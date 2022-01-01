Costa Mesa American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Costa Mesa
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Le Café - Costa Mesa
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Ultimate Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Avocado over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
|Mediterranean Plate w/Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast, with Hummus & Pita with Oil & Vinegar Dressing.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Lettuce with Oil & Vinegar
More about Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.50
|Classic
|$14.00
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
More about The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
196 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Firebird
|$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
|5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$17.00
half Jidori Farm bird
|Mini Biscuits
|$6.00
miso-maple butter
More about Dick Church’s
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dick Church’s
2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$3.50
Lost Bean, Organic, Bottomless
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
|Pancake Combo
|$12.00
More about Tavern + Bowl Costa Mesa
Tavern + Bowl Costa Mesa
1875 Newport Blvd,Ste L1-111, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Beerbeque Chicken (16" Round)
|$23.95
Grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, beerbeque sauce, 4 cheese blend, tomato sauce on grilled flatbread
|Classic Wings (12)
|$18.00