Costa Mesa Mexican restaurants you'll love

Costa Mesa restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Costa Mesa

Descanso Restaurant image

 

Descanso Restaurant

1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (2188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips, Chicharrones y Salsa$4.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Pork Chicharrones and Salsa Frita
Clasico Guacamole$11.00
Hass Avocado, Lime, White Onions, Serrano Chiles, Cilantro and Fresh Tortilla Chips
Family Style Pozole$20.00
December Take Out Special!!
For the month of December, enjoy a family size portion of our Pozole Rojo Soup in the comfort of your own home!
FAMILY STYLE POZOLE // Serves 3-4 People
Comes with 32oz of the Pozole Red Broth (Hominy, Guajillo Chile Broth, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Chile Peron and Oregano) and all the additional fixings: Corn Tortilla Chips, Sliced Onions, Sliced Radishes, Shredded Lettuce, Oregano and our specialty Volcano Salsa. Simply Heat, Mix in ingredients and serve.
More about Descanso Restaurant
Taco Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Carnitas$4.50
Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions & cilantro on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Shredded Beef$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Blackened Shrimp$5.50
Blackened shrimp, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
More about Taco Mesa
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
More about Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
Taco Asylum image

 

Taco Asylum

2937 S Bristol St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Taco Asylum

