The Matador - NW Portland

2,045 Reviews
$$
1438 NW 23rd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
Popular Items
To-Go Margaritas & Beverages
To-Go House Margarita
Lunazul Blanco 100% agave tequila, triple sec, lime, lemon, agave. 21+, must show valid ID at pick up.
To-Go Cadillac Margarita
Lunazul Blanco 100% agave tequila, triple sec, lime, lemon, agave, Gran Marnier float. 21+, must show valid ID at pick up.
To Go House Sour Qt
One quart of our famous house sour mix for you to take home. Mix with your favorite tequila and orange liqueur with ice. Makes about 15 margaritas.
Seasonal Features
Butternut Squash Quesadilla
Griddled quesadilla with sweet and smoky roasted seasoned butternut squash quesadilla with sweet caramelized onions, tangy goat cheese, crunchy toasted pepitas, and jack cheeses. Topped with charred jalapeno crema and pickled onions
Adobada Tacos
Adobada, literally meaning marinated, can take many forms. Our version uses pork marinated in chile, vinegar, and garlic and then cooked until a char has formed on the pork which results in a great depth of flavor. The pork is loaded into corn tortillas and topped with avocado, charred jalapeno crema, hibiscus pickled onions, and fresh cilantro.
Kale & Pomegranate Salad
This is a great autumn salad that isn't too heavy. The kale is complimented by the sweet and smoky honey-chipotle vinaigrette and the salad features roasted butternut squash and fresh pomegranate seeds.
Camarones a la Diabla
This Oaxacan inspired dish features a spicy tomato sauce made with guajillo chiles, arbol chiles, and crushed red chile flakes.
Soup and Salads
Romaine Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce dressed with a hearty and balanced cilantro pepita dressing and topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and toasted pepitas. Served with a lime wedge GF/VEG
Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad
Sauteed chile-coated shrimp, cabbage, romaine, fire-roasted corn, pico, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle Ranch gf
Tortilla Chicken Soup
Roasted chicken, fire roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, cilantro GF
Pequenos (Small Plates & Shareables)
Chips & Salsa
Matador Guacamole
Pico de gallo, orange-habanero salsa Maya, queso fresco, cilantro gf
Matador Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Quesabirria
Three corn tortillas filled with jack cheese, roasted poblanos, braised beef birria, and white onions. Served with braising jus.
Black Bean Dip
Black beans, habanero, garlic crema, tomatillo salsa, green onion (gf/veg)
Queso Con Chorizo
Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)
Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos
Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with garlic three cheese blend, served with ranch dressing (gf)
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, peppers & onions, lime, agave and cotija (gf/veg)
Haba Prawns
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with hibiscus pickled onions and cilantro (gf) Less spicy by choosing poblano crema or chile-garlic butter sauce
Dip Flight
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
Matador Bowl
Achiote-chile rice, black beans, cheese blend, serrano slaw, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, tortilla strips, with your choice of sauce and protein.
Grandes (Signature Dishes & Meals)
Burritos Ultimos
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
Southwest Enchiladas
Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)
Habanero Steak Enchiladas
Fiery hot and creamy habanero salsa, grilled carne asada, flour tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
Verde Carnitas Enchiladas
Medium, tangy and slightly sweet salsa verde, braised carnitas, corn tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (gf)
Agave Chicken Wrap
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
Carne Asada Sandwich
Grilled marinated steak, French fried onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chimichurri mayo. Served with chipotle-garlic salt seasoned French Fries.
Crispy Carnitas Sandwich
Our tender braised carnitas & melted jack cheese crisped on the griddle and loaded onto a toasted bun with sweet and spicy chipotle mayo, pickled jalapenos en escabeche, serrano slaw, guacamole, and garlic crema. Comes with a side of fries.
Shrimp & Chorizo Paella Skillet
Shrimp, house-made chorizo, sauteed fajita peppers, achiote-chile rice, saffron cream.
Roasted Chile Rellenos
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
Enchiladas Divorciadas
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
Skirt Steak Surf and Turf
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers, cotija, cilantro and choice of haba, garlic or poblano shrimp
Skirt Steak- Carne Asada
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
Ribeye- Carne Asada
8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.
Ribeye Surf and Turf
Marinated ribeye cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers, cotija, cilantro and choice of haba, garlic or poblano prawns
Take and Bake
Familia (Family Style Meals)
Familia Fajitas for 2
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
Familia Fajitas for 4
Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. Four large tortillas per person (16) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers.
Familia Street Tacos for 2
Four small corn tortillas per person (8), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
Familia Street Tacos for 4
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
Familia Traditional Tacos for 2
Three large tortillas per person-choice of corn or flour (6), shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, garlic crema, fresh pico de gallo, cotija, serrano slaw. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
Familia Traditional Tacos for 4
Three large tortillas per person-choice of corn or flour (12), shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, garlic crema, fresh pico de gallo, cotija, serrano slaw. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:40 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:40 am - 2:30 am
Come to The Matador in NW Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!
