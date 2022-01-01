Chicken salad in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Chixy Natural
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Chixy Natural
488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa
|Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, and fresh basil topped with flame broiled rotisserie chicken breast, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s), Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with Chixy's homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with flame broiled rotisserie chicken breast
More about Jan's Health Bar
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jan's Health Bar
250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
|Side Chicken Salad
|$3.75
More about 31 Beach Hut Deli
31 Beach Hut Deli
488 East 17th St, Costa Mesa
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Le Café - Costa Mesa
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
|Chicken Salad
Our home Made Chicken Salad on your choice of Bread,
Includes Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Hearts of Romaine Lettuce with Grilled Chicken Breast, Shredded Parmesan Cheese Tossed in Caesar Dressing.
More about Stafford Prime
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Avocado Chicken Salad (Each)
|$17.00
smoked chile jidori chicken, little gem lettuce, cilantro, queso fresco, pepitas avocado confit & lime vinaigrette
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Salad (Serving)
|$16.00
wild arugula, mint, cucumber, tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, toasted pine nuts & lemon thyme vinaigrette
|Citrus Chicken Salad (Each)
|$16.00
herb roasted chicken, baby lettuce, mint, shaved fennel, farmer’s market citrus
toasted pistachios, dates, goat cheese & tarragon vinaigrette