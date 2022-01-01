Costa Mesa Mexican restaurants you'll love
Descanso Restaurant
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa
|Chips, Chicharrones y Salsa
|$4.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Pork Chicharrones and Salsa Frita
|Clasico Guacamole
|$11.00
Hass Avocado, Lime, White Onions, Serrano Chiles, Cilantro and Fresh Tortilla Chips
|Family Style Pozole
|$20.00
December Take Out Special!!
For the month of December, enjoy a family size portion of our Pozole Rojo Soup in the comfort of your own home!
FAMILY STYLE POZOLE // Serves 3-4 People
Comes with 32oz of the Pozole Red Broth (Hominy, Guajillo Chile Broth, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Chile Peron and Oregano) and all the additional fixings: Corn Tortilla Chips, Sliced Onions, Sliced Radishes, Shredded Lettuce, Oregano and our specialty Volcano Salsa. Simply Heat, Mix in ingredients and serve.
Taco Mesa
647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa
|Taco Carnitas
|$4.50
Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions & cilantro on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
|Taco Shredded Beef
|$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
|Taco Blackened Shrimp
|$5.50
Blackened shrimp, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Ensenada-Style Taco
|$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$9.00