach American restaurants you'll love

The Longboard Restaurant- Main St
217 Main Street, Huntington Beach
|The Offshore Breeze Sandwich
|$12.95
Sliced Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo on Wheat Bread.
|Baja Chicken Sand
|$13.95
Charbroiled Chicken, Ortega Chili, Pepper Jack Cheese & Chili Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Beer Battered White Maine Haddock. Served with Longboard Fresh Cut Fries & Cole Slaw
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
120 5th St, Huntington Beach
|Avocado Grilled Cheese
|$9.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.
|Pommes Frites Side
|$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
|The Philly Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Peppers and Grilled Onions. Comes with your choice of Aioli.
Golden Road
16390 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, Huntington Beach
|Pizza Fries
|$14.00
Fries, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, jalapeno, marinara, provolone beer cheese
Vegan: sub beyond sausage, soyrizo, and vegan ricotta
Contains: Dairy
|Wolf Among Weeds IPA 6-Pack
|$7.00
This classic West Coast IPA is a balanced showcase of the majestic hop species, Humulus Lupulus, which in Latin translates as “Wolf Among Weeds.” At 8%, Wolf will sneak up on you with tropical, citrusy, and dank hop notes.
|(v) Avocado Tacos
|$10.00
Beer battered avocado, corn slaw, black beans, shaved cabbage, tomatillo salsa, chipotle cream (V)
Contains: Avocado
25º
412 Walnut Ave, Huntington Beach
|Smashburger Combo
|$15.00
|Lemonade
|$3.00
Slater's 50-50
17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
|1/3 Backyard Classic Burger
|$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
|1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger
|$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
|French Fries
|$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
Surf City Ale House
301 Main St, Huntington Beach
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.95
|Grilled Sesame Chicken Salad
|$12.95
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
30 Beach Hut Deli
19025 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach
|Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
|Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
|Chips
|$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach
|Garlic Bread
|$6.25
Two generous Slices of bread.
|FrenchTri Tip Dip
|$15.75
Thin Sliced Tri Tip on a French Roll with Swiss Cheese, Onions & Hot Au Jus on the Side.
|Prime Rib Dinner
|$26.95
Available after 5:00 Fri. & Sat. only Slow roasted Choice 12 oz cut prime rib served with Au Ju, Baked potato, horseradish & butter
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Huntington Beach
317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach
|Family Style Prime Rib Dinner for 4 people
|$149.00
Packaged Family style. Choice of Caesar salad or Wedge salad, 40 oz. roasted prime rib (offered as a whole cooked roast or cut into 4 10-ounce pieces) mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream & au jus.
|Sauteed Macnut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish
|$35.00
Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, herbed jasmine farro rice, seasonal vegetables
|Prime Rib dinner for 1 person
|$37.00
12-13 ounce cut of Double R Ranch, slow roasted prime rib with mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream and au jus
Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach
16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach
|-Grass Fed Grill Burger-
|$10.95
Two smash grilled grass fed beef patties, monterey jack cheese, caramelized onion, tomato, lettuce, pickle, chipotle aioli, in a brioche bun
|-Chimichurri Bowl-
|$9.65
Your choice of protein, chickpea, onion, tomato, mushroom, shishito pepper, white rice & chimichurri sauce
|-Thai Peanut Bowl-
|$9.65
Your choice of protein, cabbage, carrot, edamame, green onion, peanut, shishito pepper, white rice & thai peanut sauce
STACKED
7490 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach
|Stack Your Own Burger
Build your own STACKED burger! (Gluten-Free available)
|Cranberry Walnut
spinach | grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | walnuts | avocado | red onion | dried cranberries | bleu cheese | cranberry walnut dressing
|Stack Your Own Mac
Build your own STACKED Mac n Cheese! (Gluten-Free Available)