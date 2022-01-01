Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Chixy Natural

488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.9 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, and fresh basil topped with flame broiled rotisserie chicken breast, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s), Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with Chixy's homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with flame broiled rotisserie chicken breast
More about Chixy Natural
Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Side Chicken Salad$3.75
More about Jan's Health Bar
BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

31 Beach Hut Deli

488 East 17th St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about 31 Beach Hut Deli
Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad
Our home Made Chicken Salad on your choice of Bread,
Includes Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Hearts of Romaine Lettuce with Grilled Chicken Breast, Shredded Parmesan Cheese Tossed in Caesar Dressing.
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Salad (Each)$17.00
smoked chile jidori chicken, little gem lettuce, cilantro, queso fresco, pepitas avocado confit & lime vinaigrette
Lemon Pepper Chicken Salad (Serving)$16.00
wild arugula, mint, cucumber, tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, toasted pine nuts & lemon thyme vinaigrette
Citrus Chicken Salad (Each)$16.00
herb roasted chicken, baby lettuce, mint, shaved fennel, farmer’s market citrus
toasted pistachios, dates, goat cheese & tarragon vinaigrette
More about Stafford Prime
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Salad$15.50
Chicken Salad$15.50
More about Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

