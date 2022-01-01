Costa Mesa breakfast spots you'll love

Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Costa Mesa

Pop Pie Co. 17th Street image

 

Pop Pie Co. 17th Street

270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Hog & Cheese$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Steak & Ale Pie$10.00
Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.
Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice$7.00
Fresh diced Fuji, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith apples, dressed up with and a hint of orange zest and spices, glistening through the cracks of an old-fashioned oat crumble. One slice.
More about Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
Dick Church’s image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dick Church’s

2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coffee$3.50
Lost Bean, Organic, Bottomless
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Pancake Combo$12.00
More about Dick Church’s
OUTPOST Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON

OUTPOST Kitchen

1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AVOCADO TOAST (VG)$14.00
Avocado Toast
Capsicum Pesto, avocado, arugula, feta cheese, lemon oil, pickled Fresno, lemon zest, country toast
DATE MATE SALAD$16.00
Date Mate Salad
Chicken breast, shaved dates, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, pecans, mixed greens, lemon pepper vinaigrette
AUSSIE SCRAMBLE$16.00
Aussie Scramble
Folded eggs, Spanish chorizo crumble, pickled onion, spinach, avocado, Roasted tomato, Country toast
More about OUTPOST Kitchen
Outpost Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Outpost Kitchen

3420 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (246 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OUTPOST SUPER BOWL$18.00
OUTPOST Super Bowl
Scrambled eggs, spinach, kale, sweet potato, avocado, pickled onion, blueberries, blackberries, walnuts
POST SCRAMBLED EGG WRAP (VG)$18.00
Post wrap
Scambled eggs, sundried tomato, sautéed spinach, avocado, feta cheese
-perfect post surf/workout power wrap-
HAWAIIAN BOWL$18.00
Hawaiian Bowl
Brown rice, pineapple, chorizo, spinach, cilantro, avocado, fried egg
-stay tropical with a little spice-
More about Outpost Kitchen

