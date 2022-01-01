Costa Mesa American restaurants you'll love

Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Costa Mesa

Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Cobb Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Avocado over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
Mediterranean Plate w/Grilled Chicken$9.99
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast, with Hummus & Pita with Oil & Vinegar Dressing.
Greek Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Lettuce with Oil & Vinegar
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap

1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$9.50
Classic$14.00
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
More about Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa

196 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firebird$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$17.00
half Jidori Farm bird
Mini Biscuits$6.00
miso-maple butter
More about The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
Dick Church’s image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dick Church’s

2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coffee$3.50
Lost Bean, Organic, Bottomless
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Pancake Combo$12.00
More about Dick Church’s
Tavern + Bowl Costa Mesa image

 

Tavern + Bowl Costa Mesa

1875 Newport Blvd,Ste L1-111, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beerbeque Chicken (16" Round)$23.95
Grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, beerbeque sauce, 4 cheese blend, tomato sauce on grilled flatbread
Classic Wings (12)$18.00
More about Tavern + Bowl Costa Mesa
Taco Asylum image

 

Taco Asylum

2937 S Bristol St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Taco Asylum

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Burritos

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Cake

Cookies

Tuna Sandwiches

