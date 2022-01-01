Costa Mesa dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Costa Mesa

Vitaly Caffe image

 

Vitaly Caffe

2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Piadina Rimini$12.90
Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Roma tomato, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Wild Arugula.
Piadina San Marino$12.90
Prime Roast beef, Wild Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Italian Porcini Mushroom cream with Truffle
Fettuccine$18.50
Organic Hand Made Fettuccine (Tagliatelle) with a Sauce of your choice
More about Vitaly Caffe
Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street image

 

Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street

270 E 17th Street Suite 16, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S'mores - Pint$12.00
Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Milk + Cookies - Pint$12.00
Our take on a classic pairing. A house-made old fashioned chocolate streusel mixed into our signature sweet ice cream base. Please note: no cookies were harmed in the making of this ice cream.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Double Chocolate - Pint$12.00
Our fresh and high quality ice cream base infused with 70% dark chocolate and cocoa. gluten friendly.

One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.
More about Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
More about SusieCakes

