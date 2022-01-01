Costa Mesa breakfast spots you'll love
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Green Hog & Cheese
|$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
|Steak & Ale Pie
|$10.00
Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.
|Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice
|$7.00
Fresh diced Fuji, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith apples, dressed up with and a hint of orange zest and spices, glistening through the cracks of an old-fashioned oat crumble. One slice.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dick Church’s
2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$3.50
Lost Bean, Organic, Bottomless
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
|Pancake Combo
|$12.00
SMOKED SALMON
OUTPOST Kitchen
1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|AVOCADO TOAST (VG)
|$14.00
Avocado Toast
Capsicum Pesto, avocado, arugula, feta cheese, lemon oil, pickled Fresno, lemon zest, country toast
|DATE MATE SALAD
|$16.00
Date Mate Salad
Chicken breast, shaved dates, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, pecans, mixed greens, lemon pepper vinaigrette
|AUSSIE SCRAMBLE
|$16.00
Aussie Scramble
Folded eggs, Spanish chorizo crumble, pickled onion, spinach, avocado, Roasted tomato, Country toast
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Outpost Kitchen
3420 Bristol St, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|OUTPOST SUPER BOWL
|$18.00
OUTPOST Super Bowl
Scrambled eggs, spinach, kale, sweet potato, avocado, pickled onion, blueberries, blackberries, walnuts
|POST SCRAMBLED EGG WRAP (VG)
|$18.00
Post wrap
Scambled eggs, sundried tomato, sautéed spinach, avocado, feta cheese
-perfect post surf/workout power wrap-
|HAWAIIAN BOWL
|$18.00
Hawaiian Bowl
Brown rice, pineapple, chorizo, spinach, cilantro, avocado, fried egg
-stay tropical with a little spice-