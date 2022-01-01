Costa Mesa dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Vitaly Caffe
2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Piadina Rimini
|$12.90
Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Roma tomato, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Wild Arugula.
|Piadina San Marino
|$12.90
Prime Roast beef, Wild Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Italian Porcini Mushroom cream with Truffle
|Fettuccine
|$18.50
Organic Hand Made Fettuccine (Tagliatelle) with a Sauce of your choice
Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street
270 E 17th Street Suite 16, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|S'mores - Pint
|$12.00
Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
|Milk + Cookies - Pint
|$12.00
Our take on a classic pairing. A house-made old fashioned chocolate streusel mixed into our signature sweet ice cream base. Please note: no cookies were harmed in the making of this ice cream.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
|Double Chocolate - Pint
|$12.00
Our fresh and high quality ice cream base infused with 70% dark chocolate and cocoa. gluten friendly.
One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
|4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie
|$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies