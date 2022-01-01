Costa Mesa juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Costa Mesa

Sunright Tea Studio image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sunright Tea Studio

3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha Oolong Milk Tea$5.25
Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea
Sunright Fruit Tea$4.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Jasmine Green Tea$3.95
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jan’s Classic Salad$12.95
Chunky Monkey$10.65
Spicy Fresco Wrap$11.50
More about Jan's Health Bar
Body Juice image

 

Body Juice

1500 Adams Ave Ste 101, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
🔥Gym Rat Bowl$11.25
This is for every gym rat. Contains over 20G Protein. Packed w/energy boosting foods, potassium. promote muscle building & recovery & relief from soreness. This is loaded with our all natural almond butter, vegan pea protein, organic cacao for energy, coconut and more! The rest of this recipe is proprietary, but we do not use any artificial ingredients!
The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well.
Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, and Honey or Agave
🍓Berry Almond Smoothie$8.25
This is our founder Jessica's favorite smoothie. It's LOADED with our all natural almond butter, strawberries, kale, blueberries, and banana to help you refuel, recover, and energize your body. It’s high in fiber, protein, and antioxidants. Get yours today! 💯There are no added sugar or sweeteners in this smoothie.
Toppings: Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries
🍓Berry Almond Bowl$11.75
This bowl is LOADED with our all natural almond butter, strawberries, kale, blueberries, and banana to help you refuel, recover, and energize your body. It’s high in fiber, protein, and antioxidants. There are no sweeteners or added sugar in this bowl. Get yours today! 💯
Comes with your choice of layers and the following toppings:
Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, and Honey or Agave.
More about Body Juice
Outpost Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Outpost Kitchen

3420 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (246 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OUTPOST SUPER BOWL$18.00
OUTPOST Super Bowl
Scrambled eggs, spinach, kale, sweet potato, avocado, pickled onion, blueberries, blackberries, walnuts
POST SCRAMBLED EGG WRAP (VG)$18.00
Post wrap
Scambled eggs, sundried tomato, sautéed spinach, avocado, feta cheese
-perfect post surf/workout power wrap-
HAWAIIAN BOWL$18.00
Hawaiian Bowl
Brown rice, pineapple, chorizo, spinach, cilantro, avocado, fried egg
-stay tropical with a little spice-
More about Outpost Kitchen
Tastea image

 

Tastea

1175 Baker St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
More about Tastea

