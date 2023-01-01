Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Bars & Lounges

Bantam Tavern

211 Reviews

$$

922 NW 21st Ave

Portland, WA 97209

Food

Fish Taco

$4.00

Rajas Taco

$4.00

Potato Rolled Tacos

$6.00

Taqueria Burger

$7.00

Beet Salad

$6.00

Pinto Beans

$5.00

Drinks

I'm Just A Girl

$13.00

Badfish

$12.00

Steal My Sunshine

$12.00

Surfin Bird

$13.00

All The Small Things

$10.00

Tijuana Speedball

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Bantam Tavern in NW Portland packs a great cocktail program, crave able food and a perfect draft list into a little package. Edit

922 NW 21st Ave, Portland, WA 97209

