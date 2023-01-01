Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Bars & Lounges
Bantam Tavern
211 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bantam Tavern in NW Portland packs a great cocktail program, crave able food and a perfect draft list into a little package. Edit
Location
922 NW 21st Ave, Portland, WA 97209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave
No Reviews
115 NW 22nd Avenue Portland, OR 97210
View restaurant
10 Barrel Brewing- Portland
No Reviews
1411 Northwest Flanders Street Portland, OR 97209
View restaurant
River Pig Saloon PDX - Pearl District
No Reviews
529 Northwest 13th Avenue Portland, OR 97209
View restaurant